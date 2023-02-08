ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama 4-Star WR target Aeryn Hampton names top 7

Aeryn Hampton released his top seven schools Wednesday via Twitter. Hampton attends Daingerfield High School in Texas, and he garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites. Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon, Michigan and Nebraska are in Hampton’s top seven. The Crimson Tide hosted the 2024 recruit last month...
Bo Scarbrough reveals which 50 Cent album has him charged up to rush for 2,000 yards in the USFL this season

He joined the Birmingham Stallions of the United States Football League (USFL) late in the 2021 season, but Bo Scarbrough arguably provided the biggest impact. Scarbrough brought physicality to the Stallions’ backfield, pounding opponents to bring Birmingham its first championship in professional sports. As a former two-time national champion for the University of Alabama, he returns for a second season to continue his success in the USFL. Scarbrough is in training to have a monster season. The soundtrack to his success has been one album, which he revealed on social media. He said 50 Cent’s album, Get Rich or Die Trying, has him ready to rush for 2,000 yards for the Stallions.
Georgia Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide

Four-star class of 2025 offensive tackle Micah Debose has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Ala., native ranks No. 50 nationally, No. 4 in offensive tackles, and No. 6 in the state, according to 247Sports Composite. Debose is a sophomore at Vigor High School in Prichard, Ala....
Thirty-two Alabama players named to Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

The University of Alabama placed 85 student-athletes on the 2022 Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced Thursday. Alabama's football team saw 32 of its student-athletes earn a spot on the honor roll, including All-SEC honorees Kool-Aid McKinstry, Will Reichard and Bryce Young, among others. Also included was College Sports Communicators Academic All-District performer Seth McLaughlin, who graduated Summa Cum Laude in the summer of 2022 with a perfect 4.0 GPA and is currently pursuing his master’s degree.
Alabama offers 6-foot-4 in-state freshman LB Anthony Jones

Anthony Jones reported an offer from Alabama Wednesday via Twitter. Jones attends St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is currently a freshman and a member of the 2026 recruiting class. The Mobile product now holds 13 offers, including offers from Auburn, Colorado and Georgia. Alabama is one...
St. Paul Episcopal freshman LB Anthony Jones reacts to Alabama offer

Anthony Jones earned an offer from Alabama Wednesday, adding to his growing list. Jones is a freshman at St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is on pace to be one of the most sought-after 2026 recruits in the country with previous offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia and others. His offer total sits at 13 after the Crimson Tide joined the recruitment of the fast-rising prospect.
Explosive edge-rusher Jamonta Waller earns Alabama offer, schedules visit

Alabama football jumped in on the recruitment of explosive 2024 edge-rusher, Jamonta Waller, Wednesday. Waller attends Picayune High School in Picayune, Mississippi, and he is a member of the 2024 recruiting class. The Mississippi product holds 17 D1 offers, including offers from Auburn, Arkansas and Penn State. Austin Armstrong, one...
Tigers send four players to college programs in Alabama

Chilton County High School held a signing day ceremony on Feb. 9 to recognize four of their football players taking the next step in their athletic and academic career. Safety Jakeveon Bolding, running back Rashard Childers, center Isaiah Davidson and kicker Paul Romero all signed their letters of intent in the CCHS auditorium in front of family, friends, and coaches.
College Basketball Odds: Florida vs. Alabama prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/8/2023

The Florida Gators take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Our college basketball odds series has our Florida Alabama prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Florida Alabama. The SEC basketball season has one month left before the SEC Tournament. The race for the conference championship is a three-team battle involving the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Texas A&M Aggies, and the Tennessee Volunteers. Texas A&M is a bubble team, while Bama and Tennessee are competing for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, making this a really weird competition in which A&M has a chance to win the league and yet gain an NCAA seeding no higher than No. 7 or No. 8. The prevailing belief among SEC basketball experts is that A&M won’t hang with Bama and Tennessee, but that’s not something Alabama can or should worry about. The Tide have to take care of business and make sure they win the conference championship, which would help them get a No. 1 seed in March. That path to a top seed goes through the Florida Gators in another SEC clash.
LOOK: Nick Saban new Ferrari spotted at airport

Nick Saban’s Ferrari Portofino was spotted at the Tuscaloosa National Airport Friday. Saban is known to drive in style as he is typically seen in a Mercedes-Benz. However, Saban is part of the ownership group of Prancing Horse of Nashville, which is a Ferrari dealership near Nashville International Airport. Saban’s impressive wheels can be viewed below:
The Pinnacle | Mall in Trussville, Alabama

The Pinnacle, formerly known as Pinnacle at Tutwiler Farm, is a 75-acre (300,000 m2), 644,000 square feet (60,000 m2), $100 million lifestyle center located in Trussville, Alabama, which opened on October 11, 2006. The center was developed by Colonial Properties on land previously distinguished by a rocky hillside. Nearby is...
Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. Al.com reports the Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by about $62 million in 2022. […]
