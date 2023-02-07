Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Funeral services scheduled for UND champ and broadcaster Travis Dunn
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Services are scheduled for a former UND Hockey player and well-known local broadcaster. Travis Dunn passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2023, at age 65. He graduated from Transcona Collegiate High School and the University of North Dakota. He was a defenseman on the...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo business robbed at gun point early Friday morning
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo business was robbed early this morning. Fargo Police say a call came in around 12:16 a.m. today Feb. 10, at a business in the 1100 Block of 19th Ave. N. in Fargo. Authorities say the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Business robbed at gunpoint in North Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A business in North Fargo is recovering after being robbed early Friday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 12:16 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a call for a robbery at a business in the 1100 block of 19th Ave N. According to law...
kfgo.com
PD still investigating pre-Thanksgiving double homicide near NDSU, Zibolski calls it a ‘high-priority’
FARGO (KFGO) – It has been nearly three months since Jaquan Gatewood and Kierre Davies were shot and killed outside a home near the NDSU campus and Fargo Police say they continue to investigate. Chief Dave Zibolski says his department is still looking for information about the double homicide.
North Dakota priest faces three charges in two counties
NOTE: This story has been updated to clarify that the accused priest, who is not practicing and happens to live in Rugby, is charged with crimes while he was a practicing priest in Logan and Stutsman counties. (KXNET) — A priest is facing multiple charges in two North Dakota counties after being charged with multiple […]
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo Schools to continue cancelling bus routes “for the foreseeable future”
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As Valley News Live has reported before, West Fargo schools have had to cancel some bus routes over the last few months because of a bus driver shortage. Now, it looks like that will continue. In newsletters, sent out to parents, the district...
Jasper Hotel Fargo

valleynewslive.com
Verbal fight turned stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering from a stabbing after a fight got out of control. Police say around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 they were called to the area around 13th Ave. S. and 32nd St. S. for a stabbing report. Authorities say the...
kvrr.com
Gate City Bank announces winner of $100,000 prize
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Gate City Bank has announced its slate of charity winners at Dakota Medical Foundation as part of Giving Hearts Day. The bank gave away over $125,00 to six winners in conjunction with its 100th anniversary. Creative Care for Reaching Independence won the grand prize of $100,000.
valleynewslive.com
The Empire Sports Complex opens doors in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new north Fargo gym is open for business, and the owners can’t wait to see the community fill it. The Empire Sports Complex is located at 4170 24th Ave. N. Fargo, just west of Hector International Airport. The gym includes six hoops,...
kfgo.com
West Fargo legislator wants to ban ‘approval voting’ in North Dakota; Fargo mayor opposes the bill
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO PRAIRIE PUBLIC RADIO) – A West Fargo lawmaker wants to prohibit “approval voting” in North Dakota. Fargo is the only city with that voting method. A voter can cast ballots for as many candidates as he or she wants – and the candidate with the most votes wins.
kfgo.com
Police investigating north Fargo robbery
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police are investigating an early-morning armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza on 19th Avenue N. Officers were called to the store around 12:15 a.m. According to police, someone entered the store showing a handgun and demanding money. The person then fled on foot. A K-9...
kfgo.com
Fargo burglary suspect arrested in Clay County, Minn.
GEORGETOWN, Minn. (KFGO) – The suspect in a north Fargo storage facility burglary Wednesday morning was arrested in Clay County, Minnesota after a police chase. According to Fargo Police, the burglary was reported around 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of 7th Avenue and 35th Street N. where the manager reported seeing the suspect break into a storage unit.
kvrr.com
Bismarck parents wait to hear from Jamestown High School over racial slurs, taunts
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — Parents of Bismarck High School students say officials from Jamestown Public Schools have yet to reach out to them regarding last week’s basketball game where racial slurs and taunts were targeted at players of color. “I guess I would have never said anything, but...
valleynewslive.com
Additional murder charge for Moorhead man accused of murdering his mother
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Jury in Cass County has brought back an indictment to add an additional charge against James Kollie Jr. in connection to the death of his mother. The indictment includes a charge of First Degree Murder with Premeditation as well as the previous...
kfgo.com
Man killed in weekend snowmobile crash identified
STAPLES, Minn. – Cass County authorities in northern Minnesota have identified a Staples man killed in a weekend snowmobile crash. Mark Plattner, 65, and his family were returning home from a ride when the track on his snowmobile became dislodged, and he was thrown from the machine. Plattner was...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo renter says she was evicted after voicing concerns
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman says she’s out $1,100 after being evicted from her place before moving in. As with many renters, Sheena Swiggum was looking forward to moving into her new north Fargo home at the start of the month. She paid her deposit and first month’s rent.
KFYR-TV
Bill addressing voting methods goes before legislature
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers are considering a bill that would prohibit certain voting methods in North Dakota, like approval voting. When it comes to voting, the method that’s traditionally used is best--so says Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo. “The problem with both ranked-choice voting and approval voting is...
wdayradionow.com
25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??
One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
wdayradionow.com
Three detained after Fargo Police, multiple others conduct high-risk knock and announce search warrant
(Fargo, ND) -- Three individuals have been detained, but not yet arrested after a High-Risk Knock and Announce search warrant was carried out in South Fargo Thursday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 6:03 a.m, officers along with Red River Valley SWAT and the Cass County Drug Task Force conducted the warrant at an apartment building in the 800 block of 10th street south.
