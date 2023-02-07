ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

City of West Hollywood invites Community to Design Visioning Workshops for New City Playhouse, to be Constructed at the Site of the Former Coast Playhouse at 8325 Santa Monica Boulevard

weho.org
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weho.org

City of West Hollywood Activates ‘West Hollywood Responds’ Program to Encourage Donations to Organizations that are Providing Aid Following Earthquake in Turkey and Syria

The City of West Hollywood is encouraging community members to take part in donating to organizations that are in urgent need of contributions to provide support to people in Turkey and Syria following a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck the region. Thousands of people have been killed and tens of thousands have been injured.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy