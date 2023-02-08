With Shohei Ohtani hitting free agency, Arte Moreno has expressed a desire to keep him in Anaheim. These five teams will have something to say about that. Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno shocked the baseball world when he decided to pull the Angels off of the market after declaring that he was putting the club up for sale in August. Moreno spoke to the media for the first time in years following his announcement but wasn’t asked anything about why he pulled the club off of the market.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO