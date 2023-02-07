Win: Jaidynn Alvarez (1-0) Save: Jocelyn Robertson (1) La Verne, CA - The University of La Verne opened the 2023 campaign at home with double-header action against George Fox. Starting the season picked to finish third in the SCIAC preseason polls, the Leopards looked to set a precedent for their season in their opening day debut. Both teams would go scoreless in the first inning of play, but George Fox put five runs on the board in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead. Isabella Bastien would score the Leopards first and only run of the game in the fourth inning but it would not be enough to mount a comeback as La Verne fell in the first game 6-1.

