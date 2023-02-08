ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Independent

Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94

Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer and Oscar winner who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and dozens of other hits, has died at 94.Bacharach died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday.Over the past 70 years, only Lennon-McCartney, Carole King and a handful of others rivaled his genius for instantly catchy songs that remained performed, played and hummed long after they were written. He had a run of top 10 hits from the 1950s into...
American Songwriter

Top 5 Songs Burt Bacharach Wrote

Burt Bacharach is responsible for some of the most beloved melodies in pop history. His songwriting efforts earned him six Grammy Awards, three Oscars, and cuts from more than a thousand different artists. The pop maestro died on Wednesday (Feb. 8) at his home in Los Angeles. In the wake...
The Associated Press

Review: Jazz pianist Brad Mehldau and Beatles come together

“Your Mother Should Know: Brad Mehldau Plays The Beatles,” Brad Mehldau (Nonesuch Records) Brad Mehldau and the Beatles make a captivating jazz combo. It helps that Mehldau’s piano stylings have a range worthy of the Fab Four. He bridges the divides between Debussy and Professor Longhair, between rock and Rachmaninoff, his rhythms tipsy at times as he evokes saloon music and comic opera.
Popculture

Legendary Drummer Butch Miles Dead at 78

Jazz drummer and West Virginia Hall of Fame inductee Charles "Butch" Miles has died. Miles passed away at the age of 78 earlier in February, Ludwig Drums confirmed on Facebook on Feb. 3, writing that Miles "is well known for his years with the Count Basie Band and his ability to stand out on the kit behind the bandstand" and his "40-plus years as a Ludwig artist and clinician was a treasure for us all." A cause of death was not disclosed.
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: The Yardbirds

Along with the Brit-invaded rock of The Animals and The Rolling Stones, by the early 1960s, The Yardbirds pulled their sound from the likes of Bo Diddley and Howlin’ Wolf and other American blues and R&B greats. Formed in London in 1963 with original members vocalist Keith Relf, lead...
Consequence

Burt Bacharach, Architect of the Modern Pop Song, Dead at 94

Burt Bacharach, the acclaimed songwriter and composer whose lush orchestrations, challenging jazz chord progressions, and effortless melodies made him synonymous with the golden era of American pop music, has died at the age of 94. According to the Associated Press, Bacharach died Wednesday (February 8th) at home in Los Angeles...
