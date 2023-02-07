Read full article on original website
KYTV
Wright County authorities arrest 6 at a business in drug trafficking case
NORWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - Wright County authorities arrested a businessman and five others in a drug trafficking case. Billie Dean Gleason faces a first-degree trafficking charge in the raid. Investigators executed a warrant Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at the Norwood Truck Wash. Investigators say they seize 1/4 pound of high-grade...
KYTV
On Your Side: Judge sets trial date for Republic, Mo. man accused of operating a hunting scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge set a trial date for a man accused of operating a hunting scheme in the Ozarks. You might remember back in 2019 when On Your Side told you about Theodore or Teddy Eddings. Hunters paid deposits for trips that never happened. Fast forward to...
Man arrested after Springfield salon shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man was arrested and charged with 1st-degree Robbery, 1st-degree Assault, and Armed Criminal Action on Thursday, February 9, 2023. On December 15, 2022, officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to several calls of shots fired near a salon on W. Grand Street, according to court documents. Officers arrived and […]
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County investigators search for vehicle connected to a southwest Springfield mail theft case.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a mail theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened on January 18, just south of McBride Elementary School at around 2 p.m. The victim didn’t realize someone had stolen their mail until five days later. Home security video shows an...
KYTV
Springfield police make arrest after armed robbery Thursday night
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in jail after robbing a Springfield nail salon. According to police, the man went into Zen Nail Salon at 2526 S Campbell Avenue with a weapon and left with money. Police got the call at around 7:30 p.m. After a short foot chase,...
KYTV
Multi-day manhunt in Benton County, Mo. ends in arrests of 2
Health leaders report 1 in 3 adults in the Springfield community suffers from high blood pressure. Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo officials say security upgrades keep the animals safe. Zookeepers at the Dickerson Park Zoo say they have many layers of security in place to keep its animals and visitors...
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive charged with drug trafficking has ties to Arkansas
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted on a felony warrant for drug trafficking. Officers are looking for 39-year-old Titus Eason. He’s also charged with domestic assault in Greene County. Eason has several tattoos on his arms, including a scroll and scripture on his...
Ozark man arrested after police standoff
OZARK, Mo. – The Ozark Police Department worked with the Springfield Police Department to address a domestic assault on W. Petrus Circle in Ozark late Tuesday morning. According to the Ozark Police Department, a man identified as 23-year-old Stanchez Sampson forced his way into an apartment and held the victim against their will. The victim […]
KYTV
Motorcyclist is killed in a crash in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday morning. Investigators say the driver hit a curb on Grand Street east of the Grant Avenue intersection just after 2:30. Police will release the name of the victim when relatives are notified. This is the sixth...
KTLO
Footprints in the snow lead to arrest of Ozark Co. man
An Ozark County man has been arrested after abandoning his vehicle and attempting to flee from police. According to the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Feb. 3, authorities witnessed a vehicle traveling east on U.S. 160 near Spring Creek. They recognized the driver as Aaron Perry, who has a revoked driver’s license. As authorities turned their patrol truck around to conduct a traffic stop, Perry passed a vehicle on a curve and sped away to evade the deputies.
Lansing Daily
kggfradio.com
Violent Drug Offender Arrested in Parsons
A convicted violent drug offender has been arrested in Parsons. Late last week, Parsons Police officers were called to a report of a domestic violence incident. During their investigation, officers established cause for the arrest of 36-year-old Justin Ray Cooper. Later, officers observed a vehicle that was registered to Cooper and conducted a traffic stop. When Cooper was told he was under arrest, he became combative with officers. There was a short foot pursuit before he was taken into custody. During a search, officers found multiple baggies containing approximately 136 grams of Methamphetamine.
UPDATE: Missing person in Nixa found safe
UPDATE (2/9/23): Ben Mills has been found safe, according to the city of Nixa. NIXA, Mo. – Nixa Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered person. Ben Mills, 34, has gone missing and is considered to be endangered because of required medications. Nixa Police say Mills is 6’1″ tall, about 200 […]
KTLO
MH woman charged with theft after not returning rental car
A Mountain Home woman is being charged with a felony county of theft of property for not returning a vehicle she rented. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a theft by a local car rental of a vehicle valued at $17,500.
Man arrested after Springfield home invasion
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested following a short standoff on Calhoun Street in Springfield. According to Lt. Nelson Kibby with the Springfield Police Department, police responded to 3080 W. Calhoun St. after a report of a man who had forced his way into a home. Lt. Kibby says they received multiple calls in […]
KYTV
On Your Side: Got mail? If you received this check, don’t toss it
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you got this check in the mail, don’t toss it. It’s real. It’s about $150. Viewers contacted On Your Side, thinking it might be a scam. It’s an $8 million class action lawsuit settlement about Miracle-Ear telemarketing calls. The company admits no wrongdoing and agreed to settle.
fortscott.biz
The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office Daily Reports Feb. 9
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage School bus collides with car
CARTHAGE, Mo. —Shortly after 7:15 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports of a school bus collision at Chapel and Fir Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy EMS, and Carthage Police responded.
KYTV
Pedestrian injured from Thursday morning crash in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian will likely survive injuries from a crash in Springfield on Thursday morning. Police responded to the crash on Scenic Avenue between Bennett and Catalpa around 6 a.m. Investigators say the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when a van struck him. Police...
Shooting in Joplin’s Fairview Neighborhood on Monroe Ave
JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday morning about 4:45 a.m. February 7, 2023, Capt William Davis confirms with KOAM's Shannon Becker a shooting occurred in the Fairview Neighborhood of Joplin at 909 S Monroe.
