This overalls jumpsuit might be your new favorite wardrobe piece for spring! Loose fit and comfortable, while still looking pulled together. Emily at Life Sew Savory has a free sewing pattern you can use to make this overalls jumpsuit. She made hers out of linen which is lightweight and comfortable, and gives a casual but also dressy look. I love linen for overalls! You can wear this jumpsuit hanging around the house or meeting up with friends for lunch. The knotted straps are easily adjustable without any special hardware required. The free pattern comes in women’s sizes XXS – XXXL. There’s also a video tutorial so you can watch along to see how it all goes together. Go to Life Sew Savory to get the free sewing pattern.

3 DAYS AGO