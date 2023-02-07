Read full article on original website
"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
Woman marries her own father after rivalry with half-sister who showed interest in him
A woman from Adams County, Nebraska, married her own father after fighting with her half-sister over him. Samantha Kershner was 20 years old when she tied the knot with her biological father, Travis Fieldgrove, 40 years old at the time. The couple met after Samantha’s mother introduced her to Travis as her father when the girl was 17 years old.
JonBenét Ramsey Murder Update: DNA Eliminated Beauty Queen's Parents As Suspected Killers Years Before They Were Cleared, Newly Uncovered Documents Reveal
JonBenét Ramsey's parents were eliminated as the beauty queen's suspected killers years before they were cleared due to DNA evidence uncovered from the 6-year-old's fingernails and underwear, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to newly discovered documents — that were hidden for years — the DNA discovered on JonBenét's body did not match her mother, Patsy, her father, John, or anyone close to the family. A new book blew the startling discovery wide open. Lou and JonBenét: A Legendary Lawman’s Quest to Solve a Child Beauty Queen’s Murder, by John Anderson, which will be released later this month, focused on the late Colorado...
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Bloodthirsty leopard mauls lawyers inside a courthouse
Claw and order. Multiple people were rushed to a hospital in India on Wednesday after a bloodthirsty leopard went on the attack inside a courthouse. Eyewitnesses at the Ghaziabad District Court in Uttar Pradesh State say the spotted predator appeared “out of nowhere” before it began mauling those inside the building. Several lawyers, a police officer and a boot polisher were clawed by the creature, according to Jam Press. “The leopard was first seen under the stairs in the court building,” one witness told local media. “On seeing the people, the leopard ran from there. It pounced on the people and started running.” The boot polisher was reported...
Mysterious Hat Man blamed for spike in deaths across the globe
The mysterious figure known as the Hat Man has been a source of intrigue and speculation for many years. Described as a tall, dark figure wearing a wide-brimmed hat and long coat, the Hat Man is typically seen in near-sleep or sleep paralysis states. People who report encountering the figure in this state describe it as a shadowy, amorphous shape that can take on different forms, such as a person, an animal, or a machine. While some people believe the Hat Man is real and not just a hallucination caused by sleep paralysis, others are convinced that he is nothing more than a figment of our imagination. Whatever his origin, the Hat Man remains a fascinating mystery.
TMZ.com
Justin Bieber, Kodak Black Sued Over Shooting At Super Bowl LVI Weekend After-Party
Justin Bieber and Kodak Black are being dragged to court over a shooting that occurred following Justin's concert after-party during last year's Super Bowl weekend ... two men who claim they were struck by bullets are suing. According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Mark Schaefer and Adam Rahman say...
Michigan woman charged in college student's New Year's death flees to Thailand: FBI
A Michigan woman fled the country to Thailand after her alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Michigan State University student, prosecutors say.
‘Drunk’ woman asked to ‘lay on top of’ man during flight
A rowdy, drunken woman on a flight from Greece to the Big Apple allegedly sexually harassed the man next to her and nearly forced an emergency landing, according to a lawsuit. The “visibly intoxicated” passenger commented on his “big muscles,” massaged his neck and caressed his inner thigh, and “asked if she could lay on top of me in a ‘non-sexual way,'” according to court papers. She never should have been allowed to board Flight 203 from Athens to Kennedy Airport, contends the man — who is suing Delta for allegedly overserving her and failing to take his complaints seriously.” He was ignored...
TMZ.com
'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows' Family Sues Discovery Over Fatal Crash
The family of the late "Street Outlaws: Fastest in America" star Ryan Fellows claims both TV networks and studios put his life at risk for financial gain by having him race on an unsafe stretch of road ... and now they're suing over his fatal crash. According to new legal...
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
BBC
'Luffy': Japan arrests 'crime bosses' who lived in Philippine jail
Japanese police have arrested four men for allegedly orchestrating scams and robberies while jailed overseas, in a case that has gripped the country. Authorities say they targeted the elderly, and stole or cheated their victims of billions of yen. From their jail in the Philippines, the men managed to recruit...
Attorney Seeking $10 Million In Civil Suit From Alex Murdaugh Was Told He Was Broke, According To Testimony
Attorney Mark Tinsley testified that he "didn’t believe it at all" when he was told Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent attorney, would have to struggle to come up with $1 million as part of a settlement. An attorney seeking $10 million from Alex Murdaugh in a wrongful death suit...
XXXTentacion’s Friend Testifies About Armed Robbery That Ended In Rapper's Murder
Leonard Kerr, who was with rapper XXXTentacion just before his murdered, testified against alleged gunmen Michael Boatwright and Trayon Newsome as well as the alleged getaway driver, Dedrick Williams. More than four years after the brutal midday murder of rapper XXXTentacion in Florida, the trial against three of the four...
Sleeping Man Killed in Alleged Axe Attack by Lover's Husband
Both men were reportedly distant relatives and had worked together as laborers at a construction site.
Five Years After Escaping 'House Of Horrors' Jordan Turpin Says She 'Usually' Cries Each Day
When asked about her normal day, Jordan Turpin said “I usually cry," five years after she heroically escaped from the "House of Horrors" she was living in with her 12 siblings and called 911. In the five years since Jordan Turpin courageously snuck out of the “House of Horrors”...
LAPD Hunts for Leaker Who Exposed Council Staffer’s Call to Cops
The LAPD is on the hunt for whoever leaked details of a call made to police by an aide to prominent anti-police city councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez. The staffer requested an overnight patrol last week for their broken-down Lexus—but a screenshot of the city’s dispatch system, which gives cops information about current incidents—somehow made its way to Instagram and to a breathless Fox News article. LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said such incident logs often contain sensitive information about victims of crime or ongoing investigations, and the department is hunting the source of the leak. The screenshot also contained an error: it said the white Lexus belonged to a city council member when it actually belonged to the staffer, according to Soto-Martinez’s office. “Councilmember Soto-Martinez is very upset as this does not reflect the values of transparency, responsible governance, and being accountable to the community that elected him,” his spokesperson Nick Barnes-Batista said.Read it at Los Angeles Times
Alex Murdaugh’s High-Profile Murder Trial Evacuated Following Bomb Threat
Everyone at the Colleton County courthouse in South Carolina was forced to evacuate after someone called in a bomb threat on on Wednesday — which was day 11 of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh's trial for the murders of his wife and son. Authorities have confirmed that a bomb threat...
Holistic Medicine Mogul Has Private Eye Ex-Lover Kidnapped, Tortured and Killed
When millionaire Kimberly Bailey found out her sometime-boyfriend, Rick Post, was sleeping around and stealing from her, she had him kidnapped, tortured, and murdered. But it turned out Rick's business associate was the one telling Bailey lies to get him out of the way. Richard "Rick" Post was born in...
Judge Will Allow Evidence Of Alleged Financial Crimes In Alex Murdaugh's Murder Trial
Prosecutors have argued that Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial desperation will be key to providing jurors with a sense of motive in the trial over is wife Maggie and son Paul's murders. A South Carolina judge ruled Monday that he would allow prosecutors to introduce evidence of Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial...
