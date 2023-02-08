Read full article on original website
Countdown to tipoff: Carolina vs. Ole Miss
South Carolina will make its way to Oxford on Saturday to take on Ole Miss. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network. This will be the second time that the Gamecocks (8-16, 1-10) and the Rebels (10-14, 2-9) have faced off this season. On Jan. 17, the Rebels defeated the Gamecocks 70-58 in Colonial Life Arena.
GAME THREAD: Carolina vs. Ole Miss
Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas provides update on status with Bulldogs
In the time since Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, little besides the arrest report has come out about Thomas’ situation. On Friday, Thomas posted on social media showing he is in fact still with the Bulldogs.
25th-ranked Ole Miss whips North Carolina in softball season opener
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – Freshman Jalia Lassiter shined in her collegiate debut as No. 25 Ole Miss softball defeated North Carolina 6-1 to open its 2023 season at Nancy Almaraz Field Friday night. The Rebels (1-0, 0-0 SEC) looked sharp in their season opener against the Tar Heels (2-1, 0-0 ACC). Lassiter and Keila Kamoku led the offense with two hits each, while Aynslie Furbush and Catelyn Riley were dominant in the circle, only surrendering three hits.
Big, bruising back Braylen Russell puts forth a top 10 as recruitment heats up
Running back Braylen Russell has released a top 10 list of programs pursuing him. Russell, out of Benton (Ark.) High School listed, in no particular order, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Baylor, Purdue, Kansas, Kansas State and Cincinnati. Russell, a big 6-2, 230-pound, bruiser of a back,...
Hoops notes: Clemson at North Carolina
Clemson (18-6, 10-3 ACC) travels to North Carolina (15-9, 7-6 ACC) on Saturday at 2 p.m. The game will be played in the Dean E. Smith Center. Live stats will be provided on ClemsonTigers.com and Twitter updates will be available on Clemson’s official account (@ClemsonMBB). HOW TO WATCH. TV:...
Column | Three things I know about Ole Miss, and three things I think I know
Three things I know, and three things I think I know... Kermit Davis and Company needed a win... Not that it changes anything regarding the longview of the Ole Miss men's basketball program, but hoorah for the Rebels and their unlikely-of-late, 78-74 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night in Athens. Prior to that, Ole Miss had lost five in a row and 10 of 11 games dating back to that shocking Dec. 20, defeat to North Alabama in a matinee game inside the Pavilion. I've always disliked those odd start times for games around the Christmas holidays. Nevertheless, I know change is in the future, but it was good to see Kermit Davis smile a little bit. The Rebels host South Carolina on Saturday. Could a two-game win streak be coming?
Instate Spotlight | Houston's talented Jalen Washington fights back from ACL injury
Jalen Washington was running wild. Coming off a sophomore season at Houston (Miss.) High School in 2021 in which he ran for 2,003 yards and 24 touchdowns, Washington was galloping out to an outstanding 2022 campain when it happened. It was a devastating injury in which he is still 16...
