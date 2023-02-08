ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Black history reflections and Valentine offerings

It’s Black History Month, so let’s highlight, honor and celebrate the contributions of African Americans to musical and cultural history. Recently I watched Prince perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival on YouTube. He played a jazz-infused version of the popular Elvis tune, “All Shook Up.” For me, Prince and his high level of musicianship set the bar for performance quality and fan appreciation.

