FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, MissouriCJ CoombsFayette, MO
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
KOMU
Luke Mann earns SEC Baseball Preseason honor
BIRMINGHAM - SEC conference coaches selected Luke Mann for the Preseason All-SEC First Team Recognition. Mann, MU's senior third baseman, becomes the first Mizzou player to earn the preseason All-SEC honor since 2018. The St. Louis native posted career bests in every significant offensive statistical category in the Tigers 2022...
KOMU
Ex-MU star Stipanovich to be honored as SEC Basketball Legend
Former Missouri center Steve Stipanovich was named as the Tigers' representative to the 2023 SEC Basketball Legends class, the conference announced Wednesday. Stipanovich was one of 14 new additions to the class that will be honored at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
KOMU
Hickman and Rock Bridge advance to district semifinals
Hickman and Rock Bridge girls wrestling will have wrestlers compete in the semifinal round of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 tournament after earning wins Friday. Hickman's Taniyah Goolsby, competing in the 145-pound bracket, advanced with a pin victory in her quarterfinal match after she received a bye in the first round of the tournament.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Harrisburg earns victory over Westran 59-40
The Bulldogs spoiled the Hornets' senior night with the double-digit win.
KOMU
Battle defeats Rock Bridge 52-49 for the first time in school history
COLUMBIA - Heading into Thursday night's matchup between Rock Bridge and Battle, the Spartans had never beaten the Bruins on the court. Battle made sure to pack its gym, as they were going to need fan support to overcome this record slump. The Spartans gave their crowd a lot to...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Jefferson City flies past Blair Oaks
Jays come back from a 15-point deficit to defeat the Falcons 56-50. Jefferson City flies past Blair Oaks to complete the 2nd half comeback. Jays come back from a 15-point deficit to defeat the Falcons 56-50.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Southern Boone beats Hallsville 54-47 in close back and forth game
Chloe Bukowsky's 17 points led Southern Boone to beat Hallsville 54-47.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Battle beats Rock Bridge 52-49 in MBB
Tay Patrick led the Spartans with 22 points in Battle's first win ever against Rock Bridge. Tay Patrick sprinted to 15 points in the first quarter, giving Battle the lead for the remainder of the game. The Spartans snapped their historic slump against the Bruins, as they made 11 three...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Helias spoils Tolton's senior night 68-57
Logan Hillman was the leading scorer for Helias with 22 points.
KOMU
WATCH: Friday Night Fever Hoops Feb. 10, 2023
Jefferson City Jays improves its season home win streak to 9 with a win against Blair Oaks. Highlights for that game and more area games.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Community girls beat Glasgow 46-43 in GBB
Brooklynn Glasgow scores the winning basket for Community.
KOMU
Westran hires alum as new football coach
HUNTSVILLE - Westran High School announced Andrew Baxley as the new head coach for the football program Thursday. The 2012 Westran and 2016 William Jewell graduate spent the last four years assistant coaching the Hornets in both the running back and defensive back positions. The Westran team went 5-6 in...
KOMU
Columbia bars, breweries say beer prices generally up ahead of Super Bowl
COLUMBIA - Those prepping for Super Bowl Sunday might need to prepare themselves for some sticker shock. While prices on game day staples like chicken wings and guacamole have come down, prices have gone up on many people's favorite game day beverage: beer. CNN reports that beer prices have jumped...
KOMU
New hotels proposed in Columbia could help increase tourism
COLUMBIA - Two new hotels in Columbia are in the works of being built off of Highway 63. One potential hotel, WoodSprings Suites, is proposed on the northeast side of Highway 63, next to Zaxby's. The other hotel, Tru by Hilton, would be between Nocona Parkway and Ponderosa Street, near Discovery Parkway.
KOMU
City of Refuge plans to open new preschool with newly-awarded state funding
COLUMBIA - The City of Refuge is planning to build a new preschool after it was named one of 35 nonprofits statewide to share a $7.2 million grant from the Missouri Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP). "We're so thankful to the Economic Development of the State of Missouri for the help...
KOMU
Jefferson City police welcome new K-9 Micky after unexpected loss of K-9 Drax
JEFFERSON CITY − Following the unexpected death of K-9 officer Drax, the Jefferson City Police Department is welcoming the addition of its new K-9 officer, Micky. Micky, a dark sable German Shepherd, was born in January 2022 in the Czech Republic. He came to the United States last month and joined the JCPD K-9 program this week.
KOMU
Rocheport Bridge construction on schedule for December 2024 completion
Construction on the Interstate 70 Rocheport Bridge is on schedule to be completed in December 2024. The new Rocheport Bridge is designed as a twin structure, providing more mobility and reliability on that section of I-70. Construction on the first bridge, which will be located on the westbound lanes, will...
KOMU
Emergency repairs to be completed on Highway 63 over I-70 starting Sunday
COLUMBIA – One lane of southbound Highway 63 over Interstate 70 in Columbia will close on Sunday for emergency bridge repairs. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will close the lane starting at 8 a.m. Derek Lepper, MoDOT Central District bridge engineer, said crews will repair a plate on...
KOMU
Morning rain to clear with wind and sun Thursday, great weekend weather after a cold Friday
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones presented the structure and operations of CPD. Jones emphasized a major challenge within CPD is an officer shortage.
