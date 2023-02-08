Read full article on original website
LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – An off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash Thursday in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren’t immediately clear. The fatality occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child
MURRIETA (CNS) – A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
Suspect identified in Fallbrook shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
A man has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting in North San Diego County that left a person dead and two others injured by gunfire Friday afternoon.
Riverside County man arrested for igniting Target store fire, causing over $11 million in damage
A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly lighting a fire inside a Target store that caused over $11 million dollars in damage. The suspect was identified by the Riverside County Fire Department and CAL FIRE as Abel Arizmendi. On Jan. 22, fire crews responded to the Target in the 30000 block of Haun Road […]
Off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy killed in Lake Elsinore crash
An off-duty Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputy was killed in a crash in Lake Elsinore while on his way home early Thursday, officials said. Riverside County deputies responded to 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road around 5:15 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash. The sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as an […]
Body found on San Bernardino County hiking trail
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a San Bernardino County hiking trail on Wednesday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The body was found by a hiker on the Etiwanda Falls trailhead in the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho […]
Police shoot, kill robbery suspect after chase from San Bernardino to Orange County
LA HABRA, Calif. – An armed robbery suspect from San Bernardino was fatally shot by police after a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash in La Habra. Officers from the Fullerton Police Department attempted to stop the suspect, who was driving a Ford Explorer just after 1 a.m. at Harbor Boulevard and Chapman Avenue. After refusing to stop the suspect led them on a chase from Fullerton to nearby La Habra, according to a report from ABC 7.
Severely bruised 2-year-old leads to arrest of Apple Valley father
Sheriff’s investigators arrested an Apple Valley man on suspicion of child cruelty after his 2-year-old son was found severely bruised by medical personnel. Beginning on Jan. 25, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Department's Crimes Against Children Detail, Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station, the Department of Children and Family Services, and the Specialized Enforcement Division investigated the physical abuse of the young child.
Truck driver awarded $500,000 for unlawful detainment at Apple Valley WinCo
APPLE VALLEY – The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors awarded a truck driver $500,000, Tuesday, for unlawful detainment at a WinCo grocery store in Apple Valley. On February 6, 2019, a commercial truck driver was delivering a load of goods to WinCo Foods in Apple Valley.
Racial profiling claim made against San Bernardino Police Department
A business owner in San Bernardino says he was the victim of racial profiling after what he and his lawyer are calling an unlawful search and seizure by a San Bernardino police officer. They now plan to take legal action. Micaiah Barber owns L-7 Auto Group, an auto repair and used car shop in San […]
Authorities Identify Man Fatally Shot after Leading Deputies on Pursuit
PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Authorities Tuesday identified a 44-year-old man who was shot dead Sunday morning after he led deputies on a pursuit from Yucca Valley to north of Palm Springs. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Antonio Garza of Joshua Tree. Deputies from the...
Felon Admits Starting Fire in Attempt to Kill Homeless Man
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A convicted felon who intentionally set a fire at a Riverside homeless encampment that burned a man whom the defendant wanted to kill pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder and was immediately sentenced to 21 years in state prison. Joseph Wayne Breyer, 43, of Riverside admitted...
Kiowa Road in Apple Valley closed due to an officer-involved shooting investigation
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An officer-involved shooting (OIS) has prompted the hard closure of Kiowa Road in the Town of Apple Valley. It happened at about 3:00 pm, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, in the 13100 block of Kiowa Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta confirmed the OIS. Huerta...
Man arrested for attempted murder during cell phone robbery in Redlands
A man was arrested for attempted murder after violently attacking a woman for her cell phone in Redlands on Thursday. The suspect was identified as Marcus Levon Crowley, 30, by the Redlands Police Department. Police believe the man is a transient person. Authorities say Crowley entered a Boost Mobile store at 766 Tennessee Street and […]
Lil Wayne Remembers Santa Paula Man Killed In Valencia Crash
A Santa Paula man who was killed in an early morning crash on Thursday was remembered by friends – including rapper Lil Wayne – for his talent in skateboarding. Anthony Medina, 30, of Santa Paula, was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as the man killed in the early morning hours in a ...
17 Year Old Facing Murder Charge In Sky Valley Killing
Murder suspect Alexis Duran. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. On Saturday, February 4th 2023, at 12:21 AM, deputies from the Palm Desert Station responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon on Dillon Road in Desert Edge, just west of Sam’s Family Spa & Resort.
OC pursuit ends in crash, deadly police shooting of armed suspect in La Habra
LA HABRA, Calif. - Southern California authorities said an armed robbery suspect is dead and a 20-year-old innocent driver was hospitalized after a police chase across Orange County ended with a violent crash and a shooting in La Habra. Officials with the Fullerton Police Department received an armed robbery call...
Video shows driver’s rampage in Mission Viejo, hitting cars and trying to run over a witness
A wild and dangerous scene was captured on video in Orange County Thursday afternoon when a driver smashed into parked cars and tried to run over a man before leading authorities on a brief chase. Video shows the female driver of a Nissan Rogue crash into several vehicles in a business parking lot in the […]
UPDATE: Teenager is arrested for allegedly shooting gas station clerk in Rancho Cucamonga
A teenager has been arrested for allegedly shooting and injuring a gas station clerk in Rancho Cucamonga on Feb. 3, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting occurred at 9:12 p.m. at the station at 10075 Arrow Route, when a customer walked in the store and...
