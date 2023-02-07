ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley City, ND

valleynewslive.com

Funeral services scheduled for UND champ and broadcaster Travis Dunn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Services are scheduled for a former UND Hockey player and well-known local broadcaster. Travis Dunn passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2023, at age 65. He graduated from Transcona Collegiate High School and the University of North Dakota. He was a defenseman on the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo business robbed at gun point early Friday morning

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo business was robbed early this morning. Fargo Police say a call came in around 12:16 a.m. today Feb. 10, at a business in the 1100 Block of 19th Ave. N. in Fargo. Authorities say the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun,...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Business robbed at gunpoint in North Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- A business in North Fargo is recovering after being robbed early Friday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 12:16 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a call for a robbery at a business in the 1100 block of 19th Ave N. According to law...
FARGO, ND
KX News

North Dakota priest faces three charges in two counties

NOTE: This story has been updated to clarify that the accused priest, who is not practicing and happens to live in Rugby, is charged with crimes while he was a practicing priest in Logan and Stutsman counties. (KXNET) — A priest is facing multiple charges in two North Dakota counties after being charged with multiple […]
LOGAN COUNTY, ND
Hungry Hong Kong

Jasper Hotel Fargo

We visited Fargo amidst their snowy winter season and were greeted by one of the cutest snow covered main streets. Jasper Hotel, located at the heart of the downtown Fargo, is the ideal luxurious choice when visiting the region. We loved the sleek and modern interiors, spacious and sumptuous guest rooms, and inviting lobby space complete with an open fire place.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Verbal fight turned stabbing in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering from a stabbing after a fight got out of control. Police say around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 they were called to the area around 13th Ave. S. and 32nd St. S. for a stabbing report. Authorities say the...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Gate City Bank announces winner of $100,000 prize

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Gate City Bank has announced its slate of charity winners at Dakota Medical Foundation as part of Giving Hearts Day. The bank gave away over $125,00 to six winners in conjunction with its 100th anniversary. Creative Care for Reaching Independence won the grand prize of $100,000.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

The Empire Sports Complex opens doors in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new north Fargo gym is open for business, and the owners can’t wait to see the community fill it. The Empire Sports Complex is located at 4170 24th Ave. N. Fargo, just west of Hector International Airport. The gym includes six hoops,...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Police investigating north Fargo robbery

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police are investigating an early-morning armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza on 19th Avenue N. Officers were called to the store around 12:15 a.m. According to police, someone entered the store showing a handgun and demanding money. The person then fled on foot. A K-9...
kfgo.com

Fargo burglary suspect arrested in Clay County, Minn.

GEORGETOWN, Minn. (KFGO) – The suspect in a north Fargo storage facility burglary Wednesday morning was arrested in Clay County, Minnesota after a police chase. According to Fargo Police, the burglary was reported around 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of 7th Avenue and 35th Street N. where the manager reported seeing the suspect break into a storage unit.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Man killed in weekend snowmobile crash identified

STAPLES, Minn. – Cass County authorities in northern Minnesota have identified a Staples man killed in a weekend snowmobile crash. Mark Plattner, 65, and his family were returning home from a ride when the track on his snowmobile became dislodged, and he was thrown from the machine. Plattner was...
STAPLES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo renter says she was evicted after voicing concerns

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman says she’s out $1,100 after being evicted from her place before moving in. As with many renters, Sheena Swiggum was looking forward to moving into her new north Fargo home at the start of the month. She paid her deposit and first month’s rent.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

Bill addressing voting methods goes before legislature

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers are considering a bill that would prohibit certain voting methods in North Dakota, like approval voting. When it comes to voting, the method that’s traditionally used is best--so says Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo. “The problem with both ranked-choice voting and approval voting is...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??

One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Three detained after Fargo Police, multiple others conduct high-risk knock and announce search warrant

(Fargo, ND) -- Three individuals have been detained, but not yet arrested after a High-Risk Knock and Announce search warrant was carried out in South Fargo Thursday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 6:03 a.m, officers along with Red River Valley SWAT and the Cass County Drug Task Force conducted the warrant at an apartment building in the 800 block of 10th street south.

