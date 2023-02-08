Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Brandon Miller, Bruce Pearl recall former 5-star's recruitment
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Brandon Miller has lived up to the 5-star hype out of high school, maybe even exceeding it, as Alabama’s leading scorer and the nation’s top-scoring freshman. And ahead of the Crimson Tide’s road trip to Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 11, Tigers head coach Bruce...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 4-Star WR target Aeryn Hampton names top 7
Aeryn Hampton released his top seven schools Wednesday via Twitter. Hampton attends Daingerfield High School in Texas, and he garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites. Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon, Michigan and Nebraska are in Hampton’s top seven. The Crimson Tide hosted the 2024 recruit last month...
tdalabamamag.com
Bo Scarbrough reveals which 50 Cent album has him charged up to rush for 2,000 yards in the USFL this season
He joined the Birmingham Stallions of the United States Football League (USFL) late in the 2021 season, but Bo Scarbrough arguably provided the biggest impact. Scarbrough brought physicality to the Stallions’ backfield, pounding opponents to bring Birmingham its first championship in professional sports. As a former two-time national champion for the University of Alabama, he returns for a second season to continue his success in the USFL. Scarbrough is in training to have a monster season. The soundtrack to his success has been one album, which he revealed on social media. He said 50 Cent’s album, Get Rich or Die Trying, has him ready to rush for 2,000 yards for the Stallions.
Georgia Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide
Four-star class of 2025 offensive tackle Micah Debose has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Ala., native ranks No. 50 nationally, No. 4 in offensive tackles, and No. 6 in the state, according to 247Sports Composite. Debose is a sophomore at Vigor High School in Prichard, Ala....
Thirty-two Alabama players named to Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll
The University of Alabama placed 85 student-athletes on the 2022 Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced Thursday. Alabama's football team saw 32 of its student-athletes earn a spot on the honor roll, including All-SEC honorees Kool-Aid McKinstry, Will Reichard and Bryce Young, among others. Also included was College Sports Communicators Academic All-District performer Seth McLaughlin, who graduated Summa Cum Laude in the summer of 2022 with a perfect 4.0 GPA and is currently pursuing his master’s degree.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama offers 6-foot-4 in-state freshman LB Anthony Jones
Anthony Jones reported an offer from Alabama Wednesday via Twitter. Jones attends St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is currently a freshman and a member of the 2026 recruiting class. The Mobile product now holds 13 offers, including offers from Auburn, Colorado and Georgia. Alabama is one...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt reacts to Alabama coordinator hires, sends message to Crimson Tide fans
Joel Klatt took an opportunity to weigh in on the Alabama coordinator hires. The FOX Sports analyst said he was surprised about Tommy Rees because he figured Rees was “ultra committed” to Notre Dame. “But this is a great opportunity for Tommy Rees, a great opportunity,” Klatt said....
tdalabamamag.com
St. Paul Episcopal freshman LB Anthony Jones reacts to Alabama offer
Anthony Jones earned an offer from Alabama Wednesday, adding to his growing list. Jones is a freshman at St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is on pace to be one of the most sought-after 2026 recruits in the country with previous offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia and others. His offer total sits at 13 after the Crimson Tide joined the recruitment of the fast-rising prospect.
tdalabamamag.com
Explosive edge-rusher Jamonta Waller earns Alabama offer, schedules visit
Alabama football jumped in on the recruitment of explosive 2024 edge-rusher, Jamonta Waller, Wednesday. Waller attends Picayune High School in Picayune, Mississippi, and he is a member of the 2024 recruiting class. The Mississippi product holds 17 D1 offers, including offers from Auburn, Arkansas and Penn State. Austin Armstrong, one...
Clanton Advertiser
Tigers send four players to college programs in Alabama
Chilton County High School held a signing day ceremony on Feb. 9 to recognize four of their football players taking the next step in their athletic and academic career. Safety Jakeveon Bolding, running back Rashard Childers, center Isaiah Davidson and kicker Paul Romero all signed their letters of intent in the CCHS auditorium in front of family, friends, and coaches.
