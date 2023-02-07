Read full article on original website
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois
A major retail superstore and food chain recently announced they would be closing another store location in Illinois early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
Illinois hopes to increase Black and brown-owned recreational pot businesses
BURBANK, Ill. (CBS) – Social equity was a pillar in the state's recreational marijuana legislation, but three years after it passed, many Black and brown-owned businesses are still not up and running.That's leading critics to question whether or not the state is prioritizing the applicants. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the story from Burbank.A moment more than three years in the making: the doors at Star Buds' dispensary in Burbank is finally open.The partners in the majority Black-owned cannabis dispensary were among the first applicants under the state's social equity program, the first of its kind in the nation. The...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois gambling regulators approve licenses for temporary gambling hall at Medinah Temple
CHICAGO - A critical vote was held Thursday in the lengthy process to bring a new casino to Chicago. State gambling regulators approved licenses for a temporary gambling hall at the Medinah Temple. The site would be developed by Bally's and operate until a permanent casino is built west of...
onekindesign.com
This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces
This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
Flash Towing continues to illegally operate in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – Flash Towing & Recovery is still illegally operating in Chicago, bringing cars, we believe, to DuPage County.Since CBS 2 told you about their move on Wednesday, there's been a growing push to shut them down for good. Though different agencies seem to be doing a lot of finger pointing.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went to the company's new tow lot in Lemont.Since Wednesday, there have been growing calls to get Flash Towing out of its new location. The landlord wants them out. Sources said they filed a complaint with the county. Other tenants nearby also want them gone....
aroundthetownchicago.com
Australian Company Brings Mexico to Illinois
★★★★★Fast Food! While most of us enjoy far too much of this, and no matter where you go you see one drive-thru after another, we all know that for the most part these eateries are more for convenience than flavor and health. Anyone who has been to Mexico or any Hispanic neighborhood of any city, knows that there are lots of little stands where one can buy food that is fresh and tasty. Steven Marks, a New Yorker who transplanted to Australia , saw that people loved the Mexican food and while it was “street food” it was healthier than most of the other “stuff” people were eating. His thought was to create a restaurant that took the “street food” one step further- make it healthy to go along with the flavors that people love!
fox32chicago.com
Illinois monthly diaper allowance: Lawmakers push for legislation to help families
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Two Chicago-area lawmakers are pushing for the creation of a monthly diaper allowance. It is estimated one in three families nationwide don't have the money to purchase diapers. "In 2004, nobody was talking about diaper need," said Lee Ann Porter of the Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank. "I...
Walmart closing 3 locations in Chicago suburbs
CHICAGO — Walmart plans to close three stores in the Chicago area by mid-March. The Walmart stores in Homewood and Plainfield will close to the public by Friday, March 10 and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close to the public by Friday, Feb. 17. The Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to […]
After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County
LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
NBC Chicago
Free Chicago Museum Days For February 2023
Winter, spring, summer fall -- no matter the time of year, visiting one of Chicago's famous museums is a fan favorite thing to do among residents and visitors. Here's a list of the days in February Illinois residents can visit Chicago museums for free. Adler Planetarium. February 2023 free days:...
akronjewishnews.com
Illinois taxpayers footing $1 million bill for group inspired by antisemitic Nation of Islam
Throughout its nearly 95-year history, the Nation of Islam has been “notorious for its antisemitism, homophobia and anti-white bigotry,” the Southern Poverty Law Center notes. The Chicago-headquartered religious group has “a consistent record of antisemitism and bigotry,” and its leader Louis Farrakhan has said contemporary Jews are “not...
What is xylazine? Animal tranquilizer becoming more common in Chicago, suburban street drugs
A powerful tranquilizer is the new menace poisoning Chicago area street drugs and the people who use them.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois permanent child tax credit: Here's who would qualify under proposed bill
CHICAGO - State lawmakers are fighting to create a permanent child tax credit in Illinois. Mike Simmons, who represents parts of Chicago’s North Side in the state legislature, is proposing the tax credit for eligible low and middle-income families. If passed, families would receive $700 for each child younger...
straightarrownews.com
Immigrants in Chicago receiving COVID-19 pandemic relief checks
COVID-19 stimulus checks are not yet a thing of the past. Some people, including undocumented immigrants in Chicago, are now eligible for $500 COVID-19 pandemic relief checks. Chicago is using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. City officials said the payments are for households who didn’t qualify for the federal COVID-19 stimulus payments due to their legal status.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin’s Ice Castles closed for the season after 3 days
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — If you didn’t hit Ice Castles in Lake Geneva, Wis. yet this season, your plans to do so have melted away — literally. The Ice Castles team took to Facebook on Thursday to announce that after a short, three-day run, Wisconsin’s Ice Castles is closed for the season.
fox32chicago.com
Walmart closing stores in Cook, Will counties
CHICAGO - Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area. The three locations shutting down are in Lincolnwood, Plainfield, and Homewood. "We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Homewood, Lincolnwood, and Plainfield locations. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com," the company said in a statement.
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing project
Jane Margaret Byrne's idea of bringing awareness to violence in poverty-filled neighborhoods in Chicago was to experience it firsthand. Did you know that Lori Lightfoot wasn't the first woman to be Mayor of Chicago?
tourcounsel.com
Fox Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Aurora, Illinois
Fox Valley Mall, formerly Westfield Fox Valley, is a shopping mall in Aurora, Illinois. The mall's anchor stores are JCPenney, Macy's. Some larger non anchor stores include H&M and Forever 21. A Round One Entertainment is located in the former Sears wing. The Westfield Group acquired the shopping center in early 2002, and renamed it "Westfield Shoppingtown Fox Valley", dropping the "Shoppingtown" name in June 2005. Westfield Group sold 80% interest in mall as of December 2015.
Wauconda Police Department hires former Chicago police officer who was suspended, charged for allegedly threatening man with gun magazine in off-duty fight
A former Chicago police officer, who was suspended after he allegedly threatened another man with a firearm magazine while drunk and off-duty at a Milwaukee bar, was hired by the Wauconda Police Department in September. Chicago Police Officer Robert Pet was off-duty and traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he had dinner on December 16, 2018, […]
fox32chicago.com
$1M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Cook County
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - One lucky Illinois Lottery player is $1 million richer after a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Cook County. This is now the second Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $1 million or more playing Mega Millions already this year. The winning ticket...
