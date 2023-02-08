ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

KEYT

New White House comms director as re-election decision nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is getting a new communications director at the White House as he inches closer to an expected re-election campaign. The administration tapped a veteran of the Obama-Biden years to lead the team. Ben LaBolt is to replace Kate Bedingfield by the end of the month. A person familiar with the president’s plans, who was not authorized to speak publicly about them and spoke on condition of anonymity, says Bedingfield is expected to be key in Biden’s likely re-election campaign as a consultant. Bedingfield’s departure is the latest for the administration, which saw little turnover during Biden’s first two years.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
MONTANA STATE
KEYT

Republican AGs sue ATF over new rule regulating pistol-stabilizing braces

A coalition of primarily GOP-led led states sued the Biden administration Thursday in an effort to block a new federal rule that subjects pistol-stabilizing braces to additional regulations, including higher taxes, longer waiting periods and registration. The rule, announced earlier this year by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
KEYT

How they compare: Trump, Biden, Pence classified documents

There are plenty of similarities — but also a major difference — among the classified-records situations of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence. Classified papers have been found at their homes, leading to government investigations that are underway. Biden and Pence say they turned over the papers as soon as they were discovered. Trump resisted. The FBI on Friday conducted a search at Pence’s home in Indiana, where agents uncovered an additional document that contained one page with classified markings. A Pence aide says the former vice president and his legal team fully cooperated and agreed to the search.
INDIANA STATE
KEYT

Feds: Tenn. plan to forgo school funds ‘political posturing’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education is criticizing a proposal floated by a top Tennessee Republican lawmaker to cut off federal K-12 funds. On Thursday, an agency spokesperson described the proposal as “political posturing.” Earlier this week, House Speaker Cameron Sexton confirmed he has introduced legislation that would allow Tennessee to reject the nearly $1.8 billion of federal K-12 education dollars that help provide support for low-income students, English learners and students with disabilities. Sexton says Tennessee is currently in the financial position to use state tax dollars to replace federal education funds and doing so would free the state from burdensome requirements. To date, no state has successfully rejected federal education funds.
TENNESSEE STATE
KEYT

Abortion pill could be pulled off market by Texas lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas lawsuit could threaten the nationwide availability of medication abortion, which now accounts for the majority of abortions in the U.S. The case filed by abortion opponents who helped challenge Roe v. Wade seeks to reverse a decades-old approval by the Food and Drug Administration. A federal judge appointed by former President Donald Trump could rule this month. If he sides with the plaintiffs, it could halt the supply of the drug mifepristone in all states, both with abortion bans and without. The plaintiffs argue the drug was approved too quickly, but lawyers for the FDA say that’s not true.
TEXAS STATE
KEYT

Tests negative, Sen. John Fetterman leaves hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman is out of a hospital in Washington after a two-day stay following a spell of lightheadedness that prompted the visit as he recovers from a stroke he suffered last year on the campaign trail. His office said Friday that Fetterman was discharged from George Washington University Hospital after tests found no evidence of a new stroke or a seizure. Fetterman checked himself in on Wednesday after feeling lightheaded during a Senate Democratic retreat. He continues to suffer the aftereffects of the stroke, in particular auditory processing disorder, which can render someone unable to speak fluidly and quickly process spoken conversation into meaning.
WASHINGTON, DC
KEYT

Lawyer: Trump offers DNA to compare against accuser’s dress

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyer says the former president is willing to provide a DNA sample to be compared against stains on the dress of a woman who is accusing him of raping her over a quarter century ago. Attorney Joseph Tacopina told a Manhattan federal court judge Friday that Trump will give up the sample if lawyers for his accuser, columnist E. Jean Carroll, provide missing pages from a DNA report on the dress first. A lawyer for Carroll responded to the letter Friday, saying the sudden offer to provide DNA after refusing to do so for years was an attempt to delay an April trial and prejudice potential jurors.
NEW YORK STATE
KEYT

Oregon court refuses to overturn order blocking gun measure

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s Supreme Court has again refused to overturn a lower court ruling blocking a voter-approved gun measure from taking effect. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that the state’s high court concluded Thursday that it would be inappropriate to get involved while the matter is still being addressed in a trial court. The measure was narrowly approved by voters in November. It remains blocked pending a hearing on its constitutionality. The measure requires a permit to buy a gun and a background check to be completed before a gun can be sold or transferred. It also restricts the sale, manufacture and use of magazines holding more than 10 rounds.
OREGON STATE

