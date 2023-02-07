Read full article on original website
Live Updates: Oregon State 47 - No. 7 UCLA 62 (FINAL)
Oregon State takes on its second top-ten opponent in a row on Thursday when it returns home to host No. 7 UCLA. It’s the first of five home games in seven dates for the Beavers to close out the regular season. Today and throughout the course of the season,...
Altman on Ducks defense against USC: 'That was one of our better efforts'
It goes without saying that every time Oregon steps on the basketball court, it’s a must-win situation. Thursday’s late-night matchup against USC was the lone time these two teams would venture onto the court together this season, and Oregon left a lasting memory to the Trojans with a 78-60 victory.
What UCLA's Basketball Roster Could Look Like Next Season
It’s a bit dubious and entirely premature to think about what UCLA’s roster might look like for the 2023-2024 season. But knowing a few insider tidbits, it's also really fun to think about...
Oregon's effort and chemistry shows out in blowout win vs USC
As the season is starting to get closer to the end, the Ducks are starting to hit their stride. After blowing out the USC Trojans 78-60 at Matthew Knight Arena the Ducks are starting to look like the program everyone envisioned at the start of the season. "We played pretty...
Amari Bailey, Jaylen Clark on Stepping Up in the Win Over Oregon State
UCLA's Amari Bailey and Jaylen Clark talked about stepping up in big games as Bailey reached a season-high in scoring and Clark bounced back from his recent slump and stepping up when the veterans struggle.
Booth Recap: Pepperdine Defeats BYU
Rich Waltz and Mike O'Donnell break down the game between BYU and Pepperdine on Thursday, February 9th.
ESPN analysts put two USC games among most exciting for 2023 season
ESPN held another roundtable discussion among seasoned college football analysts on Thursday, which included picks for games to be most excited for in 2023. The Trojans landed two games on the list, matchups with Colorado and Utah. Blake Baumgartner went with USC's road contest against the Buffaloes and new head...
Pac-12 basketball power rankings: UCLA edges Arizona, USC as conference race nears finish line
As we inch closer to the month of March, college basketball continues to heat up. The Pac-12 conference has been viewed as a conference that is two teams deep as UCLA and Arizona jostle for position, but USC refuses to accept that notion. Heading into the weekend, those three sit atop our Pac-12 power rankings.
ESPN's Power Index Has UCLA in the Final Four
ESPN's Basketball Power Index, or BPI, was recently updated and it has UCLA in its predicted Final Four (GO HERE). The top four teams in the BPI were Houston, Tennessee, Alabama and UCLA. Houston has a 54.9% chance of making the Final Four, Tennesee 46.2% chance, Alabama 33.4% and UCLA...
'25 QB Husan Longstreet talks recent offers and upcoming trips
Corona (Calif.) Centennial sophomore quarterback Husan Longstreet is one of the top signal callers in the ’25 class and has a handful of schools he’s hoping to visit this off-season. Longstreet is part of what is shaping up to be a very strong crop of ’25 quarterbacks in...
Oregon blows out USC to boost its NCAA Tournament resume
In a game the Ducks needed to win to keep improving its NCAA Tournament and Pac-12 Championship chances, the Oregon men's basketball team delivered one of its best performances of the season. The Ducks led the Trojans for over 38 minutes of game time, never trailed the Trojans, and led...
San Diego (Calif.) 2023 kicker Tyler Robles commits to USC football
USC landed another big leg for the 2023 season with a commitment from La Costa Canyon (Calif.) kicker Tyler Robles on Tuesday. Robles, who will join the program as a preferred walk-on, chose USC over Boston College, Georgia Southern and the Colorado School of Mines. Robles is the third preferred walk-on addition this month along with running back King Miller and defensive lineman Kaylon Miller, twins from Calabasas High School.
Sooners shut out Blue Devils 4-0 in season opener
One down, and a whole lot more to go. The top-ranked and back-to-back champs are off and running, as the Sooners blanked the 16th-ranked Duke Blue Devils 4-0 Thursday evening in Irvine, Calif. Jordy Bahl excelled in the circle a lot last season. She excelled in the batter’s box to...
May Day in February - Veteran deals complete game, extra frame gem for 1-0 win over Liberty
Nicole May has delivered with many key performances, and she did it again Thursday evening in the nightcap on opening day. The veteran righty fanned 10 and propelled the Sooners to a thrilling 1-0, eight-inning victory over the pesky Liberty Flames in Irvine, Calif. May struck out the side in...
Browns DB Coach Jeff Howard Hired by Los Angeles Chargers
According to a report from ESPN's Jake Trotter, Browns defensive backs coach Jeff Howard has accepted a job with the Los Angeles Chargers. Trotter also mentioned that Howard had an offer from the Carolina Panthers. There has been next to nothing reported about the Browns' intentions for their defensive assistants...
