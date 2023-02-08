ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore County, AL

Wetumpka Herald

Edgewood Academy boys win Class AA state championship

It didn’t come easy, but the Edgewood Academy boys basketball ended Friday night with a championship win. Edgewood Academy beat rival Autauga Academy, 43-40, in the AISA Class AA State Championship at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. It is the first state championship for the Wildcats (23-4) since the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Troy Messenger

Lady Trojans are area champs again

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans wrapped up their 10th straight Area Championship with a 50-43 win over the Carroll Lady Eagles on the road in the Class 5A, Area 4 Girls Basketball Championship on Wednesday night. Despite trailing for the majority of the game, a second half surge led the...
TROY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Tigers send four players to college programs in Alabama

Chilton County High School held a signing day ceremony on Feb. 9 to recognize four of their football players taking the next step in their athletic and academic career. Safety Jakeveon Bolding, running back Rashard Childers, center Isaiah Davidson and kicker Paul Romero all signed their letters of intent in the CCHS auditorium in front of family, friends, and coaches.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

This week in HS Sports: Why Kevin Steele, Hugh Freeze are good for football in Alabama

This is an opinion piece. Steve Mask could hear the excitement in his friend’s voice. Kevin Steele is thrilled to be back in Alabama. The 64-year-old former Auburn defensive coordinator has been tabbed to lead Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide defense once again. It will be his second tenure as defensive coordinator under Saban and third as an assistant coach under Saban overall.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg Byrne offers update on new Alabama arena amid rising costs

Greg Byrne has worked to raise money for a new Alabama arena for years, and on Friday the athletics director offered an update about the latest status. Byrne recalled on “The Next Round” how architects told him in the last year how costs to build have skyrocketed amid inflation, at times by some $25 million. Byrne then shared a personal story about being stopped in a grocery store by a fan who wanted an update, and was concerned about Nate Oats’ future in relation to the arena.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Auburn Buc-ee’s nears completion, looking to fill 250 jobs

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Construction of a massive gas station and travel center in Auburn is close to wrapping up. A spokesperson for Buc-ee’s says the new location will open in April, featuring a more than 53,000-square-foot store and 120 fuel pumps. Officials broke ground on the $45 million...
AUBURN, AL
WKRG News 5

Odd things about Alabama that non-Alabamians have noticed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re not from Yellowhammer state, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange. And you’re not alone. WKRG asked our viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were some of the strangest things they’ve experienced since their move to […]
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Sheriah Gibson is Making Black History as an Entrepreneur and Community Leader

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Benefit Cards Available for Seniors in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is a federally funded program administered by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries’ Farmers Market Authority Section. The SFMNP provides eligible seniors with a $50 benefit card to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from certified farmers at farmers markets and farm stands in the state of Alabama. You can apply at https://agi.alabama.gov/
ALABAMA STATE
OBA

Now Is Time to Target Sheepshead in Coastal Waters

Orange Beach, Ala - (OBA) - Anglers, now that deer season is over, it’s time to check that fishing tackle and get ready for a late winter-early spring fishing bonanza with a species that was once relatively overlooked – sheepshead. ﻿. Craig Newton, Artificial Reef Coordinator with the...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Search underway for missing 14-year-old girl in Chilton County

CHILTON, COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Thorsby Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Thursday. According to the TPD, Kaitlin Larae Robinson was wearing green shorts, a black shirt and white shoes at the time of her disappearance. Police believe she is travelling with a man […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Homemade Pecan Pie At This Alabama Bakery

Do you consider yourself the ultimate pie lover? If so, you’ll want to visit Pies By Mike. This Alabama bakery offers some of the best homemade pies you’ll ever eat, especially their famous pecan pie. For information about this old-fashioned pie, which many people claim is the best pecan pie in Alabama, take a look below.
CLANTON, AL

