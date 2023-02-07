Our colleague friend and chief cheerleader at SanDiegoStory.com, Welton Jones, passed away this last December 2022. He is co-founder of Critics LLC, publisher of sandiegostory.com, along with Ken Herman, Bill Eadie, Kris Eitland and Mark Burgess. He wrote our site history (in the menu above) and published over 137 reviews since we debuted in July 2012.

