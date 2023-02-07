Sir Philip Sidney’s 1590 work Arcadia, having been picked up and picked over by Shakespeare and his contemporaries, is still furnishing the stuff of drama in the 21st century. Back in 2015, Tony-winning playwright Jeff Whitty turned this four-centuries-old pastoral romance into a jukebox musical featuring the hits of the all-female US group the Go-Go’s (the title is taken from one of the band’s 1984 singles), a coupling almost as improbable as the convoluted plot. After a successful premiere at the 2015 Oregon Shakespeare festival, and some shortening and sharpening from adapter James Magruder, Head Over Heels opened on Broadway in July 2018, where it ran for five months. Now, it makes its UK debut, directed and choreographed by Tom Jackson Greaves (responsible for the terrific Whistle Down the Wind at Newbury’s the Watermill last year).

5 DAYS AGO