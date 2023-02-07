Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Arsenal v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City Women travel to Arsenal as their defence of the League Cup continues on Wednesday night. The blues won the competition last year, beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final and eased into the the last four of this year’s competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City. Arsenal...
Manchester United vs Leeds prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Leeds United head into tonight’s match against Manchester United having sacked managerJesse Marsch after a run of just two wins from their last 17 Premier League games. They sit 17th in the table and are avoiding the relegation zone on goal difference only.Tonight’s clash is the first of two consecutive encounters between the teams who are fighting at either end of the table. Leeds are hoping to avoid the drop zone whilst Man Utd look to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.Manchester United vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news and latest updatesErik ten Hag’s men will...
SB Nation
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: FA Cup Rd 4 Replay - Sunderland vs Fulham
Last time out... Millwall 1 Sunderland 1 (EFL Championship) Here we are at match day again, this time readying for a midweek FA cup replay against Fulham, at home in front of the red and white faithful, and on the Beeb no less!. The lads did incredibly well to extend...
Is Sheffield United vs Wrexham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture
Ryan Reynolds will hope Wrexham can get over the line this time and set up a Hollywood tie against Tottenham Hotspur when the non-league side travel to Sheffield United in a replay tonight.Reynolds was watching on as Wrexham, who are the only non-league team left in the FA Cup, were just moments from a famous victory after John Mullin had put Phil Parkinson’s side ahead with just four minutes left.But Sheffield United’s John Egan popped up with an equaliser in stoppage time to force a replay - and the draw determined that the winner will host Tottenham in the...
BBC
Manchester United manager Marc Skinner 'proud' of five England call-ups
Having five players selected for England is a "huge stamp of quality" for Manchester United, says manager Marc Skinner. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, Maya Le Tissier, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem and Alessia Russo have all been named in the Lionesses squad for this month's Arnold Clark Cup. Manchester City have six...
BBC
FA Cup reaction & latest on Leeds' manager search
There was some communication between Leeds and former coach Carlos Corberan in the wake of Jesse Marsch's dismissal. However, it did not amount to a job offer and Corberan evidently did not feel it was sufficient to prevent him committing his short-term future to West Brom. There is understandable glee...
BBC
Premier League: Man Utd and Crystal Palace charged by FA over player behaviour
Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been charged by the Football Association over a "mass confrontation" of players at Old Trafford on Saturday. The incident saw United midfielder Casemiro sent off for putting his hands round Will Hughes' neck. Both clubs have been charged with failing to control their players...
Sunderland vs Fulham FA Cup replay preview: How to watch, recent form and referee
All you need to know ahead of the FA Cup replay between Sunderland and Fulham.
BBC
Transfer news: Man City joined by Magpies in Maddison race
Newcastle United will compete with Manchester City to sign England midfielder James Maddison, 26, from Leicester City. (Northern Echo), external. City are also keen to beat Real Madrid and Liverpool to the signing of 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window - but the threat of sanctions after they were charged by the Premier League could deter them from doing so. (Telegraph), external.
SkySports
Blackpool 2-2 Huddersfield: Josh Bowler scores late as 10-man Tangerines earn a point
A late equaliser from Josh Bowler earned 10-man Blackpool what could prove a vital point in a thrilling 2-2 draw with fellow Championship strugglers Huddersfield. Bowler pounced in the 90th minute to add to Andy Lyons' effort and cancel out goals from Matty Pearson and Josh Koroma, ensuring it finished honours even in a full-blooded encounter at Bloomfield Road.
Tony Mowbray admits Sunderland striker frustration: 'Everyone wants to play an extra pass'
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had one complaint after the 3-2 defeat to Fulham.
Sean Dyche ‘will receive mega bonus payment’ if he steers Everton away from Premier League relegation
SEAN DYCHE is reportedly set for a big payday if he keeps Everton in the Premier League. The former Burnley boss took over as manager at the end of last month. He is believed to have agreed a contract worth almost £5million a year. And if Dyche keeps Everton...
SB Nation
West Ham FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, League Cup semi-final: Confirmed lineups, how to watch
It has been a while since Chelsea Women last met West Ham on the pitch, with the Hammers being our third Women’s Super League opponent after the postponement of what would have been a season opener against our London rivals. Less than three weeks after the event the Blues handily beat them 3-1, despite an early scare via Dagný Brynjarsdóttir four-minute opener.
SB Nation
Manchester United vs. Leeds: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will endeavor to stretch their winning run at Old Trafford to 14 games in all tournaments when they face Leeds United – in the first of two meetings in the space of a week – in Wednesday’s Premier League battle at Old Trafford. Erik ten...
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Leeds
I had a degree of sympathy for Jesse Marsch, who was sacked by Leeds at the start of this week. I saw a fair bit of his side this season and probably their biggest problem was that their performances were patchy - they rarely played well for the full 90 minutes of games.
SB Nation
Tom McIntyre Is Your January 2023 Player Of The Month
Congratulations are in order for Tom McIntyre, who you’ve voted as your player of the month for January 2023. A majority of you (51%) went for him as your choice, with Tom Holmes (31%) and Tom Ince (18%) rounding out the voting. Although there wasn’t a lot of serious...
Wales vs Scotland line-ups: Team news ahead of Six Nations fixture
Scotland hope to build on another win over England as they host Wales on the second weekend of Six Nations action.Gregor Townsend urged his side that a third successive Calcutta Cup win would count for little if not backed up by a productive homecoming after persistent struggles backing up their best performances in the last few years.Wales have won five of the last six meetings between the two sides that now contest the Doddie Weir Cup, but will have to show much more than they did against Ireland in Round One.The second Warren Gatland era got underway with a disastrous...
