theroyaltourblog.com

A Trip to Napa and the Best Hot Chocolate Ever

Editor’s note: shockingly, given how many articles I’ve written about wine tastings in California, I’ve never been to Napa. Now, thanks to Reina’s beautiful story, I have another reason to make that trip. For more of Reina’s writing, click here to visit her index page.
NAPA, CA
Eater

This Rapidly Expanding Detroit-Style Pizza Shop Is Coming to Daly City and the East Bay

There’s a new challenger for the best pizza and beer combo in Berkeley and Daly City. After a successful stint in chai with their business Samovar, brothers Jesse and Joshua Jacobs are elbow-deep in their savory venture, Joyride Pizza. Now the entrepreneurs are partnering with Gilman Brewing — at the Berkeley flagship and Daly City taproom — to provide their full menus as the brewery’s food. The brewery’s original location is, naturally, on Gilman Street, whereas the Daly City satellite taproom is adjacent to the BART station and the Century Daly City 20 theater. Jesse Jacobs says the partnership felt like a no-brainer. “Everyone was asking us to come to the East Bay,” Jacobs says. “Gilman has an amazing community, a great team, a great product.”
DALY CITY, CA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Belmont Village Senior Living Breaks Ground on 177-Unit Project in San Ramon, California

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Belmont Village Senior Living, in partnership with Sunset Development, has broken ground on Belmont Village San Ramon. Located within the Bishop Ranch neighborhood of San Ramon, the 175,320-square-foot community will feature a heated saltwater pool, putting green, farm-to-table gardening areas, al fresco dining, outdoor yoga lawn and group fitness space, and a dog park.
SAN RAMON, CA
KQED

How Dungeness Crab Brings Bay Area Communities Together

After several delays, Dungeness crab season is finally upon us. That’s a big deal in the Bay Area: Whether the crabs are caught on a boat or off a pier, served in cioppino or over garlic noodles, a shared love for the ingredient has long brought together folks from all different cultural backgrounds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC10

Bed Bath & Beyond closing more Northern California stores

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville, Folsom, Sacramento and Elk Grove Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close soon, according to a store closing list released by the company Tuesday. An employee at the Vacaville location told ABC10 they're planning to close in the “next couple of months" likely...
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian accident closes El Camino Real in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Eastbound El Camino Real is closed between Clark and Escuela due to a pedestrian versus vehicle accident, according to the Mountain View Police Department. The pedestrian is an elderly woman, police said. She has been transported to the hospital for treatment. The road will remain closed as the investigation into […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
SFist

Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing Its SoMa Store

You knew it was coming, with all the bankruptcy rumblings in the news, but yes, Bed Bath and What's More is closing its only San Francisco store. The place could already be picked over, weeks after warnings went out in the media that you should use up that pile of never-expiring coupons while you can. But the Bed Bath & Beyond location at 555 Ninth Street — otherwise known as the Trader Joe's complex at Ninth and Bryant — is slated to close.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

At least 12 cars broken into in SF's Russian Hill

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Several people in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood who had their cars parked along the same stretch of a street woke up Wednesday morning to discover their cars had been broken into overnight. The break-ins occurred along Bay Street between Polk Street and Van Ness Avenue just steps away from a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

