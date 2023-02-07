Read full article on original website
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD
Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
Fontana Herald News
Fontana schools are briefly placed on lockdown because of hoax on Feb. 10
Fontana High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Feb. 10 because of an active shooter call, but the call was determined to be a hoax, according to the Fontana Police Department. The Fontana P.D. and the Fontana Unified School District Police Department responded to the school and determined that...
Two California Suburbs Named Among Top 3 'Safest Cities In America'
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across the country.
San Marcos Elementary students safe after threat, sheriff’s officials say
San Marcos Elementary School students are safe after the school received a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Parents React To School Lockout In Cathedral City
A close call for another school here in the valley, but fortunately authorities and school officials worked promptly to ensure everyone’s safety. “It did scare me a little bit. When I was crossing the stop. I saw a bunch of cops. The first thing you think is you know something’s happening at the school.” says Armando Diaz, a parent whose child attends Rio Vista Elementary School.
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside reaches tentative agreement with in-home workers
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors has agreed to a pay raise for workers in the county’s In-Home Support Services program. The agreement, which must still be approved by the state and members of the United Domestic Workers, calls for three straight years of pay increases for members of that union, according to a statement on the county’s website.
Deputy Shoots Suspect in Palmdale
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A Palmdale deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department discharged their firearm and struck a suspect at the intersection of Oxford Drive and Avenue R-8 in the city of Palmdale at approximately 10:21 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Deputies performed CPR on the suspect...
housebeautiful.com
The 10 Best Places to See the Super Bloom in California This Spring
Plant lovers are counting down the days until they can feast their eyes on this year's Super Bloom—bright blankets of flowers that covers the hillsides of California—but might need to adjust their itinerary. According to KTLA, the mayor of Lake Elsinore has announced that Walker Canyon will be closed to all visitors for the foreseeable future. Though the Southern California park has been a particularly amazing place to view (and Instagram) the horticultural happening, an increased turnout in 2019 trampled Lake Elsinore poppies, disrupted wildlife, and created an unhabitable environment for residents. The good news? There are tons of other sites in California where you can catch lesser-known but totallly spectacular super blooms, so we rounded them up for your planning purposes.
New dominant COVID-19 strain emerges in Los Angeles County
Health officials are monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain that has become dominant in Los Angeles County in recent weeks. The new strain, XBB.1.5, accounted for nearly 33% of COVID-19 tests in the county for the week of Jan. 21, outpacing the previously dominant strain, BQ.1.1, the Department of Public Health announced Friday. […]
Truck driver awarded $500,000 for unlawful detainment at Apple Valley WinCo
APPLE VALLEY – The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors awarded a truck driver $500,000, Tuesday, for unlawful detainment at a WinCo grocery store in Apple Valley. On February 6, 2019, a commercial truck driver was delivering a load of goods to WinCo Foods in Apple Valley.
San Jacinto, CA real estate market update
In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for San Jacinto, California, which is located in Riverside County.
Claims of active shooter at Inland Empire schools are hoaxes, police say
Claims of an active shooter at several Inland Empire high schools made Tuesday morning are false, police officials said. Rancho Cucamonga Police Department officers responded to reports of an active shooter at Alta Loma middle and high schools around 8:45 a.m., but upon arrival, no evidence of a shooting was found. Similar calls made to […]
foxla.com
Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released
LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
First grader allegedly stabs classmate in the neck with a pen
A Gardena foster mom is outraged after another first grader allegedly stabbed her son in the neck with a pen."If a child that age can stab a kid with a pen what else would he do," said mother Ida Jordan. She added that she's worried about her son's safety after he was allegedly stabbed inside a school bathroom at Purche Avenue Elementary Monday morning. The foster mom claims that staff members didn't tell her about the incident until she picked up her 7-year-old — hours later."A lot of kids running to me 'Carter got stabbed. He's in the office," said Jordan. "I...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child
MURRIETA (CNS) – A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension
A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
Riverside board tentatively OKs wage Increases for caregivers
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday tentatively approved a three-year agreement guaranteeing modest hourly wage increases for Riverside County In-Home Supportive Services caregivers, whose ranks the county has been trying to increase. In a 5-0 vote, the board signed off on a wage growth plan, as well as increased appropriations...
1 dead, 2 wounded in North County shooting
A man suspected of killing one and wounding two in a Fallbrook shooting Friday is in law enforcement custody, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Lawsuit against ICE’s alleged practice of impersonating police officers proceeds as class action
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles federal judge has granted class certification in a lawsuit challenging U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement’s alleged practice of impersonating police officers when conducting warrantless arrests of community members at their homes, two immigrant rights groups announced Thursday. “This development is monumental for...
Body found on San Bernardino County hiking trail
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a San Bernardino County hiking trail on Wednesday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The body was found by a hiker on the Etiwanda Falls trailhead in the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho […]
