Turkey earthquake: Grave fears for missing Sydney man Can Pahali

By Kylie Stevens For Daily Mail Australia
 3 days ago

The frantic family of an Australian man who remains missing after a devastating earthquake in Turkey has issued a harrowing plea for assistance to help find him.

Sydney man Can Pahali recently travelled to the Hatay province, where he was staying with his sister when a massive 7.8 earthquake struck on Monday.

Mr Pahali's family back home were in touch with him a few hours before the earthquake hit Turkey and Syria but haven't heard from him since.

He remains unaccounted for after three others he was staying with, including one survivor, were located.

Mr Pahali's nephew is on his way to Turkey to assist in the search as his niece Catherine pleaded for assistance from Australian authorities as the earthquake death toll surged past 7,300.

'We found out where he was staying and that there were four people staying in that house,' Ms Pahali told Sunrise.

'Three of them have been found. One of them is alive, but my uncle has not been found.

'I'm only getting information from people that I really don't even know. They are reaching out to me via Instagram and Facebook, it's just third-party news.

'I really hope that they are alive. We are clinging onto any hope.'

There's been little communication apart from social media.

'I have lost contact with anyone in that city for the last five or six hours. I cannot contact anyone,' Ms Pahali said.

She has also been told by the Turkish embassy they can't do anything.

'Alive or not, we just want to know where he is,' Ms Pahali said.

'We hope that the Australian government can help us find him.'

Mr Pahali is one of several Australians feared to have been caught up in the Turkey earthquake disaster.

No Australian deaths have yet been confirmed.

'The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) is aware of a small number of Australians reported to be in the region at the time of the earthquake and impacted by the disaster,' a spokesperson said.

'DFAT is providing consular assistance to those families and is urgently seeking the assistance of local authorities, including rescue teams.

'Our missions in Ankara, Istanbul, and Beirut are monitoring the situation closely.

'Australians affected by the earthquakes and the aftershocks are advised to follow the directions of local authorities.'

