Carl Edward Hagan, Sr., age 70, a resident of Fort Scott, Kan., passed away unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Fort Scott. He was born Jan. 7, 1953, the son of Floyd E. Green and Teresia Waunettia Edna Pryor. Carl graduated from the Fort Scott High School. Carl first married Bethany Ann Nolan and they had one son, Carl Jr. He later married Kelli Thompson and later divorced. In earlier years, he worked as a diesel mechanic for Mid-Western Distribution. When that business closed, Carl found employment with Superior Industries in Pittsburg where he worked until his retirement. Carl had a love for vintage automobiles and will be remembered for his ’56 yellow Chevy Nomad.

FORT SCOTT, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO