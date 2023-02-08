ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Luke Mann earns SEC Baseball Preseason honor

BIRMINGHAM - SEC conference coaches selected Luke Mann for the Preseason All-SEC First Team Recognition. Mann, MU's senior third baseman, becomes the first Mizzou player to earn the preseason All-SEC honor since 2018. The St. Louis native posted career bests in every significant offensive statistical category in the Tigers 2022...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Ex-MU star Stipanovich to be honored as SEC Basketball Legend

Former Missouri center Steve Stipanovich was named as the Tigers' representative to the 2023 SEC Basketball Legends class, the conference announced Wednesday. Stipanovich was one of 14 new additions to the class that will be honored at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Hickman and Rock Bridge advance to district semifinals

Hickman and Rock Bridge girls wrestling will have wrestlers compete in the semifinal round of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 tournament after earning wins Friday. Hickman's Taniyah Goolsby, competing in the 145-pound bracket, advanced with a pin victory in her quarterfinal match after she received a bye in the first round of the tournament.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

HIGHLIGHTS: Battle beats Rock Bridge 52-49 in MBB

Tay Patrick led the Spartans with 22 points in Battle's first win ever against Rock Bridge. Tay Patrick sprinted to 15 points in the first quarter, giving Battle the lead for the remainder of the game. The Spartans snapped their historic slump against the Bruins, as they made 11 three...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Westran hires alum as new football coach

HUNTSVILLE - Westran High School announced Andrew Baxley as the new head coach for the football program Thursday. The 2012 Westran and 2016 William Jewell graduate spent the last four years assistant coaching the Hornets in both the running back and defensive back positions. The Westran team went 5-6 in...
HUNTSVILLE, MO
KOMU

New hotels proposed in Columbia could help increase tourism

COLUMBIA - Two new hotels in Columbia are in the works of being built off of Highway 63. One potential hotel, WoodSprings Suites, is proposed on the northeast side of Highway 63, next to Zaxby's. The other hotel, Tru by Hilton, would be between Nocona Parkway and Ponderosa Street, near Discovery Parkway.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Emergency repairs to be completed on Highway 63 over I-70 starting Sunday

COLUMBIA – One lane of southbound Highway 63 over Interstate 70 in Columbia will close on Sunday for emergency bridge repairs. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will close the lane starting at 8 a.m. Derek Lepper, MoDOT Central District bridge engineer, said crews will repair a plate on...
