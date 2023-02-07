ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

One official launched Cochise County into months of election chaos

In rural Cochise County, the aftermath of the last election and the conspiracy theories that surrounded it are still playing out. As results rolled in after the 2022 midterms and Democrats outperformed expectations, calls of election fraud and conspiracy rang out from the farthest right flanks of the Republican Party.
