A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
Pure Crown Updates Holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT)
Fintel reports that Pure Crown has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.72MM shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (PCT). This represents 5.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 7.57MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase...
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Olin (OLN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.29MM shares of Olin Corporation (OLN). This represents 10.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 13.60MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.26% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
B. Riley Securities Downgrades Lumentum Holdings (LITE)
On February 10, 2023, B. Riley Securities downgraded their outlook for Lumentum Holdings from Buy to Neutral. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lumentum Holdings is $74.49. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.54% from its latest reported closing price of $60.30.
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Danimer Scientific (DNMR)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.92MM shares of Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR). This represents 4.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 8.03MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Fmr Updates Holdings in Digi International (DGII)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.01MM shares of Digi International Inc. (DGII). This represents 5.643% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.98MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.73% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.06% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Nine Ten Capital Management Cuts Stake in WideOpenWest (WOW)
Fintel reports that Nine Ten Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.02MM shares of WideOpenWest Inc (WOW). This represents 6.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 7.21MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in...
Vanguard Group Increases Position in State Street (STT)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 44.35MM shares of State Street Corp (STT). This represents 12.71% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 34.63MM shares and 9.44% of the company, an increase in shares...
M3 Partners Increases Position in SWK Holdings (SWKH)
Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.80MM shares of SWK Holdings Corp (SWKH). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 11, 2022 they reported 0.65MM shares and 5.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.65% and an increase in total ownership of 1.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Satterfield Thomas A Jr Increases Position in Ark Restaurants (ARKR)
Fintel reports that Satterfield Thomas A Jr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.55MM shares of Ark Restaurants Corp (ARKR). This represents 15.29% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 10, 2022 they reported 0.38MM shares and 10.74% of the company, an increase...
Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Trueblue (TBI)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.30MM shares of Trueblue Inc (TBI). This represents 13.14% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.46MM shares and 12.58% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.66% and an increase in total ownership of 0.56% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Declares $0.14 Dividend
Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 will receive the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share. At the current...
Enviva Partners (EVA) Declares $0.90 Dividend
Enviva Partners said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share ($3.62 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.90 per share. At the current share...
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in JFrog (FROG)
Fintel reports that Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.65MM shares of JFrog Ltd (FROG). This represents 3.64% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 8.10MM shares and 8.41% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Fmr Cuts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings (LW)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.66MM shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW). This represents 1.153% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 7.81MM shares and 5.35% of the company, a decrease in shares of 78.77% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Adams Mark Cuts Stake in XPEL (XPEL)
Fintel reports that Adams Mark has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.26MM shares of XPEL, Inc. (XPEL). This represents 8.19% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.71MM shares and 9.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.50% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.61% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
ARK Investment Management Increases Position in CareDx (CDNA)
Fintel reports that ARK Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.19MM shares of CareDx Inc (CDNA). This represents 11.56% of the company. In their previous filing dated October 11, 2022 they reported 5.79MM shares and 10.83% of the company, an increase in shares...
Lsv Asset Management Cuts Stake in AMC Networks (AMCX)
Fintel reports that Lsv Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.53MM shares of AMC Networks Inc (AMCX). This represents 4.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.87MM shares and 6.08% of the company, a decrease in...
