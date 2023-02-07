Read full article on original website
charlotteonthecheap.com
The Independent Picture House’s Community Impact Film Series: My Ascension (free event)
The Independent Picture House, at 4237 Raleigh Street, Charlotte, has launched its Community Impact Film Series, focused on timely issues and concerns that impact the people of Charlotte. It’s partnering with educators, non-profit organizations, and community groups to spark dialogue through the power of film. The first film in...
WFAE.org
Is Charlotte's office tower building boom over?
Charlotte’s office tower construction boom is over, and it looks like the pandemic might be to blame. Last year, developers started construction on 1.3 million square feet of office space in the Charlotte region. That’s the lowest figure in almost a decade according to real estate data firm CoStar Group. For more, we turn to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter for our segment BizWorthy.
Green Book Legacy: Charlotte’s Original Chicken n’ Ribs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Long before Yelp or Google reviews there was a different tool to help people find spots where all races were welcome. The Negro Motorist Green Book was published for more than 30 years as a nationwide source sold at gas stations to help people navigate segregated America in the Jim Crow […]
Shirley Fulton, North Carolina judge and Charlotte trailblazer, dead from gallbladder complications
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Shirley L. Fulton, the first Black woman to serve as an Assistant District Attorney in Mecklenburg County, died this week. The 71-year-old Fulton reportedly died Wednesday morning from gallbladder cancer complications. Fulton was a retired attorney and one of the founding partners of Tin Fulton Walker & Owen, with […]
Taste of Charlotte food festival returns to Tryon Street this spring
Charlotte’s largest food festival will return to Tryon Street in Uptown this spring, organizers announced on its social media pages on Wednesday.
WBTV
Charlotte woman opens health clinic in honor of late mother
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of Charlotte’s most under-served areas is getting more access to healthcare. Rhonda Cooper Bridget, a family nurse practitioner, said she was inspired to open up her health clinic called Cooper Health Services after her mother passed away from heart disease. “My mom had high...
WBTV
Mecklenburg County’s first Black female prosecutor, community advocate Shirley Fulton dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Shirley Fulton, the first Black female prosecutor in Mecklenburg County and the first Black woman on the Superior Court bench in North Carolina, has died. She was 71. During her more than 20 years of service in the court, she was an assistant district attorney, a...
thewestsidegazette.com
“Iron Man” – Losing a Great Black Man: My Father at 93
In the hymnbook and from the pastor, they tell us we know not the hour. My siblings and I never expected we would be preparing for my father’s home going service on 2-10-23. Homer Eugene Caldwell was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on March 21, 1929, with seven siblings in a four-room house with no running water and no bathroom. He was taught to honor God, his family, education, and hard work.
tourcounsel.com
Carolina Mall | Shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina
Carolina Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina. It is one of two shopping malls in the city, the other being Concord Mills. Opened in 1972, Carolina Mall is owned and managed by Hull Property Group. The anchor stores are Staples, Belk, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Among Top Places For Black Americans Economically
As Black History Month begins, it’s important to recognize the many financial barriers that Black Americans continue to face today. In fact, the median income of Black households in 2021 was almost $23,000 less than the median income of all households nationally. However, the economic environment for Black Americans...
Charlotte leaders pay delinquent taxes after WCNC Charlotte inquiry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Charlotte City Council met Thursday for a budget workshop, public records revealed Mayor Vi Lyles and two council members were delinquent on their 2022 property taxes. Two of the three settled up shortly after WCNC Charlotte reached out to them for comment. Tax records...
mytjnow.com
144 graves found on Winthrop alumni’s newly purchased property
Winthrop alumni Andrew Lazenby, class of 2006 and 2009, purchased 100 acres of land in Rock Hill that contained 144 graves of enslaved Africans. During the process of purchasing the land in Oct. 2021, the previous landowners notified the current landowners about the presence of the cemetery on the property. However, they were not aware of the location and the current landowners were able to search the property for markers on the graves.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Seoul Food Meat Company’s Anniversary & Grand Opening & Mardi Gras Party: 50-cent craft beer
Seoul Food Meat Company, which serves up a traditional BBQ menu with an Asian twist to every item, is hosting celebrations at both locations on February 19th, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. until midnight. At its South End location, 1400 S Church Street, Charlotte, it will be celebrating its 8th anniversary....
Consultant: Naming rights for new 'festival district' uptown could bring in $137 million by 2045
A consultant told a Charlotte City Council committee Monday that the city could generate nearly $140 million by 2045 selling naming rights for a new “festival district” uptown on Brevard Street. To spur development in a quarter of uptown that's largely lagged aside from the Charlotte Hornets' arena,...
‘You never know what’s around the corner’: North Carolina veteran wins $1 million after buying $10 scratch-off
GASTONIA, N.C. (WGHP) — Ronnie Woods, of Gastonia, bought a $10 scratch-off and won the first $1 million prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was going to walk out the door, but something told me to just go ahead and get it,” he said. Woods, a […]
VIDEO: Carjacker crashes into car with mom, child inside in Charlotte, North Carolina
The crash ended in the Belmont neighborhood and started about eleven miles away in University City.
WBTV
Movie ‘Heaven Sent’ filmed in Charlotte now available for streaming
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Actress Karen Abercrombie is staring in a new movie that was filmed in Charlotte called “Heaven Sent.”. She stopped by the QC Life studio to talk about the film in August, under the working name “Second Time Around.”. Abercrombie studied at the American...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Paddy Fest at Rí Ra
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Carolina Irish Breakfast. 9:15 a.m.: Six Nations Rugby (Italiy v. Wales) 11:45 a.m.: Six Nations Rugby (England v. France) 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Chase Killough & Shorty (Irish acoustic band) 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.: Heroes at Last (Live band) Please...
‘Quiet rebel’: Shirley Fulton, first Black woman elected Superior Court judge in NC, dies at 71
Longtime Mecklenburg County Judge Shirley Fulton has died at the age of 71, our partners at the Charlotte Observer report.
WBTV
First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 85 was temporarily shut down overnight after an individual appeared ready to jump off Sugar Creek Bridge. The person, as seen in a black-and-white video, was on the bridge. Also seen were two other people speaking to the person, apparently to persuade the individual not to jump.
