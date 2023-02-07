Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News On 6
University Of Tulsa Student Organizes Fundraiser For Turkey Earthquake Victims
A TU student from Istanbul is doing her part to help the people of Turkey following this week’s earthquake which has killed more than 21,000 people. “It feels helpless. I definitely feel very like I can’t do anything to help and it’s awful,” said TU Senior Aysu Dalogullari.
News On 6
Rising Insulin Costs: Oklahoma Experts Weigh In
The cost of Insulin has increased 600 percent in 20 years. President Joe Biden told Americans he wants to cap insulin at $35 a month for everyone. Oklahoma healthcare experts say there are many factors contributing to the problem. Some things never change. While others adjust with each passing day.
News On 6
Tulsa County Couple Transforms Home Into Castle
A Tulsa County couple has spent nearly 20 years transforming their house into a castle. Tucked away on the west side of Tulsa is a home that doesn't look quite look like its surroundings. "It's a labor of love ... if someone told me I’d be building a castle I'd...
News On 6
Police Presence In Downtown Tulsa Near OSU Medical Center
There is a heavy police presence in Downtown Tulsa on Thursday morning. Several police officers are on the scene near West 7th Street and South Lawton Avenue, near the OSU Medical Center. Currently, it is unclear why officers are in the area. This is a breaking news story, stay with...
News On 6
Tulsa Fire Department Honors Officer After Life-Saving Efforts
The Tulsa Fire Department honored a police officer for his efforts to save a woman's life. Officer Cody Riley responded to an overdose call with EMSA on January 21. He said they asked him to take over chest compressions. The firefighters on the scene said the victim went from full...
News On 6
New Show At Tulsa Art Gallery Supports Ukrainian Families Impacted By The War
A Tulsa art gallery is supporting Ukrainian families impacted by the war through its newest show. Tulsa Artists' Coalition has filled its gallery with 35 pieces of art that all symbolize "Peace in a Time of Chaos," the theme of this month's show. 20 Oklahoma artists were chosen to take...
News On 6
Tulsa High School Students Build Ramps For Meals On Wheels
Students at Nathan Hale High School in Tulsa are spending time in class building ramps to help people who have a disability. Joaquin Gonzalez is a student at Hale who is part of the ramp-building project. He likes the fact these ramps are helping people who might need them. "It's...
News On 6
Human Remains Found In Tulsa, Police Investigate
Tulsa Police are investigating after human remains were found near the 400 Block of South 54th West Avenue on Thursday. A woman was looking for her cat when she discovered the remains, police said. Police said the remains were found in a structure that had been burned in September of...
News On 6
Tulsa Mayor Asks For Tax Extension To Improve Public Buildings
Tulsa city leaders said public buildings are falling apart and make for bad working conditions. Plus, they said much of the fire department's equipment is outdated. Mayor GT Bynum wants a four-year renewal of the city's tax called "Improve our Tulsa" that will generate $600 million. Mayor Bynum said the...
News On 6
Tulsa To Get Its Own Edition Of Monopoly
Tulsa is the next city to pass go and get a Monopoly edition celebrating the city. City leaders announced on Thursday that the popular game will have a board unique to Tulsa. "I think about all of the games of Monopoly that I've played with my kids and I love the idea that they might not be trying to get Park Place, they may be trying to get the Gathering Place," Mayor G.T. Bynum said.
News On 6
Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional
A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
News On 6
Potholes On Broken Arrow Expressway Causing Headaches For Drivers
For the second time in two weeks, drivers are upset after getting flat tires because of large potholes along the Broken Arrow Expressway near downtown. "So I was exiting off the Utica exit from eastbound BA and I hit a pothole that I knew, woo, right when I hit it I knew it was bad," says Mike Perryman.
News On 6
State Narcotics Bureau Seizes Thousands Of Marijuana Plants From Illegal Farm
Agents seized more than 25,000 cannabis plants at an illegal marijuana farm in Payne County, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. The seizure happened on Thursday near the town of Yale, about 20 miles east of Stillwater. Agents said they expect more arrests to follow soon.
News On 6
Woman Injured In Shooting; Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect
Tulsa Police are searching for a person who is believed to be involved in a shooting near East Apache Street and North Peoria Avenue. Officers were staged outside a home where they thought the suspect was hiding but the Special Operations Team (SOT) found no one inside. According to police, it started after a couple got into an argument with the man who lives in the home. Police say the altercation somehow escalated and they exchanged gunfire.
News On 6
TPD Special Investigations Division Seizes Over 70 Lbs. Of Meth, Heroin & Fentanyl
The Tulsa Police Department says officers took more than 70 pounds of Meth, heroin and fentanyl off the streets. TPD says its Special Investigations Division made the bust last week. Officers say they seized more than two-and-and-a-half pounds of heroin, a quarter of a million fentanyl doses, and 73 pounds...
News On 6
Voters In Bartlesville To Decide On $38M School Bond Issue
With the February 14th election just around the corner, Bartlesville Public Schools has a big school bond on the ballot. The $38 million bond will provide upgrades to the district in several areas, with a lot of the money going towards expanding both Wayside Elementary and Ranch Heights Elementary schools.
News On 6
Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase Arrested
Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a chase on Thursday night. According to police, officers chased the suspect through the Holly Refinery before he crashed through a gate at PSO. Officers say they arrested the man near 36th and South Elwood. Police have not yet...
News On 6
Early Voting Begins For The February 14th Election
Early voting for the February 14th election starts on Thursday. There are school bonds on the ballot for voters in Coweta and Catoosa. There is also a sales tax renewal up for a vote in Pawnee County. Voters across Green Country can cast their ballots starting at 8 a.m. Early...
