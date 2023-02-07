ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Healthline

How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?

While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
Bridget Mulroy

How to Quit Drinking Alcohol: What to Look Out For

How to Quit Drinking Alcohol: What to Look Out ForPhoto by(@wilpunt/iStock) If you’ve ever had a heavy night of drinking and woken up the next day telling yourself, “I’ll never drink again,” and then found yourself having a few drinks not too long after saying that to yourself, know the scenario is quite common.
BBC

'I'm an alcoholic taking regular doses of alcohol'

A lifetime alcoholic tells how a project which gives out regular doses of drink is proving a lifeline to him. Peter, 60, says he was 16 when he began drinking every day and this cycle has followed him throughout his adult life. He has lost many of his friends and...
MindBodyGreen

Research Calls The Safety Of Melatonin Into Question (Especially When Taken Nightly)

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Whether your sleep struggles have been due to anxiety, jet lag, or a chronic sleep condition, most of us have had trouble getting high-quality sleep at some point in our lives. This can leave many of us looking for a little help getting our ZZZ’s, either in the form of conventional or natural remedies.
Channel 3000

Is Vaping Any Healthier Than Smoking?

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- There’s been plenty of scientific debate about whether vaping is safer than tobacco, and whether it may help some people stop smoking. According to a recent Cochrane Review analysis of 78 studies, electronic cigarettes show more success in helping people quit smoking...
MedicineNet.com

How Many Drinks Is 0.08 for a Man?

A man reaches 0.08 blood alcohol concentration (BAC) percentage with about four to five drinks. BAC is the percentage of alcohol (ethyl alcohol or ethanol) in the bloodstream. The amount of alcohol in the blood varies widely due to several factors, including:. The amount of alcohol. The rate at which...
TheConversationAU

My teen's vaping. What should I say? 3 expert tips on how to approach 'the talk'

You’ve dropped your daughter off at her friend’s house and while cleaning the car, you find what looks like a USB drive on the passenger seat. It’s a disposable vape. You’ve seen the news. Vapes or e-cigarettes are harmful yet increasingly popular with people her age. You call to ask if the vape’s hers. It is and she’s been vaping occasionally for a few weeks. You say you’ll talk about it later. But what will you actually say? Read more: Should I give my teen...

