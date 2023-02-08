Read full article on original website
Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever because he has 'all the rules on his side'
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral
10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
Cowboys QB Cooper Rush to Sign with Kellen’s Chargers?
“I’ve never been a free agent before and we’ll see what’s happens. It’s uncharted territory we’ll get there when we get there.” - Cowboys QB Cooper Rush
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Cowboys Jerry Would 'Piggyback' Jeff Bezos Into NFL; Sale Coming?
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
One Cowboys player is poised for a breakout season in 2023
The Dallas Cowboys defenses showed plenty of flashes of greatness this past season. They will want more consistency next season, but overall, the unit was impressive. A lot of young talent had plenty to do with that. Of course, Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and DaRon Bland headline that group of...
Cowboys snag big need in the first round of latest mock draft
One of the positions of need when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason is strengthening their cornerback room. Trevon Diggs had another Pro Bowl year in 2022, and rookie DaRon Bland far exceeded expectations by leading the team with five interceptions. But Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis suffered season-ending injuries, and the former is an unrestricted free agent, while the latter will be in the same boat next year.
Houston Texans Reportedly Decide On New Defensive Coordinator
The Houston Texans are making a major addition to new coach DeMeco Ryans' staff. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans are expected to hire Matt Burke as defensive coordinator. Burke currently works as a defensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals. His NFL coaching career spans the ...
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mike Florio on Dak Prescott criticisms, Michael Irvin incident, and more
Florio discussed whether the Dak Prescott criticisms are fair, everyone coming for Tony Romo over his broadcasting performance, Michael Irvin’s hotel incident, and much more.
Texans ‘QB’ Prediction: Trade with Raiders, Huge NFL Draft Haul
All season the early mock drafts had the Houston Texans taking a quarterback, usually with the first overall pick. Instead, Lovie Smith exited his time as coach of the Texans with a win that pushed the team back to the second overall pick, and ever since the mocks have been spinning trying to figure out what happens next.
Gronk to Cowboys' Jerry Jones: 'Please Call Me!'
As the Cowboys look for a new kicker, Rob Gronkowski made sure to throw his hat in the ring.
NFL Coach Reveals What He's Heard About Eric Bieniemy
Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders reportedly plan on hiring an offensive coordinator sometime next week. The Commanders have interviewed six candidates for their vacant OC position, but are waiting until after the Super Bowl so they can get a meeting with one of their top candidates: Chiefs ...
Texans interview former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury for offensive coordinator
Kingsbury spent the past four seasons leading the Cardinals after six seasons as Texas Tech’s head coach. He rose to prominence as the University of Houston’s OC from 2010-11 and Texas A&M’s OC in 2012, when Johnny Manziel won the Heisman Trophy.
Mavs big man Christian Wood’s fiery 4-word take on trade rumors as deadline passes
There’s no denying that Kyrie Irving is the biggest NBA trade deadline move for the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs indicated their intention to win it all this season by going all-in on the enigmatic point guard, which many consider a high-risk, high-reward type of scenario for them. However, also worth noting is the team’s decision to hold on to Christian Wood past the deadline. It may not be of the same gravity as the Kyrie acquisition, but this move will also have a significant impact on Dallas the rest of the way.
Kelly Clarkson hosted the NFL Honors in an extravagant Dallas Cowboys-themed dress -- and social media had its opinions
PHOENIX — Texas native Kelly Clarkson is a self-proclaimed Dallas Cowboys fan, and she made it very apparent Thursday night as host of the annual NFL Honors show. The Grammy-winning singer, who was born in Fort Worth, kicked off the awards show by walking out in an extravagant Cowboys-themed dress, lined with names of current players.
Former Ohio State Quarterback J.T. Barrett Receives NFL Promotion
One former Ohio State standout is getting a promotion in Detroit. J.T. Barrett has signed on as the Lions' assistant quarterback coach. Barrett just completed his first season with the Lions as an offensive assistant, which was his first career coaching role. Barrett spent the 2022 ...
Josh Jacobs Wins FedEx Ground Player of the Year
The NFL’s leading rusher Josh Jacobs wins the FedEx Ground Player of the Year Award.
Mavericks’ Christian Wood sends great tweets after trade deadline
Christian Wood sent some great tweets on Thursday after the trade deadline passed. Wood was mentioned in trade rumors leading up to the 3:00 p.m. ET deadline on Thursday. But the deadline came and went, and Wood remained part of the Dallas Mavericks. He shared his thoughts on that via Twitter. Beat y’all trade rumors... The post Mavericks’ Christian Wood sends great tweets after trade deadline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
