Yucca Valley, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

UPDATED: Off-Duty OC Deputy Dies in Elsinore Crash

LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – An off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash Thursday in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren’t immediately clear. The fatality occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child

MURRIETA (CNS) – A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
KTLA

Body found on San Bernardino County hiking trail

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a San Bernardino County hiking trail on Wednesday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The body was found by a hiker on the Etiwanda Falls trailhead in the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police shoot, kill robbery suspect after chase from San Bernardino to Orange County

LA HABRA, Calif. – An armed robbery suspect from San Bernardino was fatally shot by police after a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash in La Habra. Officers from the Fullerton Police Department attempted to stop the suspect, who was driving a Ford Explorer just after 1 a.m. at Harbor Boulevard and Chapman Avenue. After refusing to stop the suspect led them on a chase from Fullerton to nearby La Habra, according to a report from ABC 7.
LA HABRA, CA
YAHOO!

Severely bruised 2-year-old leads to arrest of Apple Valley father

Sheriff’s investigators arrested an Apple Valley man on suspicion of child cruelty after his 2-year-old son was found severely bruised by medical personnel. Beginning on Jan. 25, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Department's Crimes Against Children Detail, Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station, the Department of Children and Family Services, and the Specialized Enforcement Division investigated the physical abuse of the young child.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Felon Admits Starting Fire in Attempt to Kill Homeless Man

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A convicted felon who intentionally set a fire at a Riverside homeless encampment that burned a man whom the defendant wanted to kill pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder and was immediately sentenced to 21 years in state prison. Joseph Wayne Breyer, 43, of Riverside admitted...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Man arrested for attempted murder during cell phone robbery in Redlands

A man was arrested for attempted murder after violently attacking a woman for her cell phone in Redlands on Thursday. The suspect was identified as Marcus Levon Crowley, 30, by the Redlands Police Department. Police believe the man is a transient person. Authorities say Crowley entered a Boost Mobile store at 766 Tennessee Street and […]
REDLANDS, CA
knewsradio.com

17 Year Old Facing Murder Charge In Sky Valley Killing

Murder suspect Alexis Duran. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. On Saturday, February 4th 2023, at 12:21 AM, deputies from the Palm Desert Station responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon on Dillon Road in Desert Edge, just west of Sam’s Family Spa & Resort.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

