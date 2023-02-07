ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Verne, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leopardathletics.com

Leopards Open The Aggie Invite With Two Matches

Davis, CA - The University of La Verne women's water polo team traveled to Davis, California to participate in the Aggie Invite at UC Davis. The Leopards played two games in today's action, opening versus California Baptist and closing the day against California State East Bay. Opening the day against...
LA VERNE, CA
leopardathletics.com

Leopards Set Many Personal And School Records Across The Country

Across The Nation - The University of La Verne track and field team hit the ground running at a pair of invitationals across the United States of America this weekend. The performances of the Leos yielded several personal records and several school records,. The David Hemre Valentine Invitational saw many...
LA VERNE, CA
leopardathletics.com

Leopards Split Double-Header On Opening Day

Win: Jaidynn Alvarez (1-0) Save: Jocelyn Robertson (1) La Verne, CA - The University of La Verne opened the 2023 campaign at home with double-header action against George Fox. Starting the season picked to finish third in the SCIAC preseason polls, the Leopards looked to set a precedent for their season in their opening day debut. Both teams would go scoreless in the first inning of play, but George Fox put five runs on the board in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead. Isabella Bastien would score the Leopards first and only run of the game in the fourth inning but it would not be enough to mount a comeback as La Verne fell in the first game 6-1.
LA VERNE, CA
leopardathletics.com

Leopards Fall Short in Second Game of the Series

LA VERNE, CA- In the Leopards second game against Linfield, the University of La Verne crept close to the victorious finish line but fell short defensively at the top of the ninth inning. Similar to the first game of the series, the Leopards had a spectacular batting streak in the...
LA VERNE, CA
leopardathletics.com

Leopards Close out Linfield Series

LA VERNE,CA- In the third and final game against Linfield University, the University of La Verne Leopards lead their team to victory, 4-2. The Wildcats attempted to threaten the Leopards in a 1-1 series starting with a homer to the left against the Leo's starting pitcher, Gerald Terry. Terry held down long pitching streaks with six strikeouts, the highest in SO count against all pitchers on the mound today. Benny Vogel, starting as center fielder and hitting the first run for the Leopards, also left an astounding impact on the mound with a 72-43 pitches-strikes ratio to end out the last four innings as pitcher. Terry and Vogel both only allowed 4 hits each by the Wildcats.
LA VERNE, CA
leopardathletics.com

Leopards’ Historic Streak Ends at 18

La Verne, CA - The Leopards suffered their first conference loss of the season on Saturday, a dramatic back-and-forth ballgame that the Pomona-Pitzer Sagehens won 88-84. After an explosive first half, the Leopards cooled down offensively; largely in part to the Sagehens defense forcing La Verne inside the perimeter. Marissa Howell still led the team with six three-pointers, several of which she drained all the way from Santa Clarita. Howell led the team with 20 points. Chiara Brown also impacted the game offensively, scoring 14 points and tallying seven rebounds. Two other Leopards starters scored double-digit points, reigning SCIAC Defensive Player of the Week Dejanee Gill and Dawson Bell.
LA VERNE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy