ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 21

BamaZombie
3d ago

Georgia is not king lol 😂 that is pure comedy. sit down 3 timer. oh by the way, if it wasn't for Saban teaching Kirby everything he knows. Georgia will still be dreaming about 1980. lol 😂

Reply(2)
8
Martha Owens
3d ago

What makes him think Georgia is king?? Two national championships does not a king make!! He’s lost it.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tide 100.9 FM

2023 Preseason Alabama Depth Chart Predictions (Offense)

Alabama's home opener against Middle Tennessee is Sept. 2, which is 204 days away, but it is never too early to predict what the depth chart will look like this fall. This starting quarterback battle will likely not be decided until after fall camp and both QB's have strengths and weakness. Milroe has more experience and more mobile, while Simpson's arm talent is highly regarded. Coach Saban and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees certainly have a talented pool of quarterbacks to choose from.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 4-Star WR target Aeryn Hampton names top 7

Aeryn Hampton released his top seven schools Wednesday via Twitter. Hampton attends Daingerfield High School in Texas, and he garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites. Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon, Michigan and Nebraska are in Hampton’s top seven. The Crimson Tide hosted the 2024 recruit last month...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Georgia Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide

Four-star class of 2025 offensive tackle Micah Debose has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Ala., native ranks No. 50 nationally, No. 4 in offensive tackles, and No. 6 in the state, according to 247Sports Composite. Debose is a sophomore at Vigor High School in Prichard, Ala....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

St. Paul Episcopal freshman LB Anthony Jones reacts to Alabama offer

Anthony Jones earned an offer from Alabama Wednesday, adding to his growing list. Jones is a freshman at St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is on pace to be one of the most sought-after 2026 recruits in the country with previous offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia and others. His offer total sits at 13 after the Crimson Tide joined the recruitment of the fast-rising prospect.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Thirty-two Alabama players named to Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

The University of Alabama placed 85 student-athletes on the 2022 Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced Thursday. Alabama's football team saw 32 of its student-athletes earn a spot on the honor roll, including All-SEC honorees Kool-Aid McKinstry, Will Reichard and Bryce Young, among others. Also included was College Sports Communicators Academic All-District performer Seth McLaughlin, who graduated Summa Cum Laude in the summer of 2022 with a perfect 4.0 GPA and is currently pursuing his master’s degree.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

LOOK: Nick Saban new Ferrari spotted at airport

Nick Saban’s Ferrari Portofino was spotted at the Tuscaloosa National Airport Friday. Saban is known to drive in style as he is typically seen in a Mercedes-Benz. However, Saban is part of the ownership group of Prancing Horse of Nashville, which is a Ferrari dealership near Nashville International Airport. Saban’s impressive wheels can be viewed below:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

When Taylor Swift went looking for a prom date in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Few may remember, or have heard about, the time when Taylor Swift came to Tuscaloosa County to attend her senior prom nearly 15 years ago.  While the country-pop sensation is now known as one of the best-selling musicians working today, the 2008-era Taylor Swift was just beginning to win hearts with […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

200 students stage walkout at Alabama high school in protest over Black History Month program

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over 200 students at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County participated in a walkout protest Wednesday following controversy involving a Black History Month program. Students claim that school administration told them their student-run Black History Month program could not reference anything that happened before the 1970s, including slavery, the Black […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

APSC: Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bills

Birmingham, AL — The Alabama Public Service Commission heard a report Tuesday morning on end of the year calculations for Alabama Power. The report stated the utility was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million dollars for 2022. That means customers are due a refund. Commission...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy