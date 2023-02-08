Read full article on original website
Man High On Acid Attacked His Girlfriend And His Mother Then Vanished Into The Woods. Where Is DeCorrius Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLawrenceville, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Say 'I Do' for Free on Valentine's Day: A Group Wedding in Marietta Perfect for Hopeless Romantics and Cheapskates AlikeDeanLandMarietta, GA
K. Kawaii release his single pretty little spider from his debut album "Love Letters and Smoke Signals"averyhensley
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in GeorgiaTravel MavenAtlanta, GA
3 Braves players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t
These three Atlanta Braves players will be better in 2023 while these other two will decline or have a similar season. The Atlanta Braves have more than a division title on their minds in 2023. The 2021 World Series Champions are hoping for a dynasty with some happier endings than their dominance of the division from the 1990s.
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s latest drastic decision should scare Braves fans
Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr., after a wild offseason, has seemingly had a change of heart about playing in the World Baseball Classic with Venezuela. It seemed like a matter that was settled concerning Ronald Acuña Jr.’s status for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. The Atlanta Braves doctors and training staff had indicated to the superstar outfielder, essentially, that it would be best for the status of his surgically repaired knee if he didn’t participate in the upcoming WBC.
This Atlanta Braves trade would replace Marcell Ozuna and then some
The Atlanta Braves left field situation leave much to be desired. Right now, Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario are battling for playing time. But what it another name entered the fray?. Atlanta received some interesting news on Wednesday night, as Ronald Acuña was cleared to play for Venezuela in the...
Detroit Tigers Position Battles: Eric Haase headlines catchers, with others vying for time in 2023
This article is part 3 of 3 in the series Spring Training Position Battles. Detroit Tigers Position Battles: Eric Haase headlines catchers, with others vying for time in 2023. We've been diving into the perceived open positions for the Detroit Tigers heading into Spring Training. Earlier we discussed the left fielder options (or just corner outfielder, depending on Austin Meadows), and yesterday we laid out the potential candidates for the wide-open third base position. Now, it is time to look at the Tigers' backstop options, knowing that Eric Haase will be the Opening Day starter.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Officially Signs With Dodgers As He Attempts Big League Return
The Los Angeles Dodgers are continuing to make moves. Los Angeles officially signed former Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Rubby De La Rosa to a minor-league deal Friday, according to the MiLB Transaction Log. De La Rosa was signed by the Dodgers as an international free agent...
Red Sox-Yankees Trade Involving Gold Glover Could Solve Each Team's Biggest Problem
Both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees enter spring training with questions surrounding middle infield depth. The Yankees enter camp with established veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa, rookie Oswald Peraza -- No. 3 Yankees prospect according to MLB Pipeline -- and Anthony Volpe -- No. 1 Yankees prospect -- expected to be called up at some point in 2023 after reaching Triple-A last season. The Yankees also have Oswaldo Cabrera, a natural infielder who has been converted to the outfield to get his bat in the lineup.
Lexi Thompson’s ‘brutal’ morning workout impresses golf fans
Lexi Thompson has always kept fit, but over the last year she has taken it to another level. In a regular workout in April 2022, shown on YouTube, trainer Kolby Tullier called the 27-year-old, “one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever trained,” adding “her work ethic is unmatched.”
Braves land in Southeast Division in The Athletic’s hypothetical MLB expansion
The MLB is experimenting with a bevy of new rules in the 2023 season, including larger bases and a pitch clock. The league is also implementing new scheduling elements that will result in every club playing each other. However, a monumental change is on the horizon — MLB expansion.
Ex-Tigers Star Southpaw Would Be Perfect Addition To Red Sox's Bullpen
Could the Boston Red Sox have the best bullpen in Major League Baseball by making one more splash with spring training right around the corner?. Thanks to a complete overhaul by Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, the club boasts Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Richard Bleier, John Schreiber and Tanner Houck at the back of the bullpen. All five could be described as legitimate high-leverage relievers.
Braves: Chipper Jones insane home remains for sale, but won’t come at a discount
Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones home is for sale in Georgia, and it’s not cheap. Chipper’s house is selling for a market price of $16 million. If you want to buy the home of an Atlanta sports legend, you’re going to have to pay up. Most of us — yours included — do not have $15 million-plus lying around around the mattress somewhere. Nonetheless, for those of you who can afford such endeavors, we have a home for you.
Charlie Strong decides to leave Miami Hurricanes over DC snub
University of Miami assistant coach Charlie Strong told ESPN on Thursday that he would not return to the Hurricanes' staff in 2023 after being passed over for the defensive coordinator job.
3 big questions facing Dodgers this spring
This story was excerpted from Juan Toribio’s Dodgers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Super Bowl is this Sunday, which means baseball season is finally right around the corner. Come next week, all eyes will be...
5 teams that could ruin Arte Moreno’s dream of keeping Shohei Ohtani
With Shohei Ohtani hitting free agency, Arte Moreno has expressed a desire to keep him in Anaheim. These five teams will have something to say about that. Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno shocked the baseball world when he decided to pull the Angels off of the market after declaring that he was putting the club up for sale in August. Moreno spoke to the media for the first time in years following his announcement but wasn’t asked anything about why he pulled the club off of the market.
Rays upgrade historic St. Pete High School baseball field for spring training
And with the team came a major facility upgrade for free. New grass, dirt, pitching mound, bullpens, batter's boxes, bases and batting cage. It was the ultimate home run.
Oakland A's Sending 8 to the World Baseball Classic
The World Baseball Classic is set to begin in just under one month, with Cuba and the Netherlands opening things up on March 7 at 8 p.m. for us west coasters. This is the first WBC tournament since 2017, and the United States are the reigning champions after beating Puerto Rico in the championship game six years ago. Puerto Rico has finished in second place the last two World Baseball Classics, finishing behind the Dominican Republic in 2013.
Atlanta Hawks And Houston Rockets Make A Trade
The Atlanta Hawks have traded Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky and two second-round picks to the Houston Rockets for Bruno Fernando and Garrison Mathews
Prominent Referee Not Allowed To Work 2023 NCAA Tournament
For the second year in a row, the NCAA Tournament will not feature one of the top referees in college basketball. According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Ted Valentine won't be allowed to officiate this year's tournament. This is due to an issue that occurred during the 2021 tournament in ...
Steve Spurrier comments on Florida's 2023 quarterback situation
If there’s one person whose opinion on the Florida Gators quarterback situation holds weight, it’s Steve Spurrier’s. On a recent episode of The Tailgate, the Head Ball Coach brought up a conversation he had with Shane Matthews, one of Spurrier’s former quarterbacks when he coached the Orange and Blue back in the 1990s. In that conversation, Matthews asked the HBC what he thought of the Gators’ quarterbacks room. His response was one only the most important figure in Florida football history could give.
MLB preparing to take over local broadcasts if necessary
Major League Baseball is getting set to take over telecasts if the Sinclair Broadcast Group subsidiary operating regional networks does not broadcast, at a cost of about $1 billion, commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday after an owners' meeting.
Fans provide more favorite ballpark views
This story was excerpted from the Ben's Biz Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. We recently heard from fans with their answers to the following question: What’s your favorite seat or view that you’ve had at a Minor League park? The response to this query was so overwhelmingly enthusiastic that it’s time for the sequel, which, as we all know, is always better than the original.
