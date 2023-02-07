ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics Lab 169: On Jaylen Brown's SLAM! cover story, activism, new trade rumbles, and more with Deyscha Smith

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Star Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown is used to having his name in the media whether for what he does on the court or how much value he could bring in a deal for a certain Brooklyn Nets star whose ties to the Georgia native in trade rumbles just won’t seem to go away.

But it’s what his stardom allows him to do as an activist that Brown recently spoke at length about with SLAM! editor Deyscha Smith for a cover story featuring the Boston guard recently. To get a bead on where Brown’s mind is at regarding the Celtics’ title aspirations, his relationship with Jayson Tatum, his activism, and how stories like this come together, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast sat down with Smith on a recent episode.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear how high-profile interviews like this come together, and what the Cal-Berkeley product wants us to know about the causes close to his heart.

We also get into the latest trade rumbles just ahead of the 2023 deadline, other moves around the league, and more.

