Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 HoursHamza HayatNew York City, NY
Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls Has a New Policy: 'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted to Dine'Zack LoveTinton Falls, NJ
Five Cities in New York Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenYonkers, NY
Investigation Underway Following Hit-and-Run Crash Last Night In Jersey City
Photo Credit: Google Maps Last night, around 9:30, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office tweeted that the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the area of Kennedy Boulevard and Communipaw Avenue in which a pedestrian was injured. No...
Bed-Stuy NYCHA residents say they have no hot water after major ceiling collapse
A group of tenants in Bed-Stuy called out NYCHA on Saturday for failing to prevent a leak that caused part of the building's ceiling to collapse this week.
Man shot, killed in Newark apartment building: prosecutor
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Newark Saturday morning, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Keni Johnson, 45, was shot and killed around 9 a.m. on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue in Newark. The prosecutor’s office said police found Johnson with a gunshot wound […]
Four Charged In Hoboken Street Fight That Went Viral (UPDATE)
Four men are in hot water after authorities in Hoboken say they participated in a late-night brawl that went viral on social media in October of last year. Joseph Cosenza was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while an arrest warrant was issued for Samuel Sorce, 25, of Florham Park, in the Oct. 23 street fight on Hudson Street and Hudson Place, Hoboken police spokesperson Marci Rubin said.
Police rescue 2 from Paterson house fire
Police officers rushed in and evacuated the two people from the third floor of a home on Summer Street.
NYPD: Man shot in head during robbery in Clinton Hill; 2 suspects sought
Police say the victim was shot while two suspects robbed him of $4,600 on Myrtle Avenue near Hall Street sometime around 5 a.m.
Hudson County prosecutor: 1 arrested, another sought in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
Police have made an arrest in the death of Jersey City teacher Luz Hernandez, according to the Hudson County Prosecutors Office.
This New Jersey intersection is the worst in the entire country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
Two Massive Fires Erupt In Hudson County
Two massive fires broke out Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Hudson County.The first was five alarms, and erupted in one of the shops on Bergenline Avenue sometime after 4:15 a.m. in West New York between 61st and 62nd streets. A Carvel ice cream shop, BBQ joint, and smoke shop were among the businesses i…
Man, 64, struck and killed by vehicle crossing Route 22 in N.J.
MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J. -- A man was struck and killed by a car as he was crossing Route 22 early Thursday morning in Mountainside, New Jersey. Police say the 64-year-old victim was hit around 4:30 a.m. between New Providence Road and Mountain Avenue. Authorities say the 62-year-old driver of the car stopped after the crash. It's now under investigation.
Arrest in quadruple shooting in Tremont Friday that left one dead
Police arrested 51-year-old Rivera Salvatore in connection with the quadruple shooting that happened in Tremont Friday that left one man dead
NJ Transit plans to move into new headquarters, but will remain in Newark
NJ Transit officials plan to relocate from the transit agency’s headquarters in Newark to leased space at nearby 2 Gateway Center in the city, saying it would be too costly to retrofit the current offices on Raymond Boulevard near Penn Station. The agency’s board of directors gave approval to...
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
FDNY: Large fire erupts at C-Town Supermarket in Bronx
Hundreds of onlookers stood as fire crews battled a large fire that broke out at a Morris Heights supermarket.
Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old
Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
Where to get help: Domestic violence resources in Hudson County
The beating and strangling death of Jersey City mother of three — the fourth domestic violence fatality in Hudson County this year — has renewed the need to share information on resources for victims. Luz Hernandez, 33, a kindergarten teacher at BelovED Community Charter, was found dead in...
NYC sanitation worker who contracted COVID-19 leaves New City rehab center after 3-year battle
Nick Bauso, of the Bronx, was greeted with applause from more than 50 sanitation workers and the commissioner.
After a rough opening at Newark’s new Terminal A, airport officials say things have smoothed out
The opening of Newark Liberty International Airport’s new $2.5 billion Terminal A to passengers close to a month ago had what might be considered a bumpy takeoff. A power disruption, long lines at Transportation Security Administration check points and problems with jetways that delayed some arrivals on Jan. 12 and into Jan. 13 marred what Port Authority of New York and New Jersey officials wanted to be a grand party for the first new terminal at Newark in roughly 35 years.
theobserver.com
DEVELOPING — Body discovered in South Kearny
Police and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the discovery of a dead body in South Kearny, believed to be that of a missing Jersey City woman, The Observer has learned. The person found is believed to be the victim of a homicide. Reports of a homicide and...
Car crashes into Taste of India restaurant in Teaneck
The crash happened on Thursday evening when the driver lost control and hit a parked car. They then drove onto the curb and into the restaurant.
