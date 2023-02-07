ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Grove, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Herald

Mayors of Utah Valley: ‘Team Orem’ to focus on residents

Each year, the Orem City Council holds a “retreat” to set goals and priorities for the year ahead. These two days of meetings allow us to focus our efforts and have critical discussions with the City’s executive staff and our City Council. We recently held this annual meeting, and I’m pleased with our direction for 2023 and beyond.
OREM, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy