Fort Scott, KS

Fort Scott Tribune

Carl Edward Hagan, Sr.

Carl Edward Hagan, Sr., age 70, a resident of Fort Scott, Kan., passed away unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Fort Scott. He was born Jan. 7, 1953, the son of Floyd E. Green and Teresia Waunettia Edna Pryor. Carl graduated from the Fort Scott High School. Carl first married Bethany Ann Nolan and they had one son, Carl Jr. He later married Kelli Thompson and later divorced. In earlier years, he worked as a diesel mechanic for Mid-Western Distribution. When that business closed, Carl found employment with Superior Industries in Pittsburg where he worked until his retirement. Carl had a love for vintage automobiles and will be remembered for his ’56 yellow Chevy Nomad.
High School Hero receives “Life Saving Award”

ALTAMONT, Kans. — Seniors at Labette County High School are filling the auditorium for something extra special. 17-year-old Noah Hentzen seems concerned, but he’s about to get a surprise from the sheriff. “So, I’m sure you’re all wondering what we’re doing here today, right?” said Sheriff Darren Eichinger,...
Carthage School bus collides with car

CARTHAGE, Mo. —Shortly after 7:15 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports of a school bus collision at Chapel and Fir Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy EMS, and Carthage Police responded.
Joplin shooting suspect sought

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before five o’clock this morning, Joplin police responded to a report of a shooting at 909 Monroe Avenue. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid to the victim until ambulance and fire fighters arrived. The victim was then taken to a local hospital. He’s currently listed in stable condition.
The Mountain Oysters From Prairie Nut Hut In Kansas Has A Cult Following, And There’s A Reason Why

One of the best small town restaurants in Kansas is in the tiny town of Altoona, which has a population of around 350. You’d be forgiven for thinking that there’s likely not anything that delicious in a place so small. However, at least in this case, you’d definitely be wrong! Altoona is home to Prairie Nut Hut, a delicious spot that serves up incredible meals and doesn’t take itself too seriously. One of the most popular menu items here has quite the cult following: mountain oysters.
Violent Drug Offender Arrested in Parsons

A convicted violent drug offender has been arrested in Parsons. Late last week, Parsons Police officers were called to a report of a domestic violence incident. During their investigation, officers established cause for the arrest of 36-year-old Justin Ray Cooper. Later, officers observed a vehicle that was registered to Cooper and conducted a traffic stop. When Cooper was told he was under arrest, he became combative with officers. There was a short foot pursuit before he was taken into custody. During a search, officers found multiple baggies containing approximately 136 grams of Methamphetamine.
