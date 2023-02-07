Read full article on original website
Related
lonelyplanet.com
The best restaurant in the world is closing. Why fine dining is becoming unsustainable
René Redzepi has gained worldwide acclaim for his menu of seasonal, foraged, New Nordic innovations at noma, like this plankton cake © Salvador Maniquiz / Shutterstock. Toward the beginning of the recently released horror-comedy film The Menu – about a dreamy fine-dining experience turned nightmare – chef Julian Slowik, played by Ralph Fiennes, announces to the 12 privileged diners his one directive for the four-hour meal to come.
A flight attendant reveals a safety hack she uses in hotel rooms - "throw a bottle under the bed"
A flight attendant, Esther, who works for the European airline, KLM, reveals some safety hacks that she uses to stay safe while traveling around. Esther's top hotel safety hack is going viral and receiving media attention because it is a very simple thing to do.
Mafia killer arrested after living a double life as a pizza chef, even boasting in public about his food under a fake name
Edgardo Greco, who was a part of the 'Ndrangheta organized crime syndicate, had been working at Italian restaurants in France while on the run.
Tripadvisor issues alert over infamous Greek restaurant that charged €800 for crab’s legs
The reviews website Tripadvisor has taken the rare step of adding a “safety warning” to the review page for an infamous Greek restaurant, which has been accused of charging eyewateringly high prices over the years.The added message sits under the Mykonos restaurant DK Oyster’s name and rating, and reads: “Tripadvisor has been made aware of recent media reports or events concerning this property which may not be reflected in reviews found on this listing. “Accordingly, you may wish to perform additional research for information about this property when making your travel plans.” @jessicaannyarnall Mykonos scam! DO. NOT. GO TO...
At This Intimate New Korean Tasting Counter in NYC, You Get Your Own Private Chef for the Night
Oiji Mi, the modern Korean restaurant in New York City’s Flatiron neighborhood, won its first Michelin star just a few months after opening. And now chef Brian Kim is taking his lauded cuisine to a new spot. On Tuesday, the restaurant’s team opened Bōm, an intimate space offering up a mix between a chef’s counter and a Korean steakhouse. Situated behind Oiji Mi (the name is an abbreviation of “behind Oiji Mi,” and also means “spring” in Korean), the new place only has room for up to 17 guests. Two seatings will be available per night for the $325 tasting menu. Sitting...
The Michelin Star Is a Coveted Award Today but It Originated as Nothing More Than a Way to Sell More Tires
Having the chance to eat at a restaurant with a Michelin Star is a goal for many fine food connoisseurs. A Michelin Star is awarded to restaurants offering outstanding cooking. We take into account five universal criteria: the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavours, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine and, just as importantly, consistency both across the entire menu and over time.
Famous Italian Restaurant in Gilbert That Offers Exceptional Dining Experience
The restaurant is one of the places where you can enjoy your favorite Italian food in a serene atmosphere that reminds you of your time in Italy. What could be better than having a nicely decorated Italian restaurant in your city where you can relax with friends and loved ones and enjoy a dining experience that makes you feel like you’re in a place like Florence?
We got stuck with $860 drinks bill at notorious Greek tourist trap restaurant
Even more victims of an infamous Greek tourist trap have come forward, angry about being ripped off. A furious couple from Montana said they were stuck with an $860 bill after being forced to order light bites and drinks at a Mykonos restaurant notorious for scamming tourists. Jessica Yarnall, 31, and Adam Hagaun, 30, were strolling around the Greek island in May 2022 when they casually walked into DK Oyster bar. “There were waiters outside trying to get people in. They asked if we wanted to eat and we said we’d get one drink,” Yarnall recounted. She remembers asking for a menu to...
Eater
Pastry Chefs Aren’t Disappearing — We’re Evolving
For the last several years, I’ve noticed a terrifying trend: Major magazines and food publications say that pastry chefs are going extinct. As a pastry chef myself, this is bad news, to say the least. These articles tell us that as margins shrink due to inflation, pastry chefs are...
'Inedible' Hospital Food Goes Gourmet Thanks to This Michelin Star Chef: 'Everything Had to Change'
After 13 years as the executive chef at the Plaza Hotel, Chef Bruno Tison joined Northwell Health and transformed how the company’s hospitals approach food In 2016, Sven Gierlinger — SVP, Chief Experience Officer at Northwell Health, New York's largest healthcare provider — was tasked with hiring a chef who could redefine the company's approach to food. At the time, the food ratings for quality and taste at Northwell's 21 hospitals were at an all-time low of 9%, with survey comments from staff and patients ranging from "inedible"...
