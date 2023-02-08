For the past four years, the city of Chicago has constructing the Wells-Wentworth Connector, a new road to link Chinatown with the upcoming The 78 megadevelopment and the South Loop. As outlined in this September 2019 Streetsblog article, the construction of the project has already included straightening the previously skewed, high-crash intersection of Cermak and Wentworth avenues, and adding a new crosswalk and plaza. However, it’s still a huge multilane junction that’s dangerous for pedestrians, and the project actually widened Wentworth north of Cermak.

1 DAY AGO