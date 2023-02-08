Bureau of Reclamation faces Solomonic choice in picking plan to save Colorado River — and the West

As the federal government — and the states that rely on the river — scramble to save the river system that has fueled growth in the West, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation faces something of a Solomonic choice: Pick California’s proposal, based on the “law of the river” that puts primacy on senior water rights, and Arizona and Nevada would take the brunt of water cuts.

Pick the six-state proposal, and California could sue.

In fact, either plan, both submitted last week, could lead to lawsuits that drag on for years, leaving the river, and the 40 million people who rely on it, in worse shape than it is now, according to several experts.

Many desperately want to avoid court and a group in Congress is working to use billions in federal funds to encourage compromise.

“If the states can’t find a way to work this out, we will be handing this decision to the Department of the Interior. No one wants that. Let’s resolve this right here at home, in the West,” U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet earlier said in a statement.

The federal government has signaled its action would be geared toward preserving the levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead. If the levels drop too low it would jeopardize hydropower at the two dams, sustainability for agriculture and drinking water for millions of people.

The California conundrum

By most accounts, California’s proposal would mean Arizona and Nevada taking the brunt of water cuts.

That’s untenable for southern Nevada, which relies on the Colorado River for 90% of its drinking water, and for Arizona, which draws 36% of its drinking water from the river, primarily for Phoenix and Tucson.

The Bureau of Reclamation's other choice is to turn to the six-state proposal, which would force more cuts on Arizona and Nevada, but which puts California in line for large cuts, as well, based on accounting evaporation and other system losses.

Under the proposal, California’s share of the cuts could range from 708,000 to 766,000 acre-feet per year, out of its 4.4 million acre-foot allocation. An acre foot of water can cover an acre of ground under a foot of water.

The fight over who gets water and who doesn’t is, undoubtedly, also political.

For the past year, U.S. senators from the seven states have been meeting informally to discuss the Colorado River crisis.

Sen. John Hickenlooper said Monday he wanted to assemble a western caucus when he got to D.C. two years ago, based on his experience with the bipartisan Western Governors Association.

He met some initial reluctance. But it didn’t take long for the group’s focus to turn to the Colorado River, and, in the past month, the group, now known as the Colorado River Water Caucus, met with Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton.

They want to avoid a solution that creates winners and losers — and ultimately ends up in court, Hickenlooper said.

“We have a sense of urgency and a limited amount of time. This is not just a drought that will go away," he said.

But Washington, D.C. plays a role in that conversation, particularly through money.

Money is, indeed, available to tackle the crisis: $4 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act and $8 million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Act.

“We’re not threatening anyone,” Hickenlooper said.

He emphasized, they’re looking for ways to get enough “carrots” to entice compromise.

But time is running out, and the ball is now back in Reclamation’s court, as it considers the environmental effects such large cuts in water allocation would have on equity, public health and safety, according to a recent statement from Tommy Beaudreau, the U.S. Interior deputy secretary.

The Law of the River

The Law of the River began with the 1922 Colorado River Compact that divided up the water among the seven states.

University of Arizona Professor Jeff Silvertooth, who has researched the profitability and sustainability of Southwest agriculture, said he is not surprised to see California insisting on the primacy of the law of the river.

Under the system, California receives the largest allocation of Colorado River water.

“Water movement has nothing to do with gravity, it goes to where there is money and political power,” Silvertooth said.

Arizona, which has already seen deep cuts to its water allocation, would see even more under California’s proposal. Those cuts have hammered junior water users on the river that rely on the Central Arizona Project, a 336-mile canal that starts at Lake Havasu and runs southeast, ending 14 miles south of Tucson.

The Central Arizona Project will not see 592,000 acre feet this year, a cut back of 21% of the state’s Colorado River supply.

“People are losing their farms, losing their businesses today,” Silvertooth said.

In the next three years, he expects utilities will need to change how they provide water to cities, such as those in the Phoenix metro area, to deal with the shortages on the river. For example, utilities could consider an allocation of water for all the people in each household. Tiered rate structures could also encourage conservation.

Bart Fisher, a member of the Colorado River Board of California and a farmer in southeastern California, said the proposal by the other six states could hurt the seniority system that agriculture across the West has relied on since the compact was signed, particularly if the fight goes to the courts.

The seniority system grants those who claimed their rights first the highest priority to water and generally protects agriculture because their rights tend to be senior to cities.

The courts could bring major changes to that system, Fisher said.

“We are trying to assert that California’s senior ag rights remain senior," he said. "They are asserting there need to be permanent reductions in agriculture in the West and we don’t agree with that."

He fears that any decision about California’s senior water rights would set a precedent across the whole basin, and hurt agriculture.

He described evaporative loss as an issue that has been festering for decades and has been previously set aside to reach compromises.

“On this occasion, I think we see this notion from the other states that you should never let a good crisis go to waste,” he said.

Farms and ranchers will need to offer water in the short term to supply the needs of cities, he said. For example, of the 40 million people the river serves, about 20 million of them live on the California coast.

“It is a center of votes, of political power, and they are not going to go without water,” he said.

But serving cities must be balanced with the needs of farms, he said.

“From a federal policy perspective, the last thing we want to do is trade a water crisis for a food crisis,” he said.

What about drinking water?

John Berggren, senior regional water policy analyst for Western Resource Advocates, sees a bigger risk beyond agriculture — protecting drinking water for the lower basin.

Berggren said he doesn’t believe the disagreement between California and the six states has reached an impasse.

“They all know significant numbers have to be on the table to fix the problem and avert the crisis,” Berggren said.

Two components exist, he said.

California has senior water rights and Arizona holds junior water rights, which means, the Central Arizona Project could have to run dry before California would take cuts, he said. Arizona knew that was the deal when it agreed to it and got funding to build the CAP in the 1960s, with the assumption that, eventually, the system would be augmented.

A 2019 report from an engineering firm contracted by Arizona to look into augmentation options identified ocean desalination, brackish groundwater desalination and groundwater transfers from two local groundwater basins.

The second component, Berggren said, is addressing evaporation and system losses, and he believes there is sound legal reasoning for the lower basin states to begin accounting for those losse. The U.S. Department of the Interior supports this approach.

“I would suspect Interior wouldn’t put that plan in motion if they weren’t confident of the legal argument," he said. But "it doesn’t mean California won’t sue.”

Breggern said Reclamation has the authority to cut water deliveries the lower basin states. If it winds up in court, he hopes the federal government will protect reservoir levels for health and human safety reasons.

If Lake Mead gets to “dead pool,” which is 895 feet elevation, or about 152 feet below its current level, that won't just result in the loss of hydropower. That also means no more pumping drinking water for millions in the lower basin states.

“I don’t think anyone, regardless of prior appropriation or where they stand on legal theories, wants to see that happen," he said.

What’s been lost in the conversations, Berggren said, is the river itself. If proposals focused on the river's health, then health and human safety "minimums" would be met.

Much of that, however, would fall on the upper basin states of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, Breggern said, adding he believes the plans outlined by the Upper Colorado River Commission, which include a demand management program and restarting a system conservation program, should focus on multiple benefits.

“Don’t just pay people to use less water," he said. "Pay people to use less water at key areas and times of the year that benefit the river.”