Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Black history reflections and Valentine offerings
It’s Black History Month, so let’s highlight, honor and celebrate the contributions of African Americans to musical and cultural history. Recently I watched Prince perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival on YouTube. He played a jazz-infused version of the popular Elvis tune, “All Shook Up.” For me, Prince and his high level of musicianship set the bar for performance quality and fan appreciation.
