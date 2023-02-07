ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JonBenét Ramsey Murder Update: DNA Eliminated Beauty Queen's Parents As Suspected Killers Years Before They Were Cleared, Newly Uncovered Documents Reveal

JonBenét Ramsey's parents were eliminated as the beauty queen's suspected killers years before they were cleared due to DNA evidence uncovered from the 6-year-old's fingernails and underwear, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to newly discovered documents — that were hidden for years — the DNA discovered on JonBenét's body did not match her mother, Patsy, her father, John, or anyone close to the family. A new book blew the startling discovery wide open. Lou and JonBenét: A Legendary Lawman’s Quest to Solve a Child Beauty Queen’s Murder, by John Anderson, which will be released later this month, focused on the late Colorado...
Bloodthirsty leopard mauls lawyers inside a courthouse

Claw and order. Multiple people were rushed to a hospital in India on Wednesday after a bloodthirsty leopard went on the attack inside a courthouse. Eyewitnesses at the Ghaziabad District Court in Uttar Pradesh State say the spotted predator appeared “out of nowhere” before it began mauling those inside the building. Several lawyers, a police officer and a boot polisher were clawed by the creature, according to Jam Press. “The leopard was first seen under the stairs in the court building,” one witness told local media. “On seeing the people, the leopard ran from there. It pounced on the people and started running.” The boot polisher was reported...
Inspire Wonderland

Mysterious Hat Man blamed for spike in deaths across the globe

The mysterious figure known as the Hat Man has been a source of intrigue and speculation for many years. Described as a tall, dark figure wearing a wide-brimmed hat and long coat, the Hat Man is typically seen in near-sleep or sleep paralysis states. People who report encountering the figure in this state describe it as a shadowy, amorphous shape that can take on different forms, such as a person, an animal, or a machine. While some people believe the Hat Man is real and not just a hallucination caused by sleep paralysis, others are convinced that he is nothing more than a figment of our imagination. Whatever his origin, the Hat Man remains a fascinating mystery.
‘Drunk’ woman asked to ‘lay on top of’ man during flight

A rowdy, drunken woman on a flight from Greece to the Big Apple allegedly sexually harassed the man next to her and nearly forced an emergency landing, according to a lawsuit. The “visibly intoxicated” passenger commented on his “big muscles,” massaged his neck and caressed his inner thigh, and “asked if she could lay on top of me in a ‘non-sexual way,'” according to court papers. She never should have been allowed to board Flight 203 from Athens to Kennedy Airport, contends the man — who is suing Delta for allegedly overserving her and failing to take his complaints seriously.” He was ignored...
'Luffy': Japan arrests 'crime bosses' who lived in Philippine jail

Japanese police have arrested four men for allegedly orchestrating scams and robberies while jailed overseas, in a case that has gripped the country. Authorities say they targeted the elderly, and stole or cheated their victims of billions of yen. From their jail in the Philippines, the men managed to recruit...
LAPD Hunts for Leaker Who Exposed Council Staffer’s Call to Cops

The LAPD is on the hunt for whoever leaked details of a call made to police by an aide to prominent anti-police city councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez. The staffer requested an overnight patrol last week for their broken-down Lexus—but a screenshot of the city’s dispatch system, which gives cops information about current incidents—somehow made its way to Instagram and to a breathless Fox News article. LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said such incident logs often contain sensitive information about victims of crime or ongoing investigations, and the department is hunting the source of the leak. The screenshot also contained an error: it said the white Lexus belonged to a city council member when it actually belonged to the staffer, according to Soto-Martinez’s office. “Councilmember Soto-Martinez is very upset as this does not reflect the values of transparency, responsible governance, and being accountable to the community that elected him,” his spokesperson Nick Barnes-Batista said.Read it at Los Angeles Times
