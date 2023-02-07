Read full article on original website
$50 million project announced to downtown Pittsburg's Block22
PITTSBURG, Kan. - A new building, a two-story pavilion, redevelopment of the historic Besse Hotel... Pittsburg State University announces some big changes in the Block22 neighborhood.
fortscott.biz
The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office Daily Reports Feb. 9
fortscott.biz
Let’s Get Growing Coming to Fort Scott
Join us at our “Starting Seeds Indoor” workshop!. All participants will take home a seed starting tray with soil and seeds. Classes are limited to 10 people; fee is $5 for class and materials. To register, call 620.365.2242, use the QR code below, or go online: https://bit.ly/SWEDgetgrowing. Thank...
koamnewsnow.com
Police pursuit ends at Zora and 249; College Heights Christian School has premise alert
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 7 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports that Webb City Police pursued a stolen vehicle from their city. The pursuit ended at Zora and 249 where the male subject fled on foot. Jasper County Deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Webb City Police began...
Dispensary of Hope site coming to Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg is becoming a dispensary of hope site for patients.
Joplin resident in stable condition after early-morning shooting
JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin detectives are on the lookout for a 30-year-old male suspect for his role in an early-morning shooting on February, 7.
Fort Scott Tribune
Carl Edward Hagan, Sr.
Carl Edward Hagan, Sr., age 70, a resident of Fort Scott, Kan., passed away unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Fort Scott. He was born Jan. 7, 1953, the son of Floyd E. Green and Teresia Waunettia Edna Pryor. Carl graduated from the Fort Scott High School. Carl first married Bethany Ann Nolan and they had one son, Carl Jr. He later married Kelli Thompson and later divorced. In earlier years, he worked as a diesel mechanic for Mid-Western Distribution. When that business closed, Carl found employment with Superior Industries in Pittsburg where he worked until his retirement. Carl had a love for vintage automobiles and will be remembered for his ’56 yellow Chevy Nomad.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses “Axing Your Taxes”
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Kansas governor Laura Kelly made a stop in Pittsburg today to talk about her “Axing Your Taxes” plan. “Parents are having to decide, do I pay my child care bill, do I pay for food? And so, we find some parents getting behind, and it’s really hard to catch up once you’re behind,” said Ann Elliott, Executive Director, Family Resource Center.
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage School bus collides with car
CARTHAGE, Mo. —Shortly after 7:15 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports of a school bus collision at Chapel and Fir Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy EMS, and Carthage Police responded.
fourstateshomepage.com
High School Hero receives “Life Saving Award”
ALTAMONT, Kans. — Seniors at Labette County High School are filling the auditorium for something extra special. 17-year-old Noah Hentzen seems concerned, but he’s about to get a surprise from the sheriff. “So, I’m sure you’re all wondering what we’re doing here today, right?” said Sheriff Darren Eichinger,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin shooting suspect sought
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before five o’clock this morning, Joplin police responded to a report of a shooting at 909 Monroe Avenue. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid to the victim until ambulance and fire fighters arrived. The victim was then taken to a local hospital. He’s currently listed in stable condition.
WIBW
Kansas Game Warden saves buck after 2 become antler-locked in Franklin Co.
RANTOUL, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Game Warden was able to save one buck after two had become antler-locked on a Franklin Co. property. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Monday, Feb. 6, that Franklin Co. Game Warden Ryan Twellmann was called to a farm near Rantoul with reports of two antler-locked deer.
fourstateshomepage.com
Patient experience at new Joplin urgent care “unlike anything they’ve ever seen before”
JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s a new facility in Joplin to meet the urgent care needs of residents. The Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care Clinic sits at 1421 S. Rangeline Rd. and basically replaces the health system’s convenient care facility near Academy Sports Outdoors and the 15th street Walmart. That...
kggfradio.com
Violent Drug Offender Arrested in Parsons
A convicted violent drug offender has been arrested in Parsons. Late last week, Parsons Police officers were called to a report of a domestic violence incident. During their investigation, officers established cause for the arrest of 36-year-old Justin Ray Cooper. Later, officers observed a vehicle that was registered to Cooper and conducted a traffic stop. When Cooper was told he was under arrest, he became combative with officers. There was a short foot pursuit before he was taken into custody. During a search, officers found multiple baggies containing approximately 136 grams of Methamphetamine.
OnlyInYourState
The Mountain Oysters From Prairie Nut Hut In Kansas Has A Cult Following, And There’s A Reason Why
One of the best small town restaurants in Kansas is in the tiny town of Altoona, which has a population of around 350. You’d be forgiven for thinking that there’s likely not anything that delicious in a place so small. However, at least in this case, you’d definitely be wrong! Altoona is home to Prairie Nut Hut, a delicious spot that serves up incredible meals and doesn’t take itself too seriously. One of the most popular menu items here has quite the cult following: mountain oysters.
