LA HABRA, Calif. – An armed robbery suspect from San Bernardino was fatally shot by police after a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash in La Habra. Officers from the Fullerton Police Department attempted to stop the suspect, who was driving a Ford Explorer just after 1 a.m. at Harbor Boulevard and Chapman Avenue. After refusing to stop the suspect led them on a chase from Fullerton to nearby La Habra, according to a report from ABC 7.

LA HABRA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO