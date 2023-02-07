Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Pulls Her Daughter From School Waterpark Trip After Learning Her Teacher Was Mistreating Her, Other Parents Follow
Field trips at some schools don't come around often, so when they do it's an incredibly exciting event for the kids. What started as excitement turned into a nightmare for one nine-year-old girl after her teacher began singling her out. Her mother posted the sequence of events online to gather advice and thousands are in her corner.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
Healthline
How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?
While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
How to Quit Drinking Alcohol: What to Look Out For
How to Quit Drinking Alcohol: What to Look Out ForPhoto by(@wilpunt/iStock) If you’ve ever had a heavy night of drinking and woken up the next day telling yourself, “I’ll never drink again,” and then found yourself having a few drinks not too long after saying that to yourself, know the scenario is quite common.
Daughter on parents: "I have to share a room with them; my grandmother took the rest of the house"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having your own space to study, read, learn, talk to friends, or listen to your favorite music is often taken for granted when the house has plenty of bedrooms and kids don't have to share.
Study Finds That Sleeping Pills May Put You At Risk For Dementia Later In Life
Insomnia affects up to 50% of Americans. While many use sleeping pills to combat insomnia, a new study suggests they may be linked with dementia.
BBC
'I'm an alcoholic taking regular doses of alcohol'
A lifetime alcoholic tells how a project which gives out regular doses of drink is proving a lifeline to him. Peter, 60, says he was 16 when he began drinking every day and this cycle has followed him throughout his adult life. He has lost many of his friends and...
MindBodyGreen
Research Calls The Safety Of Melatonin Into Question (Especially When Taken Nightly)
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Whether your sleep struggles have been due to anxiety, jet lag, or a chronic sleep condition, most of us have had trouble getting high-quality sleep at some point in our lives. This can leave many of us looking for a little help getting our ZZZ’s, either in the form of conventional or natural remedies.
Channel 3000
Is Vaping Any Healthier Than Smoking?
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- There’s been plenty of scientific debate about whether vaping is safer than tobacco, and whether it may help some people stop smoking. According to a recent Cochrane Review analysis of 78 studies, electronic cigarettes show more success in helping people quit smoking...
MedicineNet.com
How Many Drinks Is 0.08 for a Man?
A man reaches 0.08 blood alcohol concentration (BAC) percentage with about four to five drinks. BAC is the percentage of alcohol (ethyl alcohol or ethanol) in the bloodstream. The amount of alcohol in the blood varies widely due to several factors, including:. The amount of alcohol. The rate at which...
Hazelden Betty Ford embraces president's plan to combat fentanyl crisis
A doctor who specializes in treating addicts at Hazelden Betty Ford is applauding a plan by President Biden to do more to stop the Fentanyl crisis.
Adderall shortage persists nationwide
An Adderall shortage, initially announced by the Food and Drug Administration in October, continues to be a problem.
My teen's vaping. What should I say? 3 expert tips on how to approach 'the talk'
You’ve dropped your daughter off at her friend’s house and while cleaning the car, you find what looks like a USB drive on the passenger seat. It’s a disposable vape. You’ve seen the news. Vapes or e-cigarettes are harmful yet increasingly popular with people her age. You call to ask if the vape’s hers. It is and she’s been vaping occasionally for a few weeks. You say you’ll talk about it later. But what will you actually say? Read more: Should I give my teen...
Comments / 0