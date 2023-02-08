Read full article on original website
Related
Wetumpka Herald
Edgewood Academy boys win Class AA state championship
It didn’t come easy, but the Edgewood Academy boys basketball ended Friday night with a championship win. Edgewood Academy beat rival Autauga Academy, 43-40, in the AISA Class AA State Championship at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. It is the first state championship for the Wildcats (23-4) since the...
sylacauganews.com
Basketball Area Tourney results are in — who’s heading to regionals next week?
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. – Eight boys’ and girls’ South Talladega County basketball teams will continue their seasons with sub-regional play next week. The Sylacauga, B.B. Comer, and Winterboro girls will host their sub-regional contests, while the other five teams will hit the road to try and advance past the first round of the playoffs.
Troy Messenger
Lady Trojans are area champs again
The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans wrapped up their 10th straight Area Championship with a 50-43 win over the Carroll Lady Eagles on the road in the Class 5A, Area 4 Girls Basketball Championship on Wednesday night. Despite trailing for the majority of the game, a second half surge led the...
Clanton Advertiser
Tigers send four players to college programs in Alabama
Chilton County High School held a signing day ceremony on Feb. 9 to recognize four of their football players taking the next step in their athletic and academic career. Safety Jakeveon Bolding, running back Rashard Childers, center Isaiah Davidson and kicker Paul Romero all signed their letters of intent in the CCHS auditorium in front of family, friends, and coaches.
riverregionsports.com
4A, AREA 4 BOYS SEMIS: Catholic survives upset scare from Bullock County; BTW tramples LAMP
Montgomery Catholic basketball has enjoyed a few earth-shaking victories over the years but Wednesday’s battle with Bullock County in the Class 4A, Area 4 semifinal game may be the most shattering, if only for the wild overtime finish. Catholic survived to move on to the tournament finals, beating the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn students pop up tents Thursday night in line for Saturday’s basketball game against Alabama
More than 20 tents were up Thursday night outside Neville Arena more than 36 hours before the Auburn men’s basketball game with rival Alabama on Saturday. Students in recent seasons have camped outside the student entry gate before hotly anticipated games, already in line for student entry. Auburn hosts...
This week in HS Sports: Why Kevin Steele, Hugh Freeze are good for football in Alabama
This is an opinion piece. Steve Mask could hear the excitement in his friend’s voice. Kevin Steele is thrilled to be back in Alabama. The 64-year-old former Auburn defensive coordinator has been tabbed to lead Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide defense once again. It will be his second tenure as defensive coordinator under Saban and third as an assistant coach under Saban overall.
Alabama vs. Auburn Preview: Just A Minute
Mason and Austin discuss Alabama basketball's matchup against Auburn on the road.
Clemson again taps pipeline to this Alabama high school
Given the importance of in-state recruiting in college football, it’s not unusual to see teams add players to their programs from some of the same local high schools year after year. But Clemson has (...)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg Byrne offers update on new Alabama arena amid rising costs
Greg Byrne has worked to raise money for a new Alabama arena for years, and on Friday the athletics director offered an update about the latest status. Byrne recalled on “The Next Round” how architects told him in the last year how costs to build have skyrocketed amid inflation, at times by some $25 million. Byrne then shared a personal story about being stopped in a grocery store by a fan who wanted an update, and was concerned about Nate Oats’ future in relation to the arena.
WSFA
Auburn Buc-ee’s nears completion, looking to fill 250 jobs
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Construction of a massive gas station and travel center in Auburn is close to wrapping up. A spokesperson for Buc-ee’s says the new location will open in April, featuring a more than 53,000-square-foot store and 120 fuel pumps. Officials broke ground on the $45 million...
Odd things about Alabama that non-Alabamians have noticed
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re not from Yellowhammer state, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange. And you’re not alone. WKRG asked our viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were some of the strangest things they’ve experienced since their move to […]
Sheriah Gibson is Making Black History as an Entrepreneur and Community Leader
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Tuscaloosa’s Iconic Taco Casa Looking to Expand to 3 New Alabama Cities
One of the best-known brands in Tuscaloosa may soon expand across Alabama as Taco Casa seeks to open restaurants in three new cities. The company announced Tuesday that it was looking for entrepreneurial minds in Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile who may be interested in opening restaurants in those metro areas.
elmoreautauganews.com
Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Benefit Cards Available for Seniors in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is a federally funded program administered by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries’ Farmers Market Authority Section. The SFMNP provides eligible seniors with a $50 benefit card to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from certified farmers at farmers markets and farm stands in the state of Alabama. You can apply at https://agi.alabama.gov/
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Alabama
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food chains in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Now Is Time to Target Sheepshead in Coastal Waters
Orange Beach, Ala - (OBA) - Anglers, now that deer season is over, it’s time to check that fishing tackle and get ready for a late winter-early spring fishing bonanza with a species that was once relatively overlooked – sheepshead. . Craig Newton, Artificial Reef Coordinator with the...
Search underway for missing 14-year-old girl in Chilton County
CHILTON, COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Thorsby Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Thursday. According to the TPD, Kaitlin Larae Robinson was wearing green shorts, a black shirt and white shoes at the time of her disappearance. Police believe she is travelling with a man […]
OnlyInYourState
The Cafeteria-Style Restaurant With Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Alabama
Alabama is home to many types of restaurants where you’ll be served some of the most delicious down home cooking. One of these restaurants is Sarris Cafe. To learn all about Sarris Cafe, which is known for serving some of the best home-cooked food in Alabama, take a look below.
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Homemade Pecan Pie At This Alabama Bakery
Do you consider yourself the ultimate pie lover? If so, you’ll want to visit Pies By Mike. This Alabama bakery offers some of the best homemade pies you’ll ever eat, especially their famous pecan pie. For information about this old-fashioned pie, which many people claim is the best pecan pie in Alabama, take a look below.
Comments / 0