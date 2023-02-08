ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

gordonramsayclub.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
The Daily South

Soft Oatmeal Cookies

There are two kinds of cookie lovers: the people who crave a crisp cookie, and the people who seek out soft, comforting versions of their favorites. If you long for a soft, chewy oatmeal cookie, you’ve found it. These soft oatmeal cookies are laced with plenty of brown sugar...
Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Conchas (Mexican Sweet Bread)

This Conchas recipe makes the BEST Mexican sweet breads. They come out super soft and fluffy. So irresistible. You’ll fall in love in just one bite!. Conchas are soft and yummy Mexican sweet breads with a shell-shaped sugar topping. In Spanish, “concha” means “shell” which is where this dessert bread gets its name. So yummy!
Simplemost

Ina Garten’s brownie pudding is simple, ooey-gooey goodness

Ina Garten’s alternative to a boxed brownie mix has been getting rave reviews for years. Why?. Her “brownie pudding” isn’t really a pudding but rather a brownie that’s really gooey on the inside, with a crisp crust. You’d compare it more to a molten chocolate lava cake than a traditional brownie.
Ridley's Wreckage

Buttermilk Biscuits - Perfect and Flakey

I love to make biscuits from scratch, they are clearly superior to any store bought with their flakey, buttery layers. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not badmouthing the store biscuits, there are plenty of times in a pinch that I have reached for the tube of pillsbury. They too are delicious and if need be will work fine, but lets be honest nothing compares to homemade.
gordonramsayclub.com

Easy Peanut Butter Truffles

These easy peanut butter truffles are so delicious! They look good and taste even better! You can prepare them for birthdays, holidays, and other parties and have them along with a nice glass of champagne – perfect combination! Here is the recipe:. Servings around 40 truffles. Ingredients:. 1 cup...
gordonramsayclub.com

Royal Lemon Cream Pie (Fast Ready Recipe!)

This creamy lemon pie is so rich, refreshing, and delicious! You will need just 20 minutes to prepare it, plus a few hours to set. Simple and lemony, this pie is ideal for those who like easy and creamy desserts. Here is the recipe:. Servings: 8 to 10. Ingredients:. For...
Cancer Health

Healthy Recipe: Chocolate Almond Loaf

This easy cake is delicious as a simple dessert with raspberries, or as a sweet treat with a cup of good coffee. The trick with this simple recipe is to use only good quality unsweetened cocoa powder — not sweetened drinking chocolate — and to make sure the butter is soft before you make the cake. It couldn’t be easier to make!
Claudia Lamascolo

Maraschino Cherry Cake

This maraschino cherry cake that's all made from scratch is a delicious moist dessert cake and we often bake this in a heart-shaped pan on Valentine's Day for that special someone.
Claudia Lamascolo

Apple Blueberry Pie

With a homemade pie crust, filled with cinnamon apple filling and a drizzle of cinnamon icing, apple slab pie is always a crowd-pleaser and with the addition of blueberries takes it over the top in deliciousness.
shugarysweets.com

Homemade Marshmallow Fluff

This Homemade Marshmallow Fluff is sweet, ooey, gooey, and finger-licking good. Of course, you’ll want to spread it on everything, but you might finish it with a spoon! It’s perfect on Fluffernutter sandwiches too!. Love homemade marshmallow fluff? Use it in our easy Fluffernutter Fudge and our Fluffernutter...
The Daily South

Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are one of those comfort food dishes that can take a meal from boring to brilliant with one scoop. And when you want that creamy mash to be a perfect foil for a rich protein, like a braised dish or roast, upping the flavor factor on the spuds themselves can be essential.
gordonramsayclub.com

Dulce de Leche Cheesecake

This is one of the most delicious cheesecake recipes! Simple and easy to prepare this dessert is perfect for everyone who adores dulce de leche. Plus, it’s no-bake recipe – so you can make it anytime and surprise your family or friends with this yummy treat! Try it:
The Daily South

How To Store Banana Bread So It Stays Fresh And Moist

Banana bread is a classic treat, whether you’re enjoying it for breakfast with a cup of coffee or taking a piece on-the-go for an afternoon snack. It’s the ideal use for leftover, overripe bananas and each slice of this quick bread can be served on its own or deliciously topped with butter or peanut butter.
Ridley's Wreckage

Nana’s Famous - Sausage and Gravy

Okay I’ll probably get in trouble for sharing this recipe, its been in my spouses family for a long time, and it took years of dating before it would be shared with me (you know how hard it is to crack a southern woman’s prized recipe!). But I’m going to do it, because everybody should be able to enjoy this, it’s that freaking delicious. This is actually an easy recipe to make, use good quality ingredients and the payoff is sheer sausage gravy bliss.
Allrecipes.com

Overnight Breakfast Bake with Ham, Cheese, and Croissants

Spray an 8x8-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Cut croissants into 1 inch cubes (about 4 cups, loosely packed) and spread out on the bottom of the prepared pan. Sprinkle evenly with cheese and ham. Combine eggs, milk, sour cream, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Beat the...

