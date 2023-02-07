Read full article on original website
Related
Burt Bacharach’s Wives: Meet The Women He Loved Through The Years, Including Angie Dickinson
Burt Bacharach was a singer and songwriter with numerous hits. Burt was married four times throughout his life. Burt passed away at 94 on February 9, 2023. Burt Bacharach was one of the most influential and important songwriters of all time. He penned numerous hit songs, including “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head”, “This Guy’s In Love With You” and many more throughout his career, and he won six Grammy awards. He collaborated with tons of hitmakers, like Aretha Franklin, Neil Diamond, and Dionne Warwick. Burt sadly died of natural causes at 94 on February 9, 2023.
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer and Oscar winner who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and dozens of other hits, has died at 94.Bacharach died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday.Over the past 70 years, only Lennon-McCartney, Carole King and a handful of others rivaled his genius for instantly catchy songs that remained performed, played and hummed long after they were written. He had a run of top 10 hits from the 1950s into...
operawire.com
Lise Davidsen, Renée Fleming, Bryn Terfel, Benjamin Bernheim Headline 2023 Verbier Festival
The Verbier Festival has announced its 30th edition, which is set to take place between July 14-30, 2023. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal and operatic performances. Kicking things off is Verdi’s Requiem with Lise Davidsen, Okka von der Damerau, Freddie De Tommaso,...
Get To Know Singer Carole King’s Four Children
Grammy award-winning singer Carole King is a mother of four children from previous marriages. The “You’ve Got A Friend” singer first became a mother in her first marriage to Gerry Goffin, with whom she also shared her second child. Her last two children came from her second...
yourclassical.org
Answering Tragedy With Music
Many composers of our time have answered the tragedies and atrocities brought upon African Americans throughout history with compositions that serve as musical responses. Extra Eclectic host Steve Seel features some of them on this week’s episode. We’ll hear Richard Danielpour's Four Angels, responding to the Birmingham church bombing of 1963. Then we’ll explore Shawn Okpebholo's Two Black Churches: The Ballad of Birmingham, which reflects on that event and the 2015 shooting in Charleston, S.C., that killed nine parishioners.
Husband review – squirmingly uncomfortable New York book tour docucomedy
In their follow-up to The New Man, husband-and-wife team Josh Appignanesi and Devorah Baum turn the camera on themselves once more
yourclassical.org
Guitarist David Starobin celebrates one of his musical idols
David Starobin — Giulio Regondi: A 200th Birthday Bouquet (Bridge) Jump to giveaway form. “I retired from playing four years ago,” guitarist David Starobin says. I didn't have all that much time to deal with my playing until I stopped playing. Despite retiring from performing, he still teaches...
yourclassical.org
Samuel Nebyu
Ethiopian-Hungarian violinist Samuel Nebyu played at the Lucerne Festival in Switzerland…and his entire concert was music by composers of African descent. On today’s show, we’ll revisit that special concert to hear Nebyu play "Deep River” by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Episode Playlist. Hour 1. Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Piano Quintet...
Head Over Heels review – Elizabethan romance meets Go-Go’s jukebox musical
Sir Philip Sidney’s 1590 work Arcadia, having been picked up and picked over by Shakespeare and his contemporaries, is still furnishing the stuff of drama in the 21st century. Back in 2015, Tony-winning playwright Jeff Whitty turned this four-centuries-old pastoral romance into a jukebox musical featuring the hits of the all-female US group the Go-Go’s (the title is taken from one of the band’s 1984 singles), a coupling almost as improbable as the convoluted plot. After a successful premiere at the 2015 Oregon Shakespeare festival, and some shortening and sharpening from adapter James Magruder, Head Over Heels opened on Broadway in July 2018, where it ran for five months. Now, it makes its UK debut, directed and choreographed by Tom Jackson Greaves (responsible for the terrific Whistle Down the Wind at Newbury’s the Watermill last year).
Rejoice! Birmingham Royal Ballet announces Black Sabbath - The Ballet
"I’d never imagined pairing Black Sabbath with ballet but it’s got a nice ring to it!" - Tony Iommi
Schubert: The Piano Trios, etc review | Andrew Clements's classical album of the week
The late pianist is outstanding in these last recordings, accompanied by his longtime collaborators, the violinist Christian Tetzlaff and his cellist sister Tanja
‘Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection’ Trailer: New Doc Explores Pop Icon’s Eating Disorder Struggles (EXCLUSIVE)
AMS Pictures has released the trailer for its new documentary “Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection,” which celebrates the pop singer’s life and music as well as details her untimely death after struggling with anorexia nervosa. The Carpenters were a top musical act in the 1970s with songs such as “Close to You” and “We’ve Only Just Begun.” However, Karen’s chase for perfection and struggle with the at-the-time vastly misunderstood eating disorder led to her death at age 32. Using unreleased recordings and celebrity interviews – including with Olivia Newton-John, Cynthia Gibb, Suzanne Somers, Kristin Chenoweth, Carnie Wilson, Bob James and Carol Burnett...
The influence of Holst on prog rock – archive, 1973
Something like 10 years ago, there was one of those localised marketing successes which came at just the right time to help bring about a little social revolution. Of those cheap long-playing records, which came just in time to tap a soaring student population and a more widespread youth affluence, one of the three biggest sellers was that paunchily dignified classic of Holst, the Planets Suite.
Remembering Burt Bacharach - A Musical Legend Who Transcended Generations, Dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, a legendary composer and performer, passed away at the age of 94 on February 8, 2023. He was known for his sophisticated, hedonistic style and for writing some of the most iconic and memorable songs of the 60s. His music was heard everywhere from movie soundtracks and radios to home stereos and iPods, and his melodies were often strong yet interspersed with changing rhythms and surprising harmonics.
France 24
Award-winning American songwriter Burt Bacharach dies at 94
Legendary American pop composer, songwriter and pianist Burt Bacharach, whose prolific output provided a chart-topping playlist for the 1960s and 1970s with hits like "I Say a Little Prayer," has died in Los Angeles at the age of 94. Bacharach worked with a constellation of stars during his decades-long career,...
Watch Elvis Costello Pay Tribute to Burt Bacharach at Opening Performance of 10-Night NYC Stand
Elvis Costello opened a 10-night run at New York City’s Gramercy Theatre Thursday, the night after Burt Bacharach died, and, as expected, paid tribute to the music legend who was his friend and collaborator since the mid-1990s. He covered three songs that Bacharach had hits with as a songwriter in the 1960s, with the promise of getting to some of the many songs they wrote together later in the run. “It’s been a tough day,” Costello told the sold-out crowd. “You know, a really great man left us yesterday. And people say, when somebody leaves you who’s a great age, they...
Composer Burt Bacharach, Smooth Virtuoso of 1960s Pop, Dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the velvety smooth composer and orchestrator whose partnership with lyricist Hal David brought swanky sophistication to pop music in the 1960s, has died. He was 94. Bacharach died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, publicist Tina Brausam announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterRobert Dalva, Oscar-Nominated Film Editor on 'The Black Stallion,' Dies at 80Arnold Schulman, Screenwriter on 'Goodbye, Columbus' and 'Love With the Proper Stranger,' Dies at 97Charles Kimbrough, Anchor Jim Dial on 'Murphy Brown,' Dies at 86 Bacharach composed the music for some 50 top 10 hits, including six that reached No. 1. Among his most...
Comments / 0