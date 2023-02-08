ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Dolores Catania Explains ‘Miscommunication’ With Jennifer Aydin in ‘RHONJ’ Premiere

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096JtP_0kfwsszw00

It didn’t take long for the drama to start on season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey , but the most intense moment in the premiere didn’t come from Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga . Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin got into a screaming match at the end of the Tuesday, February 7, episode.

Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today

Read article

“I really wasn't looking for that," Dolores, 52, exclusively told Us Weekly about not approaching Jennifer, 45, at the second cast event of the season. "It had been so long since we were in New York [at the season 12 reunion] I thought, maybe, when I saw her at the roller skating party, that we would just at least say hello to each other, but she kept, like, running away from me. I didn't expect to speak to her at the next [event], but I didn't want them left out either, so it just wasn't the time or place when I wanna speak to somebody about what's going on. I'm not gonna speak to 50 people before I speak to you. That's just not how I am. I don't even respond well to that. So that's where a lot of our miscommunication came.”

Things escalated when Dolores overheard Jennifer talking about her to Melissa, 43, at a party that marked Dolores boyfriend Paul “Paulie” Connell ’s first event on the show. While disagreeing about whether Dolores was a “good friend” to Jennifer when Margaret Josephs brought up Bill’s past affair on camera during season 12, Jennifer declared her castmate “wasn’t f—king nice.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BomIT_0kfwsszw00
Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin Shutterstock (2)

“She’s never been my friend. She’s phony, she’s f—king two-faced,” she said in the premiere to their costars.

Speaking about how she stayed calm during the confrontation, Dolores told Us , “When you're in a good place like I happen to be, bringing my cute boyfriend in and he's so excited and everybody's having a good time, if there was ever a time for that to happen, it was then because when you're really happy, you don't really get that angry about things.”

She added that she tunes out “when somebody doesn't let [her] speak,” comparing herself to Snoopy in the Peanuts cartoon.

'RHONJ' Season 13: Everything We Know

Read article

“It’s like, ‘Wa, wa, wa,' when the teacher talks, that's what I hear. I can't explain it any other way,” she said. “I just tunnel out. Sometimes I get aggressive or angry, but it wasn't a time that I wanted to do that. I mean, here's my Paul walking in and everybody's embracing him, and I love my friends. I really do. … I've been more upset about not getting along with Jennifer than I even want to admit to.”

Dolores said she “felt bad” because she did feel like she was a “good friend” to Jennifer.

“It's OK to disagree about that. It's really OK. But I thought we spoke about it and moved on from it,” she said. “And then I have a problem when it's not.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cHdxN_0kfwsszw00
Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin attend DreamWorks 'Trolls The Experience' interactive exhibit preview on November 14, 2018 in New York City. MediaPunch/Shutterstock

When asked whether the two women will make amends this season, Dolores played coy, telling Us : “Stay tuned.”

Who Is Rachel Fuda? 5 Things to Know About the New 'RHONJ' Cast Member

Read article

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard Says Danielle Olivera’s Reaction to Carl Radke Engagement Was the ‘Straw That Broke the Camel’s Back’

Working through the drama. Lindsay Hubbard is hoping that season 7 of Summer House will explain what led to the rift between her and Danielle Olivera. When asked about the beginning stages of their divide, Lindsay, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly: "I look forward to figuring that out along with the viewers, because I spent […]
Us Weekly

Jackie Goldschneider: It Was an ‘Ego Punch’ Being Demoted to a ‘Friend’ on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

From Housewife to friend. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider joined the Bravo series in season 9 but returned to season 13 in a new role: "friend."  “It's hard to go into a room that you were once the center of attention and now there's what, seven Housewives? So to be the eighth person in line, that […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
Us Weekly

Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz Admits He Doesn’t Regret ‘Transformative’ Hookup With Raquel Leviss: ‘I Was Under a Spell’

Never say never? Tom Schwartz revealed he isn't ruling anything with Raquel Leviss following their past hookup. "In the moment, there was momentary passion in the air. I kind of disappeared into that kiss, I'll be honest. It was kind of a transformative moment," Tom, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 7, at […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Katie Maloney Defends Giving Tom Schwartz No Hookups Within the Friend Group Rule, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Weighs In

Expecting too much or setting the right boundaries? After Katie Maloney revealed her “one rule” to stay friends with ex-husband Tom Schwartz was no hooking up within their friend group, the Vanderpump Rules OG is defending herself. Katie, 36, responded to an Instagram user after she made the declaration during the Wednesday, February 8, episode […]
Us Weekly

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henry Pinault’s Relationship Timeline

Opposites attract! Salma Hayek and husband François-Henry Pinault may seem like an unusual pair — but the couple have proven that they’re meant to be. The two reportedly met sometime in 2006. While the Magic Mike's Last Dance actress has remained tight-lipped about how she came to know the Kering CEO, she has teased that […]
The Hollywood Gossip

David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!

We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
UTAH STATE
Us Weekly

Love Is Blind’s Nancy Rodriguez Reveals She Is No Longer Friends With Ex-Fiance Bartise Bowden

A clean break. After their Love Is Blind season 3 split, Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden attempted to remain platonic pals — to no avail. “We made it very clear that we were romantically done,” Nancy, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the release of Netflix’s Love Is Blind: After The Altar, which dropped on Friday, February 10. “And […]
TEXAS STATE
Us Weekly

Ashton Kutcher Reveals Why Mila Kunis Won’t Let Him Cook Anymore as He and Reese Witherspoon Discuss Worst 1st Date Foods: Watch

Your Place or Mine? Whatever Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon choose — the two star opposite each other in the new rom-com — they certainly won’t be headed to the That ‘70s Show alum’s house. In Us Weekly’s exclusive first look at the costars’ “Tiny Talk” video for Tastemade, Kutcher, 45, revealed that wife Mila […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

291K+
Followers
28K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy