Adams Administration Misses Key Street Safety Reporting Deadline
The Adams administration blew past its deadline to give the first legally required progress update on a five-year plan to build hundreds of miles of new bike and bus lanes, the Department of Transportation confirmed this week — heightening advocate concerns after the city failed to meet the plan’s benchmarks in 2022.
Mid North Side (Wards 33, 40, 46, and 47) candidates talk transportation
As part of our 2023 Election Coverage, Streetsblog Chicago sent a questionnaire out to every candidate running for alderperson. Today, we’re sharing responses from candidates in Mid North Side Side districts, including wards 33, 40, 46, and 47. We asked about their plans to restore CTA ridership, what actions...
Weekend Roundup: Presidio GO Goes Electric, Amtrak Payment Pilot
Here are a few Streetsblog news nuggets to start your weekend. The Presidio runs two routes on its Presidio GO bus system, which offers free connections to and from downtown and BART, as well as a lift around the park itself on its South Hills route. The Presidio Trust is now phasing in battery-electric buses to reduce emissions. From a Presidio statement:
Big Catch: MTA Nabs Almost $1M from Toll Evaders in One Day
The MTA announced confiscated cars belonging to 36 “persistent” toll scofflaws at its bridges and tunnels on Wednesday, including a whopping 28 at the Whitestone Bridge alone. The recidivist toll evaders racked up a close to $1 million in tolls and late fees, with one determined non-paying driver...
Brandon Johnson wants bike/ped upgrades, more CTA service, efficiency reviews
To help Chicago voters make an educated decision during the upcoming mayoral election, Streetsblog Chicago is running a series of articles on candidates’ transportation platforms. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, we do not endorse candidates. Mayoral campaigns can contact SBC co-editor John Greenfield at jgreenfield[at]streetsblog[dot]org to share their candidates’ positions on walking, biking, transit, traffic safety, and public space matters. Read previous articles about Lori Lightfoot’s, Willie Wilson’s, and Ja’Mal Green’s platforms, as well as a humorous overview of the hopefuls transit platforms as literal transit platforms.
Magical thinking: Mayor Lightfoot tries to wish away the CTA’s looming fiscal cliff
Call Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot the Pollyanna of public transportation. During today’s candidate forum put on by Fox 32 Chicago and The Lincoln Forum, Lightfoot had an awfully rose-colored view of the Chicago Transit Authority’s financial prospects. Asked about the best strategy to address with the budget crisis the agency will face when federal relief funds run out, the mayor insisted that fiduciary chasm simply doesn’t exist.
Eyes on the street: Raised bike lanes are taking shape on Wells-Wentworth Connector
For the past four years, the city of Chicago has constructing the Wells-Wentworth Connector, a new road to link Chinatown with the upcoming The 78 megadevelopment and the South Loop. As outlined in this September 2019 Streetsblog article, the construction of the project has already included straightening the previously skewed, high-crash intersection of Cermak and Wentworth avenues, and adding a new crosswalk and plaza. However, it’s still a huge multilane junction that’s dangerous for pedestrians, and the project actually widened Wentworth north of Cermak.
