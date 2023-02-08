Read full article on original website
Related
Burt Bacharach obituary
Songwriter whose hits, including I Say a Little Prayer and Walk On By, became classics of easy-listening pop
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer and Oscar winner who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and dozens of other hits, has died at 94.Bacharach died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday.Over the past 70 years, only Lennon-McCartney, Carole King and a handful of others rivaled his genius for instantly catchy songs that remained performed, played and hummed long after they were written. He had a run of top 10 hits from the 1950s into...
Top 5 Songs Burt Bacharach Wrote
Burt Bacharach is responsible for some of the most beloved melodies in pop history. His songwriting efforts earned him six Grammy Awards, three Oscars, and cuts from more than a thousand different artists. The pop maestro died on Wednesday (Feb. 8) at his home in Los Angeles. In the wake...
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Leon Russell Wrote for Other Artists
Throughout his 60-year career, genre-defying composer Leon Russell made songs that became standards. As a musician, he often lived in the shadows of his success – other artists basking in the spotlight of his original works – but as a songwriter for others, he shone among the stars.
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer for Dionne Warwick, Tom Jones, Aretha Franklin, dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the hit-maker behind "Raindrops Keep Falling on my Head," "A House is Not a Home" and "That’s What Friends Are For," has died at 94.
Indigo Girls: Tiny Desk Concert
Amy Ray and Emily Saliers have been offering life lessons to their fervent fans for nearly four decades; here, they play a set of stone-cold classics, including "Closer to Fine."
The Children of Jazz Greats—The Next Generation: Ravi Coltrane, Jasper Armstrong Marsalis, and More
For decades in the 20th century, Jazz was the dominant form of music entertainment. Born from the blues and ragtime, the improvisational musical style took hold in a major way from the 1920s and continued on through the decades with artists like John Coltrane, Miles Davis, and more. Since its...
Fresh Air Weekend: 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed'; Jazz pianist Brad Mehldau
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' chronicles...
Burt Bacharach, Composer Of Huge Hits From The ’50s Through The ’80s, Dies At 94
Burt Bacharach has died at age 94. He was best known for composing some of the biggest hits of the ’50s through the ’80s. Some of those hits include “I Say A Little Prayer” and “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head.”. It has been reported...
Burt Bacharach, master of pop songwriting, dies aged 94
Burt Bacharach, the songwriter and performer who turned easy listening into high art, has died at 94. A representative for Bacharach confirmed to the Washington Post that the singer died at home in Los Angeles of natural causes. In all, he scored 73 Top 40 hits in the US and...
Review: Jazz pianist Brad Mehldau and Beatles come together
“Your Mother Should Know: Brad Mehldau Plays The Beatles,” Brad Mehldau (Nonesuch Records) Brad Mehldau and the Beatles make a captivating jazz combo. It helps that Mehldau’s piano stylings have a range worthy of the Fab Four. He bridges the divides between Debussy and Professor Longhair, between rock and Rachmaninoff, his rhythms tipsy at times as he evokes saloon music and comic opera.
Popculture
Legendary Drummer Butch Miles Dead at 78
Jazz drummer and West Virginia Hall of Fame inductee Charles "Butch" Miles has died. Miles passed away at the age of 78 earlier in February, Ludwig Drums confirmed on Facebook on Feb. 3, writing that Miles "is well known for his years with the Count Basie Band and his ability to stand out on the kit behind the bandstand" and his "40-plus years as a Ludwig artist and clinician was a treasure for us all." A cause of death was not disclosed.
Behind the Band Name: The Yardbirds
Along with the Brit-invaded rock of The Animals and The Rolling Stones, by the early 1960s, The Yardbirds pulled their sound from the likes of Bo Diddley and Howlin’ Wolf and other American blues and R&B greats. Formed in London in 1963 with original members vocalist Keith Relf, lead...
Burt Bacharach, Architect of the Modern Pop Song, Dead at 94
Burt Bacharach, the acclaimed songwriter and composer whose lush orchestrations, challenging jazz chord progressions, and effortless melodies made him synonymous with the golden era of American pop music, has died at the age of 94. According to the Associated Press, Bacharach died Wednesday (February 8th) at home in Los Angeles...
Comments / 0