College Basketball Odds: Florida vs. Alabama prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/8/2023
The Florida Gators take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Our college basketball odds series has our Florida Alabama prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Florida Alabama. The SEC basketball season has one month left before the SEC Tournament. The race for the conference championship is a three-team battle involving the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Texas A&M Aggies, and the Tennessee Volunteers. Texas A&M is a bubble team, while Bama and Tennessee are competing for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, making this a really weird competition in which A&M has a chance to win the league and yet gain an NCAA seeding no higher than No. 7 or No. 8. The prevailing belief among SEC basketball experts is that A&M won’t hang with Bama and Tennessee, but that’s not something Alabama can or should worry about. The Tide have to take care of business and make sure they win the conference championship, which would help them get a No. 1 seed in March. That path to a top seed goes through the Florida Gators in another SEC clash.
thebamabuzz.com
Alabama to host 5 NCAA championships in 2023, including March Madness
When: March 18-18 Where: Legacy Arena, 1898 9th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203. 16 of the country’s best beach volleyball teams will battle it out on Alabama’s beaches in just a couple months. The event is open to the public and one you don’t want to miss out on.
tdalabamamag.com
LOOK: Nick Saban new Ferrari spotted at airport
Nick Saban’s Ferrari Portofino was spotted at the Tuscaloosa National Airport Friday. Saban is known to drive in style as he is typically seen in a Mercedes-Benz. However, Saban is part of the ownership group of Prancing Horse of Nashville, which is a Ferrari dealership near Nashville International Airport. Saban’s impressive wheels can be viewed below:
Girls area tournament roundup: Pleasant Grove downs Wenonah in battle of ranked teams
Pleasant Grove held off Wenonah 36-29 in a battle of ranked teams for the Class 5A, Area 9 title. Ashaunte Monday led the fourth-ranked Spartans (24-6) with 15 points, adding 7 rebounds, 5 steals and 2 assists against seventh-ranked Wenonah. Tamya Smith and Keyarria Stokes combined for 24 rebounds with...
Tuscaloosa Native Wins Big on Wheel of Fortune, Takes Home $20K Prize
Tuscaloosa resident Octavia Kelly-Martin is basking in the glory of winning hit game show, Wheel of Fortune, where she took home a little over $20,000. Kelly-Martin's episode aired on national television Thursday night, where she represented Tuscaloosa, mentioning "Roll Tide" on numerous occasions throughout the airing. Kelly-Martin grew up watching...
tourcounsel.com
The Pinnacle | Mall in Trussville, Alabama
The Pinnacle, formerly known as Pinnacle at Tutwiler Farm, is a 75-acre (300,000 m2), 644,000 square feet (60,000 m2), $100 million lifestyle center located in Trussville, Alabama, which opened on October 11, 2006. The center was developed by Colonial Properties on land previously distinguished by a rocky hillside. Nearby is...
Tuscaloosa’s Iconic Taco Casa Looking to Expand to 3 New Alabama Cities
One of the best-known brands in Tuscaloosa may soon expand across Alabama as Taco Casa seeks to open restaurants in three new cities. The company announced Tuesday that it was looking for entrepreneurial minds in Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile who may be interested in opening restaurants in those metro areas.
OnlyInYourState
The Cafeteria-Style Restaurant With Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Alabama
Alabama is home to many types of restaurants where you’ll be served some of the most delicious down home cooking. One of these restaurants is Sarris Cafe. To learn all about Sarris Cafe, which is known for serving some of the best home-cooked food in Alabama, take a look below.
Midnight in Mulga: How an Alabama man froze to death inside his family home
Jeffrey Montgolf is one of at least three men who died from exposure to the cold in just the last year in Jefferson County, a drastic increase from previous years, when only four men had frozen to death over an entire decade, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. Al.com reports the Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by about $62 million in 2022. […]
