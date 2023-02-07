LA VERNE,CA- In the third and final game against Linfield University, the University of La Verne Leopards lead their team to victory, 4-2. The Wildcats attempted to threaten the Leopards in a 1-1 series starting with a homer to the left against the Leo's starting pitcher, Gerald Terry. Terry held down long pitching streaks with six strikeouts, the highest in SO count against all pitchers on the mound today. Benny Vogel, starting as center fielder and hitting the first run for the Leopards, also left an astounding impact on the mound with a 72-43 pitches-strikes ratio to end out the last four innings as pitcher. Terry and Vogel both only allowed 4 hits each by the Wildcats.

LA VERNE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO