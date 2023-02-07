There’s a new challenger for the best pizza and beer combo in Berkeley and Daly City. After a successful stint in chai with their business Samovar, brothers Jesse and Joshua Jacobs are elbow-deep in their savory venture, Joyride Pizza. Now the entrepreneurs are partnering with Gilman Brewing — at the Berkeley flagship and Daly City taproom — to provide their full menus as the brewery’s food. The brewery’s original location is, naturally, on Gilman Street, whereas the Daly City satellite taproom is adjacent to the BART station and the Century Daly City 20 theater. Jesse Jacobs says the partnership felt like a no-brainer. “Everyone was asking us to come to the East Bay,” Jacobs says. “Gilman has an amazing community, a great team, a great product.”

DALY CITY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO