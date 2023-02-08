Read full article on original website
Spartans earn first program win over rival Bruins
Battle boys basketball fought until the final second to defeat Central Missouri Activities Conference rival Rock Bridge 52-49, its first victory over the storied 50-year-old program in school history. The energy was electric from the moment both teams took the floor. With both student sections at full capacity, and a...
Tolton girls basketball stymies Hogan Prep in first half en route to rout
Tolton girls basketball rumbled to a 50-22 victory over Hogan Prep on Wednesday in Columbia. The Trailblazers had 12 different players, nine of whom were underclassmen, score at least two points in their second-widest margin of victory this season.
Tolton's comeback attempt falls against Helias
A pair of 2021-22 boys basketball state runner-ups met for a heavyweight matchup in Columbia on Friday night. Tolton (16-8) attempted to come back from a 19-point deficit to Helias (11-11) but fell short in a 68-57 home defeat.
Hickman and Rock Bridge advance to district semifinals
Hickman and Rock Bridge girls wrestling will have wrestlers compete in the semifinal round of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 tournament after earning wins Friday. Hickman's Taniyah Goolsby, competing in the 145-pound bracket, advanced with a pin victory in her quarterfinal match after she received a bye in the first round of the tournament.
