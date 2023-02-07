Read full article on original website
Jazz Fest daily music lineups announced, single-day tickets now on sale
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival today unveiled the daily music lineups, and announced that single-day tickets are now on sale. Jazz Fest begins April 28 and ends May 7.
New York Post
Pat Benatar just announced a 2023 tour. We found tickets for every show
In 2022, Pat Benatar and her husband Neil Giraldo were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This year, the two are going on a victory lap. From April 12 through April 29, Benatar and Giraldo are taking off on a quick eight-concert tour that includes three New York and New Jersey stops.
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer and Oscar winner who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and dozens of other hits, has died at 94.
Lisel: Patterns for Auto-Tuned Voices and Delay review – a full-throated solo orchestra
The art critic Walter Pater once said that all art constantly aspires to the condition of music. You could also argue that all musical instruments ultimately aspire to the condition of the human voice. We want instruments to sing and ring, to howl and growl, to serve as a conduit for the artist’s emotions. This is something the American singer Eliza Bagg, AKA Lisel, has done on her latest album, a piece of chamber music where the ensemble comprises her multitracked voice, fed through myriad effects units. However, this album also asks fundamental questions about the human voice. Once it has been drenched in digital delay or fed through software such as Ableton, is this a mere simulacrum of the human voice or the real thing? If it has been sampled and radically manipulated, is it just a synth voicing?
