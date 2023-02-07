ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk, MA

Seekonk Unveils New Website

Seekonk unveiled their new town website on Wednesday. All town boards can be accessed under the Government tab on the home page – https://www.seekonk-ma.gov. When you click on Board of Selectmen, the times and dates of meetings are listed, along with agendas and minutes. Contact information for all the members is also listed.
SEEKONK, MA
Joseph E. Macedo

Joseph E. Macedo 88, of East Providence, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center. He was the beloved partner of the late, Elaine Johnson for 25 years. The Macedo family will be celebrating Joe’s memory with visiting hours on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 4-7...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

