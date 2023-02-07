ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheaton, IL

elginobserver.com

Ghoulish Mortals: The scary small business in downtown St. Charles

At the end of June 2018, the town of St. Charles gained a new small business, a shop featuring toothy monsters and an abundance of frightening paraphernalia. On a busy corner on Main St. and North 3rd St. lurks Ghoulish Mortals, a retail horror store unique in both its decor and its merchandise. The store advertises itself as “creepy, cool and fun,” although its concept seems scary, the atmosphere is friendly for all ages.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

An Irish American Staple of the Northwest Side

Nestled in an old Chicago Public School building on the Northwest Side stands the Irish American Heritage Center, a lively site for year round Irish happenings. The center is a non-profit, and a member organization of the Chicago Cultural Alliance, that functions to maintain and enhance Irish culture. Locals can participate in classes centering around Irish dancing, music, literature and even genealogy opportunities in which one can trace back their Irish heritage. The center hosts year round events, as well as Trinity Academy of Irish Dance, Irish Heritage Singers (who regularly perform at various venues), and the Nimble Thimbles– a quilting, sewing and crafting sector of the center which offers its raised funds towards the organization.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Downer’s Grove Chinese Restaurant Coming To Bolingbrook

With the closure of a long time Chinese restaurant in Bolingbrook may have led to a Downer’s Grove business to apply for a permit. Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta shared the news on Facebook. Gong Ho restaurant has applied for a building permit at 339 N. Weber Road which is near Boughton Road. Gong Ho’s current location is at 75th and Lemont Road. This second location would be similar with dine in and carry out Chinese food.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
KICK AM 1530

What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old

For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
ILLINOIS STATE
onekindesign.com

This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces

This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
qrockonline.com

Walmart To Close Three Chicago Area Locations

Walmart is planning to close several locations in the Chicago area. Stores in Homewood and Plainfield will shut down by Friday, March 10th and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close by Friday, February 17th. The retail giants says the Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to not meeting financial expectations. The Walmart Supercenter along Route 59 in Plainfield will be shutting its doors by March 10th.
PLAINFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Flash Towing continues to illegally operate in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Flash Towing & Recovery is still illegally operating in Chicago, bringing cars, we believe, to DuPage County.Since CBS 2 told you about their move on Wednesday, there's been a growing push to shut them down for good. Though different agencies seem to be doing a lot of finger pointing.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went to the company's new tow lot in Lemont.Since Wednesday, there have been growing calls to get Flash Towing out of its new location. The landlord wants them out. Sources said they filed a complaint with the county. Other tenants nearby also want them gone....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Windy City Smokeout unveils lineup for Chicago summer festival

CHICAGO - The Windy City Smokeout revealed its music lineup Thursday including headliner Zach Bryan. Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan and the Zac Brown Band will also headline the four-day festival devoted to country bands and barbecue. The music festival runs from July 13-16 outside the United Center. The full lineup...
CHICAGO, IL
wlsam.com

The Life of Ken Tokyo Joe Eto, 40 Years Later

This February is the 40th Anniversary of the attempted assassination of Ken Tokyo Joe Eto, an American mobster with the Chicago Outfit and later an FBI informant. The legendary crime reporter “Bulldog” John Drummond, joins the John Howell show to talk about the life and attempted hit of Tokyo Joe.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

What is being done to stop fights at Oak Park and River Forest High School?

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Brawls are breaking out at Oak Park and River Forest High School with alarming regularity.The question many are asking now is, what is being done to stop it?As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, sources told the CBS 2 Investigators two fights took place at inside the school this week - and another happened in December. Oak Park Police confirm a security guard was injured in a fight that happened at OPRF on Thursday – and was captured on video.We blurred the video, as those involved are minors. Oak Park police say a female...
OAK PARK, IL

