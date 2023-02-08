COLUMBIA - Two new hotels in Columbia are in the works of being built off of Highway 63. One potential hotel, WoodSprings Suites, is proposed on the northeast side of Highway 63, next to Zaxby's. The other hotel, Tru by Hilton, would be between Nocona Parkway and Ponderosa Street, near Discovery Parkway.

