Read full article on original website
Related
The root of Prince William's fury towards Prince Harry is said to be one specific revelation in Spare
Sources Prince William is most angry over one Spare revelation. There have been recent reports that Prince William is furious with Prince Harry and does not want him to attend the coronation of King Charles in May. Express indicates that these days The Prince of Wales and his father could not be closer and that William will concede to the King's wishes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend his special day. Some people have been wondering which specific details in Spare which was released on January 10 have led to the future king having such ire towards his sibling.
BBC
Birmingham car cannibals leaves woman 'in shock'
A woman has spoken of her shock after returning to her car to find it stripped of parts. Charaya White, 28, from Birmingham, said she suffered a panic attack when she found much of her Citroen C1 had been scavenged at the city's New Canal Street car park in May 2022.
BBC
Tu v Aap: The Indian woman who sparked a Twitter battle on pronouns
In India when you call someone "you", how do you address them? Do you call them a respectful "aap" or an informal "tu" or use the middle-of-the-road pronoun "tum"?. That's the question that Indian Twitter has been debating for the past few days. It started earlier this week with a...
BBC
Lady Jane Grey: Grant to preserve ruins of nine days' queen's home
Plans to protect the ruins of the birthplace of England's nine days' queen Lady Jane Grey have been helped by a Historic England grant. The heritage watchdog has given £37,160 to help assess the condition of Bradgate House, in Leicestershire. Much of the mansion, now within Bradgate Park, has...
BBC
Trei Daley named as Hackney Wick stabbing victim
Police investigating a double stabbing have identified a man who died in the early hours of Saturday. Trei Daley, 26, of Bromley, south London, died after being stabbed close to the Colour Factory nightclub in Queen's Yard, off White Post Lane in Hackney Wick, east London. Mr Daley and a...
BBC
Leeds: Neglected horses ready to be rehomed after three year recovery
Three horses which have been nursed back to health after being found neglected and living in hazardous conditions are to be rehomed. Sam, Pepsi and Tony were rescued by police from a field in Leeds in April 2020. Their owner was found guilty of animal welfare offences in January 2022.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Family caught in disaster after attending funeral
A grieving family who flew from the UK for a funeral found themselves in the middle of a disaster after getting caught up in the Turkey earthquake. Eylem Yildiz travelled to Besni for Wednesday's ceremony from Swindon, Wiltshire, with three relatives after her father died on Tuesday, 31 January. Daughter...
BBC
Cost-of-living crisis: Forced eviction from a family home
The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the BBC met Lucie and her four children they were facing eviction from their privately...
BBC
Abu Hamza's son's deportation very worrying - lawyer
There are "grave concerns" about the deportation of Abu Hamza's son to Turkey, the BBC has been told. Sufyan Mustafa, from London, was stripped of his British citizenship in 2016 after he travelled to fight in Syria. The 28-year-old is due to be put on a Turkey-bound flight from the...
Comments / 0