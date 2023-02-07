With its innumerable varieties — developed by way of roasting, fermenting, oxidizing, and flavoring — it’s a wonder that all tea leaves stem from the same plant: Camellia sinensis. Traveling throughout the world, a pot of tea may consist of a grassy and vegetal sencha in Japan, a smoky lapsang souchong in China, a sweet and delicate ceylon in Sri Lanka. That diversity of flavor, all stemming from the same plant, was the inspiration for restaurateurs Kalvin and Poe Myint’s next restaurant, coming to Beaverton this spring. Old Asia will open this April in the former Beaverton chamber of commerce building with more than 100 types of loose-leaf tea and a pan-Asiatic menu anchored by dishes seen in Singaporean, Malaysian, and Burmese cuisine.

