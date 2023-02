SALT LAKE CITY — Colorado's road woes continued Saturday night as the Buffaloes dropped a 73-62 decision to Utah at the Huntsman Center. Tad Boyle's Buffs fell to 14-12 overall and 6-9 in Pac-12 play with their eighth loss in nine road games this season. CU also saw a two-game win streak come to an end.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO