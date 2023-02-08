Read full article on original website
gordonramsayclub.com
Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake
This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
The Daily South
Soft Oatmeal Cookies
There are two kinds of cookie lovers: the people who crave a crisp cookie, and the people who seek out soft, comforting versions of their favorites. If you long for a soft, chewy oatmeal cookie, you’ve found it. These soft oatmeal cookies are laced with plenty of brown sugar...
Conchas (Mexican Sweet Bread)
This Conchas recipe makes the BEST Mexican sweet breads. They come out super soft and fluffy. So irresistible. You’ll fall in love in just one bite!. Conchas are soft and yummy Mexican sweet breads with a shell-shaped sugar topping. In Spanish, “concha” means “shell” which is where this dessert bread gets its name. So yummy!
Ina Garten’s brownie pudding is simple, ooey-gooey goodness
Ina Garten’s alternative to a boxed brownie mix has been getting rave reviews for years. Why?. Her “brownie pudding” isn’t really a pudding but rather a brownie that’s really gooey on the inside, with a crisp crust. You’d compare it more to a molten chocolate lava cake than a traditional brownie.
A man gags on his food at the Cheesecake Factory and is shocked at what he pulls out of his mouth
An article in the Daily Dot reports that a woman named Brittany has gone viral on TikTok after she claimed that she and her boyfriend had an unusual incident at a Cheesecake Factory.
Buttermilk Biscuits - Perfect and Flakey
I love to make biscuits from scratch, they are clearly superior to any store bought with their flakey, buttery layers. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not badmouthing the store biscuits, there are plenty of times in a pinch that I have reached for the tube of pillsbury. They too are delicious and if need be will work fine, but lets be honest nothing compares to homemade.
gordonramsayclub.com
Easy Peanut Butter Truffles
These easy peanut butter truffles are so delicious! They look good and taste even better! You can prepare them for birthdays, holidays, and other parties and have them along with a nice glass of champagne – perfect combination! Here is the recipe:. Servings around 40 truffles. Ingredients:. 1 cup...
Woman shares clever hack to unclog sink using just two household ingredients
Another day, another simple hack that will change your life forever. And this time, a woman has taken to social media to share her handy hint for unblocking the drains. Check it out:. If you've ever had to grab the plunger or, if you're particularly desperate, the wire coat-hanger to...
We Made Joanna Gaines’ Chicken Enchiladas and They’re So Easy and Delicious
Sometimes you just need straight up comfort food. I’m talking chicken and dumplings, fluffy buttermilk biscuits, or anything cheesy and warming from the inside out. Joanna Gaines’ chicken enchiladas are exactly that, and thankfully, they’re incredibly easy to make as a weeknight meal. The enchiladas also make...
gordonramsayclub.com
Royal Lemon Cream Pie (Fast Ready Recipe!)
This creamy lemon pie is so rich, refreshing, and delicious! You will need just 20 minutes to prepare it, plus a few hours to set. Simple and lemony, this pie is ideal for those who like easy and creamy desserts. Here is the recipe:. Servings: 8 to 10. Ingredients:. For...
Healthy Recipe: Chocolate Almond Loaf
This easy cake is delicious as a simple dessert with raspberries, or as a sweet treat with a cup of good coffee. The trick with this simple recipe is to use only good quality unsweetened cocoa powder — not sweetened drinking chocolate — and to make sure the butter is soft before you make the cake. It couldn’t be easier to make!
Maraschino Cherry Cake
This maraschino cherry cake that's all made from scratch is a delicious moist dessert cake and we often bake this in a heart-shaped pan on Valentine's Day for that special someone.
Apple Blueberry Pie
With a homemade pie crust, filled with cinnamon apple filling and a drizzle of cinnamon icing, apple slab pie is always a crowd-pleaser and with the addition of blueberries takes it over the top in deliciousness.
shugarysweets.com
Homemade Marshmallow Fluff
This Homemade Marshmallow Fluff is sweet, ooey, gooey, and finger-licking good. Of course, you’ll want to spread it on everything, but you might finish it with a spoon! It’s perfect on Fluffernutter sandwiches too!. Love homemade marshmallow fluff? Use it in our easy Fluffernutter Fudge and our Fluffernutter...
The Daily South
Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes are one of those comfort food dishes that can take a meal from boring to brilliant with one scoop. And when you want that creamy mash to be a perfect foil for a rich protein, like a braised dish or roast, upping the flavor factor on the spuds themselves can be essential.
gordonramsayclub.com
Dulce de Leche Cheesecake
This is one of the most delicious cheesecake recipes! Simple and easy to prepare this dessert is perfect for everyone who adores dulce de leche. Plus, it’s no-bake recipe – so you can make it anytime and surprise your family or friends with this yummy treat! Try it:
The Daily South
How To Store Banana Bread So It Stays Fresh And Moist
Banana bread is a classic treat, whether you’re enjoying it for breakfast with a cup of coffee or taking a piece on-the-go for an afternoon snack. It’s the ideal use for leftover, overripe bananas and each slice of this quick bread can be served on its own or deliciously topped with butter or peanut butter.
Nana’s Famous - Sausage and Gravy
Okay I’ll probably get in trouble for sharing this recipe, its been in my spouses family for a long time, and it took years of dating before it would be shared with me (you know how hard it is to crack a southern woman’s prized recipe!). But I’m going to do it, because everybody should be able to enjoy this, it’s that freaking delicious. This is actually an easy recipe to make, use good quality ingredients and the payoff is sheer sausage gravy bliss.
Allrecipes.com
Overnight Breakfast Bake with Ham, Cheese, and Croissants
Spray an 8x8-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Cut croissants into 1 inch cubes (about 4 cups, loosely packed) and spread out on the bottom of the prepared pan. Sprinkle evenly with cheese and ham. Combine eggs, milk, sour cream, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Beat the...
Happy Valentine's Day! Macy's Is Offering Up to 70% Off Jewelry
Macy's Valentine's Day jewelry sale is here and is offering up to 70 off some gorgeous pieces.
