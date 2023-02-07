ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man shot, killed in Newark apartment building: prosecutor

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Newark Saturday morning, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Keni Johnson, 45, was shot and killed around 9 a.m. on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue in Newark. The prosecutor’s office said police found Johnson with a gunshot wound […]
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Four Charged In Hoboken Street Fight That Went Viral (UPDATE)

Four men are in hot water after authorities in Hoboken say they participated in a late-night brawl that went viral on social media in October of last year. Joseph Cosenza was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while an arrest warrant was issued for Samuel Sorce, 25, of Florham Park, in the Oct. 23 street fight on Hudson Street and Hudson Place, Hoboken police spokesperson Marci Rubin said.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Massive Fires Erupt In Hudson County

Two massive fires broke out Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Hudson County.The first was five alarms, and erupted in one of the shops on Bergenline Avenue sometime after 4:15 a.m. in West New York between 61st and 62nd streets. A Carvel ice cream shop, BBQ joint, and smoke shop were among the businesses i…
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Man, 64, struck and killed by vehicle crossing Route 22 in N.J.

MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J. -- A man was struck and killed by a car as he was crossing Route 22 early Thursday morning in Mountainside, New Jersey. Police say the 64-year-old victim was hit around 4:30 a.m. between New Providence Road and Mountain Avenue. Authorities say the 62-year-old driver of the car stopped after the crash. It's now under investigation. 
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old

Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

After a rough opening at Newark’s new Terminal A, airport officials say things have smoothed out

The opening of Newark Liberty International Airport’s new $2.5 billion Terminal A to passengers close to a month ago had what might be considered a bumpy takeoff. A power disruption, long lines at Transportation Security Administration check points and problems with jetways that delayed some arrivals on Jan. 12 and into Jan. 13 marred what Port Authority of New York and New Jersey officials wanted to be a grand party for the first new terminal at Newark in roughly 35 years.
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

DEVELOPING — Body discovered in South Kearny

Police and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the discovery of a dead body in South Kearny, believed to be that of a missing Jersey City woman, The Observer has learned. The person found is believed to be the victim of a homicide. Reports of a homicide and...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy