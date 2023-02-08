ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

247Sports

Countdown to tipoff: Carolina vs. Ole Miss

South Carolina will make its way to Oxford on Saturday to take on Ole Miss. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network. This will be the second time that the Gamecocks (8-16, 1-10) and the Rebels (10-14, 2-9) have faced off this season. On Jan. 17, the Rebels defeated the Gamecocks 70-58 in Colonial Life Arena.
GAME THREAD: Carolina vs. Ole Miss

25th-ranked Ole Miss whips North Carolina in softball season opener

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – Freshman Jalia Lassiter shined in her collegiate debut as No. 25 Ole Miss softball defeated North Carolina 6-1 to open its 2023 season at Nancy Almaraz Field Friday night. The Rebels (1-0, 0-0 SEC) looked sharp in their season opener against the Tar Heels (2-1, 0-0 ACC). Lassiter and Keila Kamoku led the offense with two hits each, while Aynslie Furbush and Catelyn Riley were dominant in the circle, only surrendering three hits.
Hoops notes: Clemson at North Carolina

Clemson (18-6, 10-3 ACC) travels to North Carolina (15-9, 7-6 ACC) on Saturday at 2 p.m. The game will be played in the Dean E. Smith Center. Live stats will be provided on ClemsonTigers.com and Twitter updates will be available on Clemson’s official account (@ClemsonMBB). HOW TO WATCH. TV:...
Column | Three things I know about Ole Miss, and three things I think I know

Three things I know, and three things I think I know... Kermit Davis and Company needed a win... Not that it changes anything regarding the longview of the Ole Miss men's basketball program, but hoorah for the Rebels and their unlikely-of-late, 78-74 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night in Athens. Prior to that, Ole Miss had lost five in a row and 10 of 11 games dating back to that shocking Dec. 20, defeat to North Alabama in a matinee game inside the Pavilion. I've always disliked those odd start times for games around the Christmas holidays. Nevertheless, I know change is in the future, but it was good to see Kermit Davis smile a little bit. The Rebels host South Carolina on Saturday. Could a two-game win streak be coming?
