ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Scott, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Man arrested after Springfield salon shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man was arrested and charged with 1st-degree Robbery, 1st-degree Assault, and Armed Criminal Action on Thursday, February 9, 2023. On December 15, 2022, officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to several calls of shots fired near a salon on W. Grand Street, according to court documents. Officers arrived and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Multi-day manhunt in Benton County, Mo. ends in arrests of 2

Health leaders report 1 in 3 adults in the Springfield community suffers from high blood pressure. Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo officials say security upgrades keep the animals safe. Zookeepers at the Dickerson Park Zoo say they have many layers of security in place to keep its animals and visitors...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozark man arrested after police standoff

OZARK, Mo. – The Ozark Police Department worked with the Springfield Police Department to address a domestic assault on W. Petrus Circle in Ozark late Tuesday morning. According to the Ozark Police Department, a man identified as 23-year-old Stanchez Sampson forced his way into an apartment and held the victim against their will. The victim […]
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Motorcyclist is killed in a crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday morning. Investigators say the driver hit a curb on Grand Street east of the Grant Avenue intersection just after 2:30. Police will release the name of the victim when relatives are notified. This is the sixth...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Footprints in the snow lead to arrest of Ozark Co. man

An Ozark County man has been arrested after abandoning his vehicle and attempting to flee from police. According to the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Feb. 3, authorities witnessed a vehicle traveling east on U.S. 160 near Spring Creek. They recognized the driver as Aaron Perry, who has a revoked driver’s license. As authorities turned their patrol truck around to conduct a traffic stop, Perry passed a vehicle on a curve and sped away to evade the deputies.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
Lansing Daily

Man Arrested For ‘Pimping’ Blind, Disabled Goat On Craigslist, But Not Before Making Over $100k

An Arkansas man is charged with conspiracy to commit bestiality and solicitation of an animal after posting an ad on Craigslist offering his goat Muffin for “services.” Baxter County Sheriff’s Department tracked down 48-year-old Hubert Dempsey in an undercover sting operation which is trying to limit the exploitation of animals on the Internet site. Cops arranged … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
kggfradio.com

Violent Drug Offender Arrested in Parsons

A convicted violent drug offender has been arrested in Parsons. Late last week, Parsons Police officers were called to a report of a domestic violence incident. During their investigation, officers established cause for the arrest of 36-year-old Justin Ray Cooper. Later, officers observed a vehicle that was registered to Cooper and conducted a traffic stop. When Cooper was told he was under arrest, he became combative with officers. There was a short foot pursuit before he was taken into custody. During a search, officers found multiple baggies containing approximately 136 grams of Methamphetamine.
PARSONS, KS
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Missing person in Nixa found safe

UPDATE (2/9/23): Ben Mills has been found safe, according to the city of Nixa. NIXA, Mo. – Nixa Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered person. Ben Mills, 34, has gone missing and is considered to be endangered because of required medications. Nixa Police say Mills is 6’1″ tall, about 200 […]
NIXA, MO
KTLO

MH woman charged with theft after not returning rental car

A Mountain Home woman is being charged with a felony county of theft of property for not returning a vehicle she rented. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a theft by a local car rental of a vehicle valued at $17,500.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KOLR10 News

Man arrested after Springfield home invasion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested following a short standoff on Calhoun Street in Springfield. According to Lt. Nelson Kibby with the Springfield Police Department, police responded to 3080 W. Calhoun St. after a report of a man who had forced his way into a home. Lt. Kibby says they received multiple calls in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: Got mail? If you received this check, don’t toss it

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you got this check in the mail, don’t toss it. It’s real. It’s about $150. Viewers contacted On Your Side, thinking it might be a scam. It’s an $8 million class action lawsuit settlement about Miracle-Ear telemarketing calls. The company admits no wrongdoing and agreed to settle.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Carthage School bus collides with car

CARTHAGE, Mo. —Shortly after 7:15 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports of a school bus collision at Chapel and Fir Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy EMS, and Carthage Police responded.
CARTHAGE, MO
KYTV

Pedestrian injured from Thursday morning crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian will likely survive injuries from a crash in Springfield on Thursday morning. Police responded to the crash on Scenic Avenue between Bennett and Catalpa around 6 a.m. Investigators say the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when a van struck him. Police...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy