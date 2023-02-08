Read full article on original website
BP Reins in Transition Plans
BP is shifting its strategy to target more investment in both fossil fuels and low-carbon energy and relaxing near-term emissions goals in response to what it sees as a medium-term energy shortage. Under a new plan, BP will invest an extra $1 billion annually in oil and gas, as well as transition businesses through the end of the decade.
BP Realigns Strategy With Market Realities
Reality has set in for BP’s envelope-pushing energy transition strategy. The UK major elicited both applause and heckles in 2020 when it unveiled plans to aggressively cut oil and gas production and execute one of the industry’s biggest renewable electricity buildouts, all while showering shareholders with growing returns. But the world’s energy transition is proving more complicated than expected, forcing BP to recalibrate — even if the broad tenants of its strategy remain in place. Equity analysts and industry players alike raised early questions regarding BP’s ability to square the circle around new CEO Bernard Looney’s bold strategy. Tellingly, BP’s strategic amendments unveiled this week entail: (1) a slower upstream decline and scrapped targets to shrink refining; (2) shifting its renewables focus to higher-margin biofuels and hydrogen as well as offshore wind; and (3) higher capital spending in both oil and gas and low carbon. The changes are expected to offer greater assurance for growing shareholder returns, especially given cut ties with Rosneft. BP’s 19.75% stake lifted its equity production by 50% and provided hundreds of millions of dollars in annual dividends.
Dana Gas Expresses Optimism But Cites Challenges
Dana Gas, based in the United Arab Emirates, said its adjusted net profit rose 53% to $196 million last year, reflecting higher price realizations and lower operating costs. The Canadian midstream giant says several factors, including a faulty weld, caused the large leak in its Keystone pipeline system late last year.
Oil Companies Branch Out in Low-Carbon Bets
Oil and gas companies have made a noticeable shift in their low-carbon spending, betting more money on technologies which better complement their core business operations. A rising share of spending is going toward carbon capture (CCS), hydrogen and renewable natural gas, according to Energy Intelligence's latest Low-Carbon Investment Tracker (LCIT). By the numbers, announced and approved low-carbon investments by oil and gas firms exceeded $100 billion in 2022, a more than 60% jump versus 2021. The current year is set to see continued advances due to a range of factors including strong company finances, rising policy pressures and wider momentum behind the clean energy technology rollout, the report predicts. The tent is also widening in terms of the players, with US majors growing their low-carbon investments tenfold in 2022 to $10 billion and national oil companies growing theirs to over $14 billion, up from $4.2 billion in 2021. The LCIT database covers the announced and approved low-spending of 34 top oil and gas firms.
Nuclear Fuel: Market Intermediaries Expand Role Amid Uncertainty
Much of the impetus behind the bullish uranium market of the past couple years has come not from nuclear operator end-users, but from traders and nontraditional market players such as uranium holding funds, and this looks set to continue as the market navigates an increasingly precarious geopolitical divide. If it...
Repsol Awards Mexico Engineering Study
A top US diplomatic official says China's continuing purchases of Iranian oil is "a problem." Suit is first targeting board members of an energy company over climate strategy. Norway’s fiscal terms have been an important factor in bolstering oil and gas supplies to Europe at a critical time.
Tough Choices for Cleaning Up Shipping Emissions
Shipping is hard to decarbonize and multiple options are being explored to clean up the sector — with some posing more problems than others, argues cleantech industry leader Anil Srivastava. Electrification is only an option in certain short-haul circumstances, but for long-haul journeys the options are more limited, says Srivastava, who was until recently the CEO of Swiss batter maker Leclanche. Hydrogen is seen as promising in the long term, while LNG is also an increasingly popular option as a transition fuel. But LNG can only be acceptable in a climate context if the problem of methane leakage in the production, transport and use of LNG is remedied, Srivastava tells Energy Intelligence in an interview.
Alder Secures Vote of Confidence After Dismissing Its CEO
It took more than a decade for now-former Alder Fuels CEO Bryan Sherbacow to build a stellar reputation as the founding father of the US sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) business. But his downfall took just a few days. The aviation sector recovery means that jet fuel will account for nearly...
Global Electricity Prices
China holds a commanding lead in manufacturing most low-carbon technologies and looks likely to remain competitive. Its story can inform other countries as they look to diversify supply chains. Wed, Feb 8, 2023. Wed, Feb 8, 2023. Can the US Assuage Trading Partners on EV Subsidies?. Wed, Feb 8, 2023.
Brent Tops $85 Despite US Inventory Build
Oil futures jumped on Wednesday, with the market largely shrugging off inventory builds in the US amid a weaker dollar and supply disruptions elsewhere. Smaller operators see potential in older plays like the Oswego, Cherokee and Red Fork. The UAE's marine fuel hub of Fujairah saw incoming shipments of Russian...
Novatek to Delist in London
Russian crude oil exports jumped in January to surpass prewar levels. French major is assessing options for fast-track development of its Venus discovery. European banks continue to tighten their oil and gas policies, with Danske Bank setting a new milestone.
Russian Oil Revenues Poised to Take a Hit: Forecast
Russia's announcement on Friday of a 500,000 barrel per day production cut for March is in line with expectations for Russian oil output this year, given the impact of new Western sanctions on refined product sales, in particular. Iraqi has said it will proceed with the long-delayed signing of six...