Japanese Meets Italian at Pasta Ramen in New Jersey
From soba to udon to ramen, noodles loom large in Japanese cuisine and culture even though history shows those culinary creations actually trace their roots back to China. As it turns out, those aren’t the only foreign-born noodles that have carved out a carby place in Japan, as spaghetti, which started to become mainstream during the post-WWII American occupation of the country because it featured heavily in military food rations, is also a popular dish that is commonly slurped with chopsticks at hole-in-the-wall eateries instead of trattorias.
Eater
The Top Burmese Team’s Next Restaurant Will Explore Asia’s Rich and Varied Tea Culture
With its innumerable varieties — developed by way of roasting, fermenting, oxidizing, and flavoring — it’s a wonder that all tea leaves stem from the same plant: Camellia sinensis. Traveling throughout the world, a pot of tea may consist of a grassy and vegetal sencha in Japan, a smoky lapsang souchong in China, a sweet and delicate ceylon in Sri Lanka. That diversity of flavor, all stemming from the same plant, was the inspiration for restaurateurs Kalvin and Poe Myint’s next restaurant, coming to Beaverton this spring. Old Asia will open this April in the former Beaverton chamber of commerce building with more than 100 types of loose-leaf tea and a pan-Asiatic menu anchored by dishes seen in Singaporean, Malaysian, and Burmese cuisine.
Giada De Laurentiis Is Leaving The Food Network For Amazon Studios
It's the end of an Italian food-flavored era on the Food Network. Giada De Laurentiis, the host of hits like "Everyday Italian" and "Giada at Home" is reportedly leaving the network in favor of Amazon Studios (via Deadline). Laurentiis has been a Food Network regular for 21 years, so her departure is no small loss for the brand.
We Tasted a Spanish Wine Made During the American Civil War, and It Didn’t Disappoint
Beware the buzz around “library vintages” and “re-release programs,” terms now tossed around with such abandon that they’re being used describe bottles that are a mere 10 or 15 years old. For the real deal, look to Rioja, whose wineries hold some of the oldest vinous treasures known to man—and where, this past September, Herederos del Marqués de Riscal hosted a marathon library tasting of 30 vintages from 1862 through 1964, including pre- and post-phylloxera examples. Marqués de Riscal, with its Frank Gehry–designed hotel and sprawling “city of wine” complex, is among a handful of Rioja bodegas that helped usher the...
Express Announces Tan France as New Lead Stylist
COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) announced today that Tan France will become the new Lead Stylist of the Express Styling Community. France will use this new platform to inspire Express Style Editors, store associates and the entire community to bring the brand’s purpose—We Create Confidence. We Inspire Self-Expression—to life through brand activations and engagements. As a brand partner since 2019, France will now take on a new role leading the Express Style Editors and styling community through ongoing style mentorship, personal coaching and skill-building programs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005150/en/ Tan France (Photo: Business Wire)
hotelnewsme.com
AN EXQUISITE EXPERIENCE, A TASTE OF ELEVATED PERSIAN HOSPITALITY
Belgrave Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s only three ‘Belgrave’ restaurants, is reimagining the exotic flavours of Persian hospitality by crafting distinctive amalgams of Eastern and Western cuisines. From London to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Belgrave AD is reigniting guests’ appreciation for rich Persian tastes. The London-born restaurant is truly levelling up the art of Persian hospitality, known across the globe for its warm welcomes.
This is why Neanderthals are considered the world’s first ‘fine diners’
Scientists said Neanderthals in the south of Lisbon, Portugal relied on harvesting and roasting crabs. The post This is why Neanderthals are considered the world’s first ‘fine diners’ appeared first on Talker.
hotelnewsme.com
ANUP PAWAR IS YAS PLAZA HOTELS NEW CULINARY DIRECTOR
Yas Plaza Hotels is excited to have this multi-awarded chef leading their culinary team. Anup has received accolades like Time Out Dubai’s Young Chef of the Year 2012 Award and a 17-time medalist as part of the culinary team representing the UAE in the 2012 Culinary Olympics. In his...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: French Quarter Bar at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023
Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval has kicked off, and if you’re looking to grab a drink in the center of the action, the French Quarter Bar has you covered. It’s located in the outdoor extended queue for Transformers, just outside Gramercy Park (or the French Quarter, as it’s known this time of year).
Uncorked: A quick guide to buying Champagne
Champagne is just as good for a bubbly cocktail after work as it is for celebrating, but when is a champagne not a Champagne? And when is it just as good? Our gurus at the Independent Wine Club spill the bubbles…Q. What is your top tip for buying Champagne?A. I always recommend going for a good grower (preferably Premier or Grand Cru) fizz rather than a brand, as often you’ll get a great deal. Remember: pay for what is in the bottle not on it, and often with the more famous names you are buying the wine at a premium....
Comments / 0