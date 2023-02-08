Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris tight-lipped about 'Smooch of the Union' between her husband and Jill Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris downplayed what looked like a kiss on the lips between her husband and first lady Jill Biden that has created a stir on social media.
Biden had a sick burn in his State of the Union speech. 'Lots of luck' explaining it
President Biden wished congressional Republicans "lots of luck in your senior year" during his State of the Union speech — a taunt that had a lot of people wondering.
Biden seeks bipartisan partnerships with governors amid clashes with congressional Republicans
President Joe Biden used his meeting on Friday at the White House with a bipartisan group of governors to reiterate his call to “get the job done” with the help of states and called out congressional Republicans’ bluff over their threats to send United States into default.
New White House comms director as re-election decision nears
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is getting a new communications director at the White House as he inches closer to an expected re-election campaign. The administration tapped a veteran of the Obama-Biden years to lead the team. Ben LaBolt is to replace Kate Bedingfield by the end of the month. A person familiar with the president’s plans, who was not authorized to speak publicly about them and spoke on condition of anonymity, says Bedingfield is expected to be key in Biden’s likely re-election campaign as a consultant. Bedingfield’s departure is the latest for the administration, which saw little turnover during Biden’s first two years.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Wyoming Limiting Child Marriage Sparks Republican Outrage
The state GOP is urging its members to kill a bill banning anyone from marrying a child under 16, calling it an attack on liberty that could hurt teen parents.
A Trump lawyer said a current aide's laptop turned in to federal investigators contained a copy of a classified folder, report says
Former President Donald Trump's team turned over the laptop as well as a folder with classification markings that were discovered last month, reports say.
Delayed Idaho Murders 911 Call Finally Explained
It took eight hours for the roommates of the slain students to call the police, but a new report offers an explanation as to why the alarm wasn't raised sooner.
Republican AGs sue ATF over new rule regulating pistol-stabilizing braces
A coalition of primarily GOP-led led states sued the Biden administration Thursday in an effort to block a new federal rule that subjects pistol-stabilizing braces to additional regulations, including higher taxes, longer waiting periods and registration. The rule, announced earlier this year by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
How they compare: Trump, Biden, Pence classified documents
There are plenty of similarities — but also a major difference — among the classified-records situations of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence. Classified papers have been found at their homes, leading to government investigations that are underway. Biden and Pence say they turned over the papers as soon as they were discovered. Trump resisted. The FBI on Friday conducted a search at Pence’s home in Indiana, where agents uncovered an additional document that contained one page with classified markings. A Pence aide says the former vice president and his legal team fully cooperated and agreed to the search.
Feds: Tenn. plan to forgo school funds ‘political posturing’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education is criticizing a proposal floated by a top Tennessee Republican lawmaker to cut off federal K-12 funds. On Thursday, an agency spokesperson described the proposal as “political posturing.” Earlier this week, House Speaker Cameron Sexton confirmed he has introduced legislation that would allow Tennessee to reject the nearly $1.8 billion of federal K-12 education dollars that help provide support for low-income students, English learners and students with disabilities. Sexton says Tennessee is currently in the financial position to use state tax dollars to replace federal education funds and doing so would free the state from burdensome requirements. To date, no state has successfully rejected federal education funds.
Abortion pill could be pulled off market by Texas lawsuit
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas lawsuit could threaten the nationwide availability of medication abortion, which now accounts for the majority of abortions in the U.S. The case filed by abortion opponents who helped challenge Roe v. Wade seeks to reverse a decades-old approval by the Food and Drug Administration. A federal judge appointed by former President Donald Trump could rule this month. If he sides with the plaintiffs, it could halt the supply of the drug mifepristone in all states, both with abortion bans and without. The plaintiffs argue the drug was approved too quickly, but lawyers for the FDA say that’s not true.
Tests negative, Sen. John Fetterman leaves hospital
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman is out of a hospital in Washington after a two-day stay following a spell of lightheadedness that prompted the visit as he recovers from a stroke he suffered last year on the campaign trail. His office said Friday that Fetterman was discharged from George Washington University Hospital after tests found no evidence of a new stroke or a seizure. Fetterman checked himself in on Wednesday after feeling lightheaded during a Senate Democratic retreat. He continues to suffer the aftereffects of the stroke, in particular auditory processing disorder, which can render someone unable to speak fluidly and quickly process spoken conversation into meaning.
Lawyer: Trump offers DNA to compare against accuser’s dress
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyer says the former president is willing to provide a DNA sample to be compared against stains on the dress of a woman who is accusing him of raping her over a quarter century ago. Attorney Joseph Tacopina told a Manhattan federal court judge Friday that Trump will give up the sample if lawyers for his accuser, columnist E. Jean Carroll, provide missing pages from a DNA report on the dress first. A lawyer for Carroll responded to the letter Friday, saying the sudden offer to provide DNA after refusing to do so for years was an attempt to delay an April trial and prejudice potential jurors.
Oregon court refuses to overturn order blocking gun measure
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s Supreme Court has again refused to overturn a lower court ruling blocking a voter-approved gun measure from taking effect. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that the state’s high court concluded Thursday that it would be inappropriate to get involved while the matter is still being addressed in a trial court. The measure was narrowly approved by voters in November. It remains blocked pending a hearing on its constitutionality. The measure requires a permit to buy a gun and a background check to be completed before a gun can be sold or transferred. It also restricts the sale, manufacture and use of magazines holding more than 10 rounds.
