Robert Kraft doubling down on one-day contract for Tom Brady

It isn’t hard to see how much New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft loves Tom Brady. The public affection has never wavered, whether the former NFL quarterback was in a Patriots or Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey. Kraft has always held his relationship with Brady in high regard.

So it’s no surprise he’s doubling down on his hope to sign Brady to a one-day contract so he can retire with the Patriots.

Along with announcing a planned celebration for Brady, Kraft left the door open for the possibility of a one-day contract coming together when speaking with Malcolm Johnson of NBC 10 Boston on Tuesday.

“All of the above,” said Kraft, when asked if he’s leaning towards a one-day contract or this being a separate celebration for Brady.

The Patriots want to honor the former quarterback for helping lead the franchise to six Super Bowls, including the very first one alongside coach Bill Belichick.

“[Brady] is a Patriot from start to finish, and we’re going to have him back here and celebrate his 20 years with the Patriots,” Kraft said. “And hopefully we’ll have occasions to do it every year for different reasons. We’ll [soon] be at 25 years since the first Super Bowl. But he’s a very special person. He’s been, I’d like to say like a brother to me, but really a son.”

Belichick was a guest on Brady’s “Let’s Go” podcast recently and called him “the greatest player” with “the greatest career.” Some might have viewed that conversation as a mending of the fences of sorts between the former duo.

Perhaps there really is hope now that Brady can put everything else in the rearview and end his NFL career with the team that drafted him